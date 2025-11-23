The Great Teller of Tuam

This week, my friend and fellow Scholar Gypsy, Gerry O’Neill, had a date to talk about his new book, Unvaxxed Soul, which I had mostly read, though not as a book. Predictably, we get more than briefly waylaid, talking about the the recent ‘judicial’ pillorying of Enoch Burke and other matters, but in the fullness of time, we got there. The conversation can be found at the bottom of the page.

Meanwhile, a few words from the author about Unvaxxed Soul, which is a post-lockdown Irish road memoir about:

Wrestling with freedom, responsibility, faith and doubt

Moving from borrowed beliefs to something real, rooted and personal

Facing the shadowed corners of your own story instead of escaping them

Learning, slowly and imperfectly, how to live from a quieter centre

If you’ve ever felt out of step with the crowd, suspicious of easy answers, or drawn to a spirituality that’s messy, human and hard-won, Unvaxxed Soul is a companion for the long road home.

What if the real journey after lockdown isn’t across a map, but into your own soul?

Unvaxxed Soul is a post-lockdown Irish road memoir and search for faith and inner freedom while navigating the wild beauty of the West of Ireland. It is a raw, reflective, quietly rebellious memoir set on the back roads and byroads of the Irish countryside. When old certainties crack and the world’s explanations ring hollow, one man realises that no expert, institution, politics or movement can give him the inner peace he’s searching for.

As he drifts through small towns and coastal inlets, lingers in village pubs, chapels, forests, mountain lakes and holy wells, he keeps asking the same burning questions — of strangers and old friends, priests and protestors, healers and headlines. Bit by bit, the borrowed opinions and second-hand certainties fall away. What takes their place is a quieter, earned spirituality that refuses to sit tidily in any box: The result: a hard-won honesty about freedom, conscience, and the cost of staying true to yourself.

Slowly, the outward road trip becomes an inward one. The search shifts from the world outside to the one within: memory, grief, fractured relationships, old shame, new learnings, stubborn streaks of faith, and a persistent thread of Himself and His grace running through ordinary days — a long, faltering search for a lived, anam-croí.

For those attending dinner parties later, here is the bluffer’s version of Unvaxxed Soul, the perusal of which in no way justifies the extended postponement of an intention of purchasing the actual book.

Unvvaxxed Soul — The Short Version!

By gerard-thomas, (aka Gerry O’Neill)

Unvaxxed Soul starts before lockdown, shortly after I quit drinking and working a job that paid the bills but was quietly suffocating the life out of me. When Covid landed, and the country closed and floor stickers arrived — one small medical decision turned into some kind of loyalty test. I said no. That choice blew cracks through family, friendships, work — all the usual pillars you’re familiar with that we think are solid until they aren’t. It is an episodic memoir — each chapter is told from the precise point and time it was originally written in.

So I got in the car and quit my job.

Part 1 follows the early jolts and old memories — a village pub in Tuam, a retreat in Doolin, a kitchen-table summit with my mother and son, rooms full of people crying over what the last few years did to them. The tone swings between black humour and raw confession; one minute there’s a fella calling me a cunt, the next I’m staring at my own part in my mess.

Brigid, my battered Peugeot 306, carries Part 2 and the place I drove to — holy wells, lakes, backroads, Nephin, Lough Derravaragh, odd encounters with strangers and the occasional saint’s statue. I’m driving around trying to make sense of the new Ireland — QR codes, quiet shunnings, ‘for your safety’ signs — while some older, stranger sense of guidance keeps creeping in around the edges.

In Part 3, ‘Shadowlands’, the shine comes off. Grief erupts in odd places from empty piers to hospital corridors. Old trauma and ancestral stories rise up beside the news cycle. The book doesn’t tidy any of this away — it lets the hurt sit in the room until it starts to say something useful ( or not!).

Part 4, ‘The Green Mile’, shrinks the map to a short, ordinary road outside my house in Tuam. Nettles, track machines, neighbours, small chats at the gate — this is where the big ideas are tested. Can I actually live slower, truer, with less bullshit, or am I just another person talking a good game online?

By the end, the car is broken down in Ballinasloe and nothing grandiose is resolved. But something has shifted. The book is my attempt to catch that shift on the page — the moment an unvaxxed, former tech worker from the west of Ireland finally starts listening more to the call of his soul and nature.

Finally, The Conversation:

