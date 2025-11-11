The author, John Waters, on the Late Late Show , advocating the repudiation of the Irish national debt, 1987

Roll it there, Suzanne!

The second Mise Éire (Samhain Sessions), at the Ivy Tower Hotel in Castlebar, on Saturday, November 1st, was a tremendous success. This time, there were no protests by blue hairs, no lying articles by purchased journaliars, and no queues of ‘liberal’ pseudo-artists lining up to call for its cancellation and suppression. Instead, there was a perfectly normal gathering of mainly Irish people, seeking to celebrate something of their culture and hear something of the truth about what’s been happening in their beloved country.

They got both. I was engaged to present two events, amounting to a total of two and a half hours, from 5.45pm until 8.15pm. Just thinking about it in advance, it occurred to me that this used to be the approximate duration of the Late Late Show, when it remained a half-decent entertainment cum discussion programme, back when the national broadcaster had ethical journalists and presenters.

According to the original plan, I was supposed to make a speech at the beginning of my slot as facilitator of discussion, but I decided to reduce that to a few sentences and give the time and space over to our guest speakers — Patrick E. Walsh, Jon Wedger and Suzanne Delaney — on the grounds that I’m forever saying what I think about things and have become bored by listening to myself, and people like Patrick and Suzanne but rarely get a chance to tell their truths in front of a serious and seriously large (over 400) audience.

Patrick E. was there to update us on his investigations into the excess deaths phenomenon. Nominally an accountant, Patrick is now an actually existing journalist in a country where the species is rapidly becoming extinct.. The tremendous Jon Wedger, former Scotland Yard detective and scourge of child-groomers everywhere, had travelled from the UK to deliver one of his sobering accounts of the modern world as seen through the prism of child trafficking and abuse. Jon’s testimony was bracing and, as he hoped, horrifying.

(Left to [far] right): Patrick E. Walsh, Jon Wedger, and John Waters, Mise Éire II, Castlebar, Nov 1st 2025

Suzanne Delaney, who has been calling out the escalating problem of child prostitution and trafficking here in the land of Ireland, and one of the organisers of the festival, was on hand to put Jon’s description of events in UK into an Irish frame. In her reflections on the Irish situation, she expanded and elaborated on what Jon had said, and in the end it was clear to everyone there that the situation here on the onetime Island of Saints and Scholars is probably just as bad as on the neighbouring island.

In the second part, we had as our final guest Terry McMahon, the new face of the Resistance since his epic appearance at the Freedom rally in London back in September. By all accounts, Terry has since suffered the brunt of various cancellations, workwise and otherwise, but has remained resolute and unwavering in his commitment to continue speaking the truth about the contemporary world and especially the Irish part of it. Terry was a suitable final guest, like Peter Ustinov on the Late Late, all those years ago, mixing wisdom and wisecracks in a beguiling thread of compelling communication in which he effortlessly, and probably unconsciously, deployed his mysterious actor’s skill of achieving intimate connection with each individual audience member, and also with the group as a whole.

As I sat surveying the audience as I waited for Derek Domino to introduce me and my guests, it struck me forcibly again that what we were about to embark on was more than a little akin to the culmination of an old Late Late Show, except in reverse. In a couple of hours, the music and dancing would start downstairs, but here upstairs in the large reception room, we were preparing for a very serious discussion under the same roof and in front of the same people — and perhaps as serious as anything the legendary Gaybo had ever tackled on either TV or radio. This is a model of public discussion that is, to a high degree, particular to this country, having been more or less invented by Gay Byrne, a full lifetime ago. The Late Late in those olden, early days, was a place where both yin and yang were permitted to rub shoulders on the same stage: the song and dance men and women, the comedians, the singers and poetasters — even the drag queens when we imagined they were purely about fun and frolics — but also the serious thinkers, talkers and scribblers, the watchdogs and the whistle-blowers who for close to an hour at the end of pretty much every episode would provide people with material to feed their dreams and nightmares in the interests of greater understanding of the things that matter to the Irish nation.

That’s what I said in opening, more or less, and that was the way we did it, giving the floor to each guest in turn to say his/her piece, answer questions and, in the end, bat the breeze with audience members lining up for the roving mic.

The unwritten rule about the Late Late Show was always that if you sat in for it, it was generally pretty shite, but if you ventured out for a pint or a dance, it would have brought the sky falling down in your absence.

This would have been one of the latter episodes, for certain, had it been live on TV with Gaybo at the helm.

Although I had purposely spelt out what might be the tone of the event, I was astonished at how readily the audience fell into the mould I had suggested. This was not ‘entertainment’ — that was for sure. No one sought to make light of anything of the subject matter broached by any of the speakers — you could not. And yet there was a sense of enthusiasm and participative energy that I recognised as virtually identical to what we felt, watching those late-night bouts and barneys, all those years ago. Despite the weight of the content, despite its horrors and unmentionable subtexts — or perhaps because of them — the audience sat to attention at a level wholly in keeping with the gravity of the material and the occasion — such that you could almost scent the re-flowering of the Irish Republic, at the individual and communal levels, after six years of abuse, cruelty and suppression.

Part I (with Patrick E. Walsh, Jon Wedger and Suzanne Delaney):

Part II (With Terry McMahon):

