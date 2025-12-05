Diary of a Dissenter: The Week From My Window
'This country is screwed, rotting like a fish from the head down. The corruption of the political system is metastasising through the entire country and culture.' — Tony Shallow, 'Three Buskers'
Ireland’s most putrescent shame: Enoch Burke is led into court in chains.
The Metastasis of Wickedness
SATURDAY
Nina Moniqu…