Diary of a Dissenter: The Week From My Window
Many of those with whom we must share this island feel exultant at the idea of spitting on their nation and its history, ways and laws, and sawing at the branch their children hoped to sit upon.
The Three Stooges
Self-harm
This week’s diary post may be too long for the Substack newsletter format. If you’re reading it as an email and it tails off unexpectedly, please click on the headline at the top of the page to be taken to the full post at Substack.
SUNDAY
I waken at what transpires to be 1.30am in a state of felt compulsion. I have to be somep…