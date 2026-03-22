In conversaton with Neil Oliver and Tommy Coyle, and roving around James Conway’s farm with that ‘backward farmer’ for John Waters Unchained YouTube

1. Neil Oliver

Neil: ’Have we seen the depths of the darkness that folks like you and I sense —more than sense — or are we still plumbing the depths of that great ocean?’

John: ’I’m afraid we’re still plumbing . . . I think we haven’t seen the worst of it. We’ve only, in a certain sense, scratched the surface, because I detect that the forces behind this are so ruthless that they don’t care — they don’t have any love for the human race. I don’t know, are they themselves even members the human race, in some sense? Maybe a metaphorical sense only, but nevertheless that’s the way they see themselves. [. . . ] But I have found during the past six years that, sometime when I’m at a loss so explain myself or my feeling about certain kinds of people — politicians in particular, but also my so-called [former] colleagues in the so-called journalistic profession, that the only kind of metaphors I’m able to come up with are actually about aliens, almost like the cliched lizard — that I half expect, or at least I wouldn’t be surprised, if our Taoiseach/prime minister were to speak on TV one night on a live broadcast, and midway through the broadcast he would reach up and grab his forehand and pull it back to reveal a lizard head. I wouldn’t be shocked by that, because of his behaviour, because of his demeanour, because of the way he speaks to his own people.’

2. Tommy Coyle

‘We all have a kind of a Hollywood view of he world, in at the backs of our heads, in which the bad guys always get it. Like we think reality is like an episode of Columbo. We know who the bad guys are because they’re the guys who condescend to Columbo when he arrives in, and say something snarky to him. And then in the end he gets them: “Somethin’ bodders me Ma’am . . . You said something funny there ab0ut the Covid, about the pan-demic. What did you mean by that, Ma’am?”’ We want reality to be like that,’

3. James Conway on John Waters Unchained YouTube

At Home with The ‘Backward’ Farmer

‘The guy in the penthouse in London or New York doesn’t sleep at night. He has to chemical himself to function. The young prople are beginning to realise that this grandeur that was advertised to people over the years is nonsense. The real wealth is what we’re about do: go into your wife; sit down and have a sandwich; your kids are about to come home from school; you’ve fed the animals; you’ve had a lovely day. Like, I wouldn’t trade this for a corporate position, millions of pounds . . . Why? For what?’

‘Ye’re not going to kill me. I’m going to survive in spite of ye! ‘

Give a gift subscription