Unchained on YouTube! Terry McMahon on the Way We Were and The State We're
‘Now we’re in situation where we’re just like a satellite city of some other country somewhere. Our whole nation is nothing more than a functionary benefit to a small amount of people.’
‘We don’t know who we are anymore!’
Terry McMahon is one of the most dynamic figures on the emerging Irish political scene. His extraordinary rhetorical and expressive gifts make him easily the most engaging public speaker in the opposition to the emerging tyrannies of the past 70 months and counting. In this two-part interview, conducted in Dublin on Mo…