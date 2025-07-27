Tragedy or . . . Trick?

On Coffee and a Mike with Mike Ferris, shooting the breeze with US Navy Seal Author and Historian, Matt Bracken, concerning the threat of technocracy in the West, mass invasion, plantation and societal collapse of the West, Tulsi Gabbard, Epstein, the Trump saga turning into a Shakespearean tragedy, the ‘elite’s’ interest in what we imagine to be our countries, and much more.

‘Vacant Possession’

Vacant possession in a property transaction means the seller ensures the property is empty of occupants and their belongings at the time of completion, free from any third-party claims, and with full access granted to the buyer. It signifies the property is ready for the buyer to occupy immediately upon completion.

Vacant possession of a country means the government ensures that the number of people living in that country who feel a sense of ownership on account of their familial and familiar connection to it, their sense of birthright proprietorship, historical knowledge, patriotic allegiance, foundational memories and cultural attachment to what they call their homeland, is engineered to become a minority of the total population, the majority comprising a ragbag of indifferent aliens who know or care not where they are so long as the benefits keep coming and the authorities-without-authority in that country continue to provide them with the protection of what is laughably called the law, and licensed state coercion which rightly belongs to the indigenous population, with the purpose of its protection.

‘Always there’s this shadow hanging over everything, that there’s this dark force in the world which is controlling everything, through kompromat, blackmail, inducements, whatever. And that, ultimately, this force decides everything — and the rest is just activity on the stage.’

If you are not a full subscriber but would like to support my work on Unchained with a small donation, please click on the ‘Buy John a beverage’ link above.

Share