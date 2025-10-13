And then there were two . . .

The winner of the present contest for the presidency of Ireland will be the tenth holder of that office, but this will be the fifteenth election — an odd riddle explained in part by the fact that the incumbent is entitled to continue for a second term, and sometimes, over the eighty-seven years of the presidency, this rollover has occurred by political agreement, obviating the need of an election; and that, on one occasion, a president died in office and was replaced in this way, only for his successor to resign in a fit of outrage at his office being subjected to political disrespect.

The 2025 contest certainly received the most publicity in the wider world, due to the interest expressed in the office by the MMA fighter, Conor McGregor, who in the end decided not to seek a nomination. He clearly made the right decision on this score, because, as it turned out, for the first time in the history of the presidency, the main political parties put up barricades to prevent independent hopefuls getting through the convoluted obstacle course of a nomination process, by the simple expedient of instructing their members not to vote for anyone but their own party candidate.

The result is a shambles unprecedented in the history of the presidency, culminating in two nonentity females, without a scintilla of charisma between them, campaigning for the position once occupied by such giants as Doublas Hyde, my own townsman from Castlerea/An Caisleán Riabhach/’The Grey Castle’ (pictured above,) and Éamon de Valera, the fonding father of the Irish Republic. And yet, does it not have to be said that, for precisely this reason, either of the still-standing candidates might emerge victorious in this election and cross the threshold of Áras an Uachtatáin (the House of the President) as a near-perfect representative of the Ireland existing at this moment of its plummeting into the void of mediocrity and derangement? Is there, really, a more mediocre or duller population to be identified in any other country on the face of Planet Earth? Whichever of this pair — if indeed any (there is still hope of a total meltdown, followed by a cancellation, followed by the initiation of an entirely new election process) — ends up in Áras an Uachtaráin, we may consider ourselves ill-served, but at the same time cannot in honesty claim that there is any sense in which the incumbent will not fully ‘represent’ us, for either of them is capable of representing the current state of Ireland to a T. As with Enda Kenny, or Simon Harris, or Michaél Martin, there is a sense already that, no matter who wins, it will be a case of the winner being the last one left standing atop the dungheap, as president of the most corrupt country in Europe, if not the actual world, a country lost to its history, its former valour, its genius, and itself. In other words, there may well be no better way of subverting the political process in this election than letting them at it — i.e. simply allowing matters ro take their course, and then gesturing wordlessly towards the victor, whichever that may be, and saying to the Irish People: Is this what you want, how you see yourselves?

Here, again, we see the triumph of mediocrity, which is now an unavoidable and inevitable facet of Irish politics, and indeed — though perhaps to various lesser extents — the politics of virtually every Western country. In the two remaining candidates we are able to observe a measure of our deterioration as a culture, a demography and as the legendary ‘Island of Saints and Scholars’. In the case of Heather Humphreys, the candidate of the largest ‘governing ‘party, Fine Gael, we can see irrefutable evidence of the absolute incoherence of mainstream politics. In the other candidate, Catherine Connolly’s — and espoecially in her behaviour at Galway University last week — we observed that not only has she no manners, but she cannot rise to the occasion to save her life. In Galway, now here hometown, she disgraced herself as though seeking some negative rubric by which to advertise her intention to trulybe ‘a president for all’. Having pronounces herself a passionate proponent of free speech and declared the floor open, she proceeded to trample on every potential meaning of that undertaking. The first speaker asked a question and she blanked him because his name is Elijah Burke, of the Burke clan, whom I have named ‘Ireland’s moral immune system’. Next thing, a squad of Guardstapo officers stepped up to escort Elijah from the lecture hall. If this was an open and fair electoral process, this would have been on every new bulletin with hours, and Connolly’s election ambitions would have been burnt toast. Instead, she gets to go around telling fibs about what happened, even though a quarter of the country has already seen videos of the episode which eloquently exposes her for a moral midget and a hypocrite to boot. .

The Fianna Fáil candidate, Jim Gavin, has had to withdraw from the race, having been shafted by a hidden conspiracy, probably emanating from FF”s coalition partner, FG (the Blueshirts, Ireland’s original and only Far Right party). I don’t have a great deal of sympathy for Jim, but it was hard to cheer when he was assailed by the appalling Áine Lawlor, of Montrose parish, who seems nowadays to consider herself a kind of parallel Chief Justice, dispensing lectures and penalties in all directions, for the entertainment of the RTÉ canteen. As she berated Gavin for his failure to deal with a matter involving €3,300 ‘resting his account’, I was moved to wonder if there is any end to the brazenness of these creepy hacks, who can puff up such a storm after 67 months of industrial deception of the Irish public, at a cost measurable not just in money but in the loss of peace, joy, happiness, health and life.

And now we enter the final fortnight of the campaign, we can only hope that this plays out as it needs to, and does not disintegrate by the writ of some ass-saving technicality — into utter meaninglessness (bad), as opposed to outright chaos (good). One such technicality might be the cancellation of the election process and the commencement of another contest, this time supposedly to be run in an ethical and orderly fashion. Some hope, if not impossibility. In the normal course of events, of course, this would be the correct outcome, but, as we well know, there is nothing normal about anything happening in our country right now, with Ireland being run over its own cliffs by inveterate reprobates who are total strangers to loyalty and logic. It is vital, therefore, that they not be permitted to normalise this episode by orchestrating a convenient outcome that will enable them to smooth things over and continue with their relentless criminality. We need this crisis to go all the way to outright disgrace, so as to dramatise the full extent of the corruption and wickedness that now defines our country.

The possibilities are rich indeed. There appears, for now, to be a lack of clarity about what, constitutionally speaking, ought to happen in various now entirely conceivable, though utterly unprecedented, situations which were clearly not envisaged by the framers of the Constitution when they put that document together back in 1937. It is clear that there is a requirement (bizarre, to be sure) that Jim Gavin’s name remain on the ballot paper, notwithstanding that he has been banished from the contest following his dressing down by Áine Lawlor. God alone knows what sense his continued featuring on the ballot paper is supposed to make, but there it is. The implications of this include that any votes cast for Gavin, for whatever reason, will count in the election in the same way as if he had not withdrawn from the contest. This means that, notwithstanding his withdrawal, wemight still end up with President Gavin — that he could take up office, and nothing or no one could stop him doing so, other than himself. Another possibility it that, in the event that Jim Gavin does not get elected, his transfers will count as in the normal course of things. This means that, although ostensibly there are now only two candidates remaining, the votes will still have to be counted as though there were three surviving candidates. This in turn makes inevitable that neither of the two women who remain can be elected on the first count, but that both must wait until Jim’s votes are allocated, so that it is entirely possible that the candidate who tops the poll will be beaten in the second count by votes cast, for whatever reason, for a candidate who has already left the building. That’ll cause mayhem — conceivable a run to the Supreme Court — but the Regime will probably weather it because they are secure in the knowledge that the media won’t suddenly get honest, and will obligingly lose their pencils, as they have on several previous potentially awkward or embarrassing occasions. Since the reasons people might still vote for Jim Gavin include sympathy for Jim; dislike of Áine Lawlor; a desire to shaft the Taoiseach mehole; FF Zombie Syndrome; widespread advanced dementia; and a chance of stuffing Paddy Power, who is already paying out on Connolly win, it is not unlikely that a considerable volume of votes will be cast in this way. This, I think, is the option offering maximum farce possibilities, and therefore the one that right-thinking people ought to be trying to engineer. My recommendation, for what it is worth, is that those who had been planning to spoil their votes should consider giving Jim the stroke. That way lies maximum mayhem, and accordingly the most fun.

Having thrown myself into the coverage and analysis of previous contests, I have said several times in recent weeks that I’m not going to get involved in the presidential election this time, for the reason that, no matter how it goes, it is unlikely to do anything except uphold the pseudo-reality and continue the climate of normalisation that has obtained in Ireland since the Covid tyranny was purportedly ended (on a staged basis) in early 2022. While holding to the logic of that decision, I feel a need to say something about the current attempt — emanating predominantly from within the ‘Resistance’ — to promote a ‘Spoil Your Vote’ campaign by way of punishing the Regime for its alleged anti-democratic behaviour in blocking several Independent candidates from achieving nominations by means of the endorsements of county councils or Oireachtas members.

In principle, since it amounts to nothing other than another form of abstention — a legitimate democratic disposition — I have no difficulty with the concept of vote-spoliation — save for one, which is implicit in the following question: Who do we imagine will be counting the votes? The answer is: state actors and party hacks. In view of that irrefutable fact, what do we think is likely to be the outcome of a ‘Spoil Your Vote’ campaign? Do we imagine that these (overwhelmingly) State actors will reveal to us the actual number of spoiled votes, faithfully recording each one so that it will be clear to the world if there has been a significant backlash against the Regime? Since the beneficiaries of the 2011 autogolpe assistido have displayed zero desire to avoid other forms of corruption, why should we expect this to turn out differently?

I have a further difficulty with proposals that people write on their ballot papers the names of some of the candidates who failed to get nominated. I can understand this concept in principle, but believe that here it would be a serious error, for — in the event that any of the non-starter candidates in question were to obtain a significant vote, and this became widely known — it would contribute to the climate of normalisation rather than undermining it. This is because none of the candidates in question has any significant record in actually combatting the evils being perpetrated in this society for the last five and a half years, or indeed longer. Some, it is true, have made significant contributions in the matter of calling out State corruption, fighting abortion or campaigning in the recent family-definition referendums. This is indicative of a suitability for public office in peacetime, but not now, when we are engaged in the most vicious war against the human spirit that the world has ever seen. None of the people implicated in this matter emerged to defend Irish democracy when it mattered — in the spring of 2020, for example — nor have they displayed any spectacular courage by way of compensating for that silence in the meantime. For me it comes down to how seriously we believe the things we’ve been saying to ourselves and each other. Either what’s happened in the past five and a half years is as grave as we’ve been saying, or it isn’t. Either it’s a spiritual war on humanity or it’s just another issue upon which we can all agree to differ and move on. Either our country faces an existential threat or it’s all a matter of differing perspectives. ‘Does it really matter who lives on this island?’, type of thing, which one of those non-runner would-be candidates was heard to pronounce just a couple of weeks back. I don’t understand why these questions are suddenly deemed unimportant, as they would seem to be by virtue of the suggestion that these candidates offer any kind of alternative to the mainstream zombies. Are we serious about being at war, or are we not?

Were I to write the name of anyone on my ballot paper, it would be that of th artist, Kevin Sharkey, who during the summer announced his intention to seek a nomination to run in the election, but afterwards had second thoughts, probably on observing the egregious filthiness of the contest.

For my own part, I plan to be close to two-thousand miles from my local polling booth by the time the polls open on the morning of October 24th. In my heart I shall be voting in my heart for my townsman, Douglas Hyde, in the hope that his ghost might come to our rescue before it is too late.

Here; in last week’s conversation with Gerry O”Neill on The Scholar Gypsies, is my last word on the subject (at least until it’s over):

