Part 1

Intros & Candidates presentations. Scholar Gypsies live in Tuam

Part 2

Immigration, New Voters, European Legislation

Part 3

Does Ireland need to leave Europe?

Full video (Parts 1, 2 & 3 as above)

Share

If you are not a full subscriber but would like to support my work on Unchained with a small donation, please click on the ‘Buy John a beverage’ link above.