John Waters Unchained
Diary of a Dissenter: The Week From My Window
1st Law of Thermodynamics: 'Energy cannot be created or destroyed.'
5 hrs ago
•
John Waters
6
John Waters Unchained
Diary of a Dissenter: The Week From My Window
2
April 2025
Documentary: ‘The Awakening Soul of Ireland’ (Produced by The Inner Harp) + Formal launch of ‘The Abolition of Reality’, by John Waters
'Our case will be instantly and continuously recognisable to those who know Ireland as she is and has always been, and utterly, profoundly moving for…
Apr 27
•
John Waters
46
John Waters Unchained
Documentary: ‘The Awakening Soul of Ireland’ (Produced by The Inner Harp) + Formal launch of ‘The Abolition of Reality’, by John Waters
Diary of a Dissenter: The Week From My Window
‘You're not an idiot. Huh! You're not a goddamn looney now, boy. You're a fisherman!’ — Randle P. McMurpjhy (Jack Nicholson) to Martini (Danny DeVito…
Apr 25
•
John Waters
28
John Waters Unchained
Diary of a Dissenter: The Week From My Window
55
‘Come, see the place where he lay.’
'Sometimes the bird rests, looking about him curiously. Sometimes he tries to get back outside, making lunges at the light he sees blinking through…
Apr 20
•
John Waters
35
John Waters Unchained
‘Come, see the place where he lay.’
Tucker & Conor McGregor Interview - Thomas Sheridan, John Waters & Gerry O'Neill discuss..
Published on The West's Awake
•
Apr 19
Diary of a Dissenter : The Week From My Window
It’s the truth that's ‘controversial' in Ireland, and while that continues to be the case, Ireland will either remain in a terminal condition or — one…
Apr 18
•
John Waters
23
John Waters Unchained
Diary of a Dissenter : The Week From My Window
84
A First Draft of the End of History
Pre-Sale Book Announcement (on the James Collins Show for the 20th time) of 'The Abolition of Reality: A First Draft of the End of History', by John…
Apr 13
•
John Waters
103
John Waters Unchained
A First Draft of the End of History
Diary of a Dissenter: The Week From My Window
'Without being conscious of it, many Irish people are afraid to marry and have children without an assurance of material prosperity which more buoyant…
Apr 11
•
John Waters
28
John Waters Unchained
Diary of a Dissenter: The Week From My Window
40
Through the Looking Glass VI
‘And then [Trump] said to Martin: "Your father was a fighter?" "Yeah he was." Oh yeah yeah yeah yeah! "And look at you — you're so smooth and…
Apr 6
•
John Waters
41
John Waters Unchained
Through the Looking Glass VI
Diary of a Dissenter: The Week From My Window
‘I’m heading for Clare later’, comes a voice on the wind from the other direction. ‘Are you going to Doonbeg?’, comes the response. ‘Don’t forget to add…
Apr 4
•
John Waters
33
John Waters Unchained
Diary of a Dissenter: The Week From My Window
74
March 2025
American Emperor?
The necessity is for a figurehead to put a gracing aspect on a trillionaire oligarchy in which the once sovereign people will be as cattle to the…
Mar 31
•
John Waters
49
John Waters Unchained
American Emperor?
Diary of a Dissenter: The Week From My Window
'A true opium of the people is the belief in nothingness after death, the huge solace of thinking that for our betrayals, our greed, our cowardice, our…
Mar 28
•
John Waters
28
John Waters Unchained
Diary of a Dissenter: The Week From My Window
67
