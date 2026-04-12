Two faces of a clown tyrant

1. Coffee and a Mike, with Michael Yon

(Recorded Saturday, April 11th)

‘Our side are the bad guys!’

The coin is finally dropping: the once ‘Free West’ is now the habitat of the world’s most unspeakable tyrants.

You’re either going to defend it or you’re going to be a slave or you’re just going to be destroyed. I think the Irish are going to be destroyed. Actually, I think the intent is for the Irish to be destroyed and replaced. I think it’s quite clear.’ — Michael Yon

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2. Tommy’s Podcast: John Waters & EM Burlingame

(Recorded Tuesday, April 7th)

‘Stop chasing crazy!’

What if the ‘madness’ of our societies, which we tend to place in scare-quotes, is actual, literal insanity?

We didn’t somehow miraculously — by closing the insane asylums, of which there used to be a substantive number — we didn’t reduce the number of the insane.’ — EM Burlingame

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