Diary of a Dissenter: The Week From My Window
'When we start using the Web as a substitute for personal memory, bypassing the inner processes of consolidation, we risk emptying our minds of their riches.’ — Nicholas Carr, 'The Shallows'
The Alienation of the Knowing
SATURDAY
I seem to have acquired a case of psoriasis, or maybe dermatitis, affecting my hands…