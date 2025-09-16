Walk It Out!

On ‘No Risk No Reward’, with Rick Munn, we talk about Charlie Kirk, the escalating disintegration of meaning and sense, plus the pointlessness of the race for the presidency of Ireland, where only establishment candidates have a ghost of a chance.

A brief encounter with Michael Yon on ‘Coffee and a Mike’ in which we talk about the implications and meanings of the Charlie Kirk outrage and update some of our observations of a year ago about the risks arising from the silent invasion of the West.

My latest biennial appearance on the Delingpod, in which James and I shoot the breeze in our usual manner about pop music, the Illuminati (Predator Class, Cabal, Combine . . . ), the skondonktious media, President DJT, ‘conspiracy theories’, and much more besides.

