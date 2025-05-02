John Waters Unchained

April 2025

Documentary: ‘The Awakening Soul of Ireland’ (Produced by The Inner Harp) + Formal launch of ‘The Abolition of Reality’, by John Waters
'Our case will be instantly and continuously recognisable to those who know Ireland as she is and has always been, and utterly, profoundly moving for…
  
John Waters
Diary of a Dissenter: The Week From My Window
‘You're not an idiot. Huh! You're not a goddamn looney now, boy. You're a fisherman!’ — Randle P. McMurpjhy (Jack Nicholson) to Martini (Danny DeVito…
  
John Waters
55
‘Come, see the place where he lay.’
'Sometimes the bird rests, looking about him curiously. Sometimes he tries to get back outside, making lunges at the light he sees blinking through…
  
John Waters
Tucker & Conor McGregor Interview - Thomas Sheridan, John Waters & Gerry O'Neill discuss..
Published on The West's Awake  
Diary of a Dissenter : The Week From My Window
It’s the truth that's ‘controversial' in Ireland, and while that continues to be the case, Ireland will either remain in a terminal condition or — one…
  
John Waters
84
A First Draft of the End of History
Pre-Sale Book Announcement (on the James Collins Show for the 20th time) of 'The Abolition of Reality: A First Draft of the End of History', by John…
  
John Waters
Diary of a Dissenter: The Week From My Window
'Without being conscious of it, many Irish people are afraid to marry and have children without an assurance of material prosperity which more buoyant…
  
John Waters
40
Through the Looking Glass VI
‘And then [Trump] said to Martin: "Your father was a fighter?" "Yeah he was." Oh yeah yeah yeah yeah! "And look at you — you're so smooth and…
  
John Waters
Diary of a Dissenter: The Week From My Window
‘I’m heading for Clare later’, comes a voice on the wind from the other direction. ‘Are you going to Doonbeg?’, comes the response. ‘Don’t forget to add…
  
John Waters
74

March 2025

