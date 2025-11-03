Where have all the princes gone?

In this conversation, under the watchful eye of our host, Thomas Carrigan, EM Burlingame and I seek to go beneath the stream of current events to find the root causes of our predicament at this, the most fragile moment in the history of Western civilisation.

What has been the core malfunction? Was it the assassination of God, The Divine force and power without which human beings are mere stooped, forked creatures, shuffling across the face of a planet they did not create or build, and could not replace, not even in its tiniest detail, were it to be lost? Was it the corruption of the liberal idea, the drifting from the defence of freedom and reason into seeking to alter the world and its inhabitants, one by one? Was it the moral collapse, perhaps premeditated, of the forms of leadership which had served mankind well in far worse time than today?

Was it really wise to trade in men and women wearing crowns on their heads for shiny-suited breadheads, their pockets stuffed with fake money?

Is it, in short, possible to diagnose our situation at its centre, to identify the original weakness out of which our present calamities erupted like a chimney fire as we were halfway up the stairs to bed?

These are the questions EM and I pose to ourselves and each other. We are agreed on several points, less so on others, but on one thing we are ad idem: the West needs to take itself back to its foundational ideas, and all that these signify and imply.

We may not end up solving the ultimate riddle, but we at least manage to frame it in ways that are not often heard in public discussion these days. EM is optimistic; I rather less so. One thing that certainly emerges is that we need to start thinking more deeply and differently about what is happening to us.

‘First and foremost, the thing that we are preserving, the thing that, no matter what our status is, our social class, not matter what our station in life is, we must all live our lives in defence of our civilisation. That’s primary, because that is our one-thousand-year-on covenant with one another, and through that the Divine. Our civilisation is that complex thing that allows to prevent these kinds of things from happening, and when they do happen allows us to go back so that we can reset.’

— ˜EM Burlingame

If you are not a full subscriber but would like to support my work on Unchained with a small donation, please click on the ‘Buy John a beverage’ link above.

Share