The Week Woke Took a Turn for the Worse
'This confirms what we have been saying: that there is no “far right”. There is only ordinary people asking, 'What the hell are you doing to our countries and our lives and our children's lives?"'
Walk It Out!
On ‘No Risk No Reward’, with Rick Munn, we talk about Charlie Kirk, the escalating disintegration of meaning and sense, plus the pointlessness of the race for the presidency of Ireland, where only establishment candidates have a ghost of a chance.
A brief encounter with Michael Yon on ‘Coffee and a Mike’ in which we talk about the implications and meanings of the Charlie Kirk outrage and update some of our observations of a year ago about the risks arising from the silent invasion of the West.
My latest biennial appearance on the Delingpod, in which James and I shoot the breeze in our usual manner about pop music, the Illuminati (Predator Class, Cabal, Combine . . . ), the skondonktious media, President DJT, ‘conspiracy theories’, and much more besides.
Click here to listen to podcast
To share the podcast, cut and paste the link below
https://www.patreon.com/posts/john-waters-138504238
To buy John a beverage, click here
If you are not a full subscriber but would like to support my work on Unchained with a small donation, please click on the ‘Buy John a beverage’ link above.
John Waters Unchained is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.