Who, really, are the bad guys? Coffee & a Mike with Michael Yon, and Tommy’s Podcast with EM Burlingame
‘Globalism is a totalising force. It basically renders the land under your feet no longer yours.’
Two faces of a clown tyrant
1. Coffee and a Mike, with Michael Yon
(Recorded Saturday, April 11th)
‘Our side are the bad guys!’
The coin is finally dropping: the once ‘Free West’ is now the habitat of the world’s most unspeakable tyrants.
You’re either going to defend it or you’re going to be a slave or you’re just going to be destroyed. I think the Irish are going to be destroyed. Actually, I think the intent is for the Irish to be destroyed and replaced. I think it’s quite clear.’ — Michael Yon
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2. Tommy’s Podcast: John Waters & EM Burlingame
(Recorded Tuesday, April 7th)
‘Stop chasing crazy!’
What if the ‘madness’ of our societies, which we tend to place in scare-quotes, is actual, literal insanity?
We didn’t somehow miraculously — by closing the insane asylums, of which there used to be a substantive number — we didn’t reduce the number of the insane.’ — EM Burlingame
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