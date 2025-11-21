Diary of a Dissenter: The Week From My Window
I believe that the present Ireland needs to die and be buried, and a long, hard winter to follow, before anything resembling an Irish manhood will rise again to the summons of History.
Winter, Yeats Country: A snowy Ben Bulben crouches in the distance, looking down his nose at Maugherow.
Appealing and Appalling Vistas
