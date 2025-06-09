Ireland Is

A relevant extract from my Substack Diary, June 6th, 2025

FRIDAY

To be honest, I’d been hoping that by the time I got to this stage of this week’s diary, I would have run out of space to write about the unspeakable man who these days bears the appellation ‘Taoiseach’, whose dismal view of his own people and their claim to this island has emerged in the past week for all the world to be appalled by. The trigger was an article in the Irish Crimes — that now most disgusting of rags — promoting a forthcoming documentary series and book produced by the MI5 controlled ‘national broadcaster’, which by all accounts amounts to an unremitting racist assault on the Irish people.

The series and book, it appears, are chiefly the work of two feminist academics, one claiming Irishness, though I know not on what basis she does so, the other a grifter of some kind from the Third World, who came here seeking work and shelter and was given both, and now seeks to repay those favours by urinating on our nation and seeking to tear down its reputation as the generator of one of the greatest civilisations in the world ever. They are self-described, without apparent irony, as ‘revisionists’, as though the word was not self-evidently a synonym for ‘liars’. These forthcoming programmes, we are assured, which are to be presented by someone described as an ‘Irish actor’, by the name of Farrell, are said to characterise the Irish people as ‘mongrels’, which is to say akin to breedless dogs, and this assertion among others has been published by the newspaper that was once, albeit briefly, the Irish newspaper of record.

To this chorus of dishonour has been joined, albeit unintentionally, the thin, singsong voice of Mickey Martin, the ‘Taoiseach’ (mehole), a man so dense and characterless that he might sell his mother into slavery without wiping the smirk off his face. Someone has dug up an overlooked video of him from four years ago, saying — or singing — something not dissimilar (the Irish ‘were never a homogenous people’), and placed it alongside the aforementioned contemporaneous vat of venom to produce a disharmony of spleen that, had it emerged to insult a country with either a spine or a gut, would result on the whole pack of them being put in a dinghy and pushed out to sea.

The diatribes are, of course, of a piece: cowardly attacks on people subdued by state intimidation and propaganda, while their children’s birthright is looted and divvied up by the vultures and their gofers. None of the creeps responsible for these slurs would say such things about another people in their own land, for they would rapidly experience the wages of their actually existing racism.

Mysteriously, as far as I have been able to divine, no one has yet visited a police station and issued a complaint about any of these developments, whereas such a complaint might plausibly and convincingly be grounded in the terms of the Prohibition of Incitement to Hatred Act, (1989), which provides inter alia that 'If an item involving threatening, abusive or insulting visual images or sounds is broadcast, each of the persons mentioned in subsection (2) is guilty of an offence if he intends thereby to stir up hatred or, having regard to all the circumstances, hatred is likely to be stirred up thereby.’ Perhaps everyone is waiting for the ‘documentary’ in question to be transmitted, so the evidence will be irrefutable. We have heard much talk in recent times of ‘hate speech’, and here, at last, we have some of the real thing to conjure with, and one of the chief proponents of the ‘hate speech’ laws providing a non-functional harmony to the feminist- and MI5-sponsored racist hatred, both in the recording of an outburst of racist sentiment he uttered four years ago, and in his persistence this past week in defending those obnoxious opinions.

Fashioning their straw men as though a monument cast in bronze, these venomous cretins ‘explain’ that Ireland is the demographic outcome of a series of invasions. This is news? And so what if this is true? Virtually all nations are like that, if you go back far enough. No one worth listening to has ever claimed otherwise. But, as it happens and for what it is worth, the Irish are among the purest of indigenous peoples, as confirmed by a series of studies on Irish DNA, which has provided the very first fine-scale genetic map of the island of Ireland. One of the principal researchers in these studies, Professor Gianpiero Cavalleri, a professor of Human Genetics, Director of the Human Genetic Variation Research Group and Deputy Director of the Office of Research and Innovation at Royal College of Surgeons of Ireland, states: ‘In terms of the genetic diversity for Irish people, there’s actually very little. And the diversity we do see is very subtle.’

Professor Cavalleri is the principal investigator of the Irish DNA Atlas, a study exploring the ancestry of the Irish genome in partnership with the Irish Genealogical Society. The research by this body has provided a map of Irish genetics which matches our understanding of our history, which no sensible person has disputed. This shows that the structure emerging from genetic similarity within Ireland mirrors historical kingdoms of Ireland, and that Ireland acts as a ‘sink’ of Celtic, i.e. Gaelic, ancestry. Additionally, and unsurprisingly, there is evidence of a west-Norwegian-like ancestry, believed to be a signature of the Norse Vikings. Unsurprisingly also, the research has noted the impact of the Ulster Plantations on the DNA of the people of Ireland. In other words, Professor Cavalleri’s research puts paid to RTE’s mendacious series, and accompanying book, and also disposes of Singsong Mickey’s scurrilous attack on his own people.

Of course, we know what this is about. In all the cases mentioned above, this is a manifestation