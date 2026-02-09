Enoch and the Crooked Judges

Part 1 of a series of articles and videos anticipating the return of Enoch Burke to court on Friday, February 20th (True Social Justice Day!), in what promises to be the most interesting hearing so far. Stay tuned for further bulletins as the Enoch v. Wilson’s Hospital School enters its Third (and Final) Act.

The Story so Far

The Enoch Burke case looks like it may be about to reach its denouement, in which the only way of concluding and rectifying matters will be for a group of supposed ‘worthies’ representing the scrofulous Irish State — say, the Taoiseach mehole, the Chief Thief of Justice, the Attorney General and the Minister for Absolute Injustice — make their way to Mountjoy to fall at the feet of a certain prisoner there, reciting in unison a profuse and abject apology for their own behaviour and that of their underlings, and at the end for the Taoiseach mehole to step forward and press into Enoch’s hand a cheque for, say, five billion quid, and then fall again on his knees and lead his fellow creeps in a chorus of unequivocal self-abasement.

This becomes clear because the inevitable has occurred: the Great Lie mounted against Enoch has started to unravel, as evidenced by the scuttling of minor rats from the sinking ship, as our rancid establishment is exposed in all its nakedness. The Disciplinary Appeals Panel, rustled up by Wilson’s Hospital School and the ASTI, has disintegrated into close to nothing, with the resignation of its two State-instructed members, and the truth about the judicial corruption that has jailed a good man — nay, a great man, for nearly six hundred days is cast remorselessly into the light of day.

The bones of it all are in this video by Enoch’s brother, Josiah, and his mother, Martina, posted earlier in the week: Burkes respond to media lies on Enoch Burke’s Case, which takes us back to the original judicial ‘sin’ of the case, perpetrated by Judge Eileen Roberts in one of the earliest hearings.

On account of being off the pitch due to illness, I missed the latest Irish Crimes attempt — referred to here by the Burkes — to keep distorted the public understanding of the case. It appears that while I was laid low with some seasonal dose and its aftermath, Pat Leahy of the Irish Crimes wrote an article reporting that the Irish Council for Civil Liberties (ICCL) had said that there is a legal obligation on teachers to use the preferred pronouns of students. This, presumably, was a last desperate attempt to shore up the dam of truth, for which the Irish Crimes has now been duly remunerated (see above).

The notion that this matter might be clarified and concluded by a twenty-five year old piece of legislation would, of course, be arrant nonsense, which is pretty much all we can expect from the ICCL these days, since that once sterling body is now, and has been for a long time, a paid mouthpiece of the Open Society Foundation, which is to say of George Soros and his toxic criminal family. I seem to remember that I recently, in passing, made a mildly complimentary comment about Pat Leahy, though only in comparison to his Irish Crimes colleague, the unspeakable Far Right Fiction Editor, Conor Gallagher. This remark was rooted in ancient history, when Leahy was a respectable journalist, and is herewith withdrawn. Nowadays, it seems, like the rest of his ‘profession’, Leahy is happy to sing for his supper.

The Burkes show no mercy here, and rightly so. Their brother/son has been in jail for going on 600 days, and the Irish State, which has perpetrated this crime, has been stripped of all integrity, truth, honour and reason. Would any of us spare the lazy, feather-bedding hacks who maintain the conditions whereby our utterly corrupt state contrives to keep locked up a man who ought to be held up as a paragon of courage and percipience, in one of the most blatant, deliberate, egregious, remorseless and astounding abuses of human decency witnessed in this country since Cromwell departed from the port of Youghal on May 26th, 1650.

The Burkes are also merciless in their treatment of Mick Clifford of the Irish Exscaminer, and again rightly. Mick used to be a half-promising journalist when he worked in Newstalk years ago, but he has taken the soup, and history — if there is a history, or a historiography of the present gruesome period in Irish life and affairs — will record his ignominious collapse into crookedness.

The two guys who resigned from the disciplinary appeals panel do not get a mention in the Burkes’s latest epic, so allow me to recognise them here. One is the Department of Education’s representative on the DAP, one Mr Seán Ó Longáin, and the other is one Mr Jack Cleary, a child protection advisor with the Joint Managerial Body for Voluntary Secondary Schools. Both these guys know that the recent (painfully extracted) ruling from the Department of Education on the 2018 Equality Act, stating that pronouns are not compulsory in school, means that Enoch’s dismissal was unlawful on its face — hence their choreographed jumping ship, leaving just one diehard woketard to hold the fort. None of this should have happened, or been allowed to happen. And now it has gone beyond the point of rescue.

I have been putting a great deal of thought during my period of indisposition to what might bring this matter to a head, exposing the wrongdoers and vindicating the heroes. It has to be admitted that the lies of the media have been remarkably effective in twisting the public view of this case, and thereby delaying the inevitable. Only during the week did it strike me that what we needed to alert the world to what has happened here is a simple chronology of events, making clear the origins of the lie and the manner in which it was handed, like a baton in a relay race, from judge to judge, right into the fifth calendar year of this monstrous saga.

It seems to me that we need to force this whole thing out into the public — preferably the global — realm, in a way that fills in the gaps in the public apprehension of the case, which are manifold. I’ve been writing about the case on this platform more or less from the time of Enoch’s initial jailing, and yet am conscious that this coverage has been largely reactive to events, and that there are aspects that I have not touched on, or mentioned briefly en passant. For this reason, I have assembled the following chronology with a view to writing a more extensive article, highlighting the manner in which the facts of the case were twisted for public consumption by multiple judges, which seems to me to be the root and trunk of the matter. Once this is satisfactorily completed, I intend to publish a comprehensive article here on Substack, and use my new YouTube channel to push it out there — with a particular focus on (long shot, to be sure) getting some kind of alert about Enoch’s situation to President Trump in time for St Patrick’s Day. For this purpose, it would be good if there was a single go-to place for the relevant people to get the required information. In any event, an equally pressing issue is alerting the Irish public in full to the meaning and implications of Enoch’s case, something that has been rendered almost impossible by the corruption of the mainstream media. It is vitally important that we put an end to the lies and prevarication of the Irish establishment, and force the politicians, judges and journalists to stand down their war against Enoch, and admit that he has been right all along, and they grotesquely wrong. We also need a wholly new judiciary, but that’s another day’s work.

The following chronology, accordingly, should be regarded as a work-in-progress (corrections or additions gratefully accepted):

Enoch and the Crooked Judges

1. August 2022: Ms. Justice Siobhán Stack granted an interim injunction restraining Enoch Burke from attending the school premises.

2. August 2022. Judge Eileen Roberts was one of the first judges presented with the substantive aspects of the Enoch Burke case in 2022, and also the first to introduce the idea that the issue in the case was the ‘manner’ of Enoch’s response to the school principal, rather than controlled speech, transgenderism or his having a constitutional right to decline the injunction on the basis of his religious beliefs. She said: ‘He has been imprisoned because he refused to uphold the order of the court — the very same court which he now expects to come to his aid and uphold his allegations of breach of his constitutional rights.’ She upheld the suspension of Enoch Burke by Wilson’s Hospital School, citing the Equal Status Act 2000 as the basis for her ruling. (The Equal Status Act does not mention transgenderism). Judge Roberts was appointed as a High Court Judge in July 2022, having served as the chair of A&L Goodbody law firm. She had no prior experience on the bench, and this was one of her first cases.

3. September 2022: Mr Justice Max Barrett made an interlocutory order restraining Enoch Burke from attending the school pending disciplinary proceedings.

4. September 2023: Justice Michael Quinn jailed Enoch Burke on September 5th 2022, for contempt of court. The purported basis for this decision was Enoch’s breach of a court order, specifically his failure to comply with an injunction preventing him from attending Wilson’s Hospital School, where he was a teacher, while on paid administrative leave. The school had obtained the injunction due to Burke’s repeated attendance at the school despite his suspension. The judge deemed Enoch’s actions a wilful breach of the court order, and remanded him to Mountjoy Prison until he purged his contempt. The judge was at pains to emphasise that the issue wasn’t Enoch’s views on transgenderism, but rather his refusal to comply with the court order. Enoch said, ‘I will not use the made-up pronoun “they” to address a student. I will not call a boy a girl.’ In this, he stressed, he was protecting both his conscience and the student’s well-being. Quinn J. treated the matter purely as a disciplinary one, and avoided addressing the substantive issue.

5. December 2022: Mr Justice Brian O’Moore released Enoch Burke from prison, citing that continued imprisonment would facilitate his suggested martyrdom.

6. January 2023: Mr Justice Conor Dignam, hearing an application by Enoch Burke for an injunction restraining Wilson’s Hospital School from going ahead with a disciplinary hearing against him, accepted undertakings from the school about conducting a disciplinary hearing but made no order to halt the process or void the suspension. He said he would only accede to Enoch Burke’s application if Enoch agreed to stay away from the school. Following a 24-hour adjournment to allow Enoch to consider his position, Enoch returned to court and said that he could not agree to the judge’s demand because the prior orders of the court were flawed and interfered with his constitutional rights.The judge then said that he was refusing Enoch’s application. In the course of these hearings, Dignam J. declared his finding that Enoch had been disciplined for the ‘manner’ in which he made his objection to the school principal, Niamh McShane’s, instruction, and not on account of his religious beliefs or because of his objection per se.

7. February 2023: Mr Justice Brian O’Moore refused Enoch Burke’s application to stay the case management proceedings, stating that Enoch’s imprisonment was a result of his own actions and that he had shown a ‘complete misunderstanding of the appeal process’.

8. March 2023: Mr Justice George Birmingham, President of the Court of Appeal, dismissed Enoch Burke’s appeal, stating the case was not about transgender rights or religious freedom, but about trespass and defying a court order. He also stated that the school principle had not ordered Enoch to speak in a particular way to a child, but merely conveyed a ‘communication’ to him ‘in the passive voice’ that the student in question ‘would become known as “they”.’ ‘While the reference to “they” and the former pronoun are in mandatory terms,’ he said, ‘this communication seems to me to fall well short of a demand.’ He also said that Enoch Burke had been seeking to ‘deny, diminish or even destroy the personal and fundamental rights of another’.

9. May 2023: Former Attorney General, Ms Justice Máire Whelan, sitting on the same CoA panel, agreed with Birmingham P. that Enoch Burke’s appeal should be dismissed.

10. May 2023: Mr Justice John Edwards, sitting on the same CoA panel, also agreed that Enoch Burke’s appeal should be dismissed.

11. May 2023: Mr Justice Alexander Owens ruled that Enoch Burke’s suspension was lawful and awarded the school €15,000 damages for trespass.

12. June 2024: Mr Justice Mark Sanfey released Enoch Burke for summer, threatening that there would be ‘no hesitation’ in reincarceratng him if he continued to disobey court orders.

13. July 2024: Mr Justice Rory Mulcahy dismissed Enoch Burke’s defamation action against the Sunday Independent, stating that the article in question had not damaged Enoch’s reputation.

14. July 2024: Mr Justice Mark Sanfey dismissed Enoch Burke’s application to set aside the High Court’s order granting a permanent injunction against him, stating that Enoch’s actions showed a ‘complete disregard for the rule of law’.

15. December 2024: Mr Justice David Nolan released Enoch Burke from prison indefinitely, stating that continued imprisonment would only facilitate a perception of Enoch Burke’s martyrdom, while the taxpayer was burdened with paying his salary during his imprisonment. He increased Enoch’s daily fine to €1,400.

16: July 2025: Ms Justice Mary Faherty granted an injunction to Enoch Burke restraining the disciplinary appeals panel from hearing his appeal, citing a ‘reasonable apprehension of objective bias’ on the basis of the prior statements of its chairman. She also contradicted several of the key judges who had preceded her in the case by stating that the injunction to address a transitioning student as ’they’ was ‘the kernel’ of the case. This sitting of the Court of Appeal had involved three judges: Judge Donald Binchy, Judge Nuala Butler, and Judge Mary Faherty. In delivering the ruling, Faherty J. seemed to do her utmost to undo the benefit to Enoch Burke of the verdict in her hand, stating that she was finding in favour of Enoch Burke ‘with a great deal of reluctance’, then petulantly going on to deny Enoch his costs — adding that, in the normal course, he should be granted the costs of the appeal, but they were ‘not in normal territory’ due to ‘Mr Burke’s contempt of court’. It was as though, having arrived at last at something resembling the truth at the heart of the course, Faherty J. still felt obliged to genuflect before the judicial groupthink.

17. November 2025: Mr Justice Brian Cregan ruled that Enoch Burke’s breaches of the court order were ‘repeated and flagrant’ and that he would remain in prison indefinitely until he gave an undertaking to obey the injunction. Cregan J. also accused Enoch Burke of a ‘deliberate, sustained, and concerted attack on the authority of the civil courts and the rule of law in Ireland’. In a grotesquely intemperate rant, he further added that Enoch was ‘a baleful and malign presence — an intruder, stalking the school, its teachers and its pupils’. He described Enoch’s behaviour in court as ‘a deliberate strategy of confrontation, verbal aggression and bullying.’ He declared that Enoch’s ‘verbal aggression’ towards the court was ‘in my experience unprecedented.’ He said it was ‘astonishing’ that whenever Mr Burke was before the courts, gardaí had to be present to ‘protect members of the judiciary and/or registrars against outbursts’ and to ensure hearings could proceed. He further said that Enoch Burke was ‘an utterly intransigent litigant who is so blinkered in his approach to all issues that he believes that only he is right and that everybody else is wrong.’ Still Cregan J. declined to address the ‘kernel’ of the case: an attempted instance of the misuse of authority to compel speech concerning a grave issue of public, human, philosophical and theological concern, on which a man who simply elected to refuse an instruction he regarded as wrongheaded, unChristian, and potentially damaging to children, was treated as a criminal.

Summary

So, (at least) seventeen judges in all, and more than twenty hearings. Just one of these hearings thus far has resulted in a correct and fair description of the core meaning of the case (the hearing of the Court of Appeal in July 2025 before three judges: Judge Donald Binchy, Judge Nuala Butler, and Judge Mary Faherty),following which Faherty J., in delivering the court’s ruling, seemed to set out to destroy any immediate benefit to Enoch Burke of the court’s clarity and truthfulness by her inconsistent and actually irrational treatment and pillorying of him. This may have emboldened Cregan J. in his subsequent assault — as perhaps it was intended to do — the courts giving with one hand and taking back with the other. And, yet, as hinted above, events move on, and there is now increasing evidence that the hearing of February 20th, presided over by Cregan J., may open the way to a total truth-letting in this dismal carnival of injustice.

This, then, seems on its face to be a matter involving the sustained perjury of veritable procession of judges in the face of facts which might have revealed themselves in full to a rudimentary reading taking just a few minutes. This is profoundly serious. A rogue judge voids himself by his first act of impropriety. Corruption, fraud or lies, on or from the bench, should vitiate every order, act or word emanating from that bench thereafter. The moment a court acts without jurisdiction, which must necessarily include abusing its jurisdiction, can no longer be a legitimate court in the eyes of the law proper. The law is not the property of a judge, nor is his office his fiefdom. Judges have no right to use the law to enforce their own beliefs or ideologies, nor to punish those of different outlook, nor to apply the law selectively for any reason.

Now, however, the possibility arises that the issue at play here may be at least as dismaying, if not quite so venal as judicial perjury: judicial groupthink.

This case is about compelled speech concerning a grave issue of public, human, philosophical and theological concern, on which a man who simply elected to refuse an instruction he regarded as illogical, irreligious, ideologically craven and potentially damaging to children, was treated as a dangerous criminal for doing so. He did what any sane and just person might have done, and which, had Ireland remained a sane and just country, would have received instant recognition for what it was.

The widespread condescension towards Enoch Burke is misplaced; by right this energy should be directed at the half dozen or more judges who have betrayed their oaths and their offices by usurping their solemn remits in order to punish into silence a man whose briefcase not one of them is fit to carry, walking ten feet behind him. Nowhere, never, was Ireland’s moral inversion so manifest and clear.

I am not just saying these things now. I have said them from the beginning.

I wrote back in September 2022, on Enoch’s then recent imprisonment:

The incarceration today of Enoch Burke, the young teacher who has been banged up in Mountjoy as a result of refusing to abide by one of his students’ nominated pronouns, is a kind of new nadir, a new rut hacked into the bedrock of our homeland. It is not, in one sense, the most horrific thing that has happened in recent times — there is a lot of competition for that distinction — but it is certainly a new low of a certain kind, because it speaks to us of how those among us who have nominated themselves as the gods of the future will control the things we can speak of and what we might say about them.

There is a picture going around of Enoch Burke, being led away to Mountjoy. It is a salutary image of what happens in a society in which lockjaw becomes endemic, in which each apparently minor attrition of freedom is ignored until, one day, it becomes too late. Mr Burke is walking in the midst of a group of state officials, all of them apparently adults — several uniformed members of the Gestapo, and several others in ordinary attire. He is not handcuffed, which is interesting in view of the recent fondness of the Gestapo for pulling out the handcuffs at every remote opportunity. But otherwise the scene is about as bleak and hopeless as it is possible at this point in our catapulting towards outright tyranny and disaster. We can but hope that the disaster strikes first.

The idea that a man who is paid to teach young people about the nature of the world might end up in jail because he believes that the human race is divided into males and females is a shock even to me, who saw the drift of things in his own life about eight years ago. Back in 2014, in the wake of being the target of an unprovoked attack by a homosexual drag queen on a television chat show, I remember repeatedly thinking that something demonic had entered our culture and would not leave until it had destroyed everything. Yet, I did not dream of this.

We watch, open-mouthed, as one low follows another, avalanching to the bottom. But, still, the idea that a man is in jail for declining to describe an individual as ‘they’ is something we never thought of, never mind thought we would live to see in our own dear land. It will be said by the usual gaslighters that Enoch Burke ‘brought it on himself’ — all he had to do was ‘comply’, and anyway, his offence is not grammatical recalcitrance but contempt of court. To this I say: Go play your gaslighting games someplace else.

And yes: There are some things in life to which the only reasonable response is contempt, and this is one of them.

A few days later, I spoke about the case on the Rick Munn show of the time, ‘Locked and Loaded’ on TNT Radio, Brisbane.

I posted the video of that broadcast later on this platform, with the following note:

[Enoch], having broken an LGBT Commandment, has been suspended from his job and jailed by the High Court. His true ‘crime’ is that, unlike virtually all his countrymen, he refuses either to remain silent and inert in the face of the escalating climate of tyranny, or to utter a verbal construct that would betray him as someone willing to tolerate any imposition of words or trials, and thereby announce that he had surrendered his mind and soul to the tyrants now ruling us.

Next week, in advance of what promises to be the momentous return of this case to the High Court — Friday, February 20th — I plan to publish a detailed preview of that occasion, highlighting the significance of developments now underway. February 20th, incidentally, is World Social Justice Day; this year it may turn out to be World True Social Justice Day1

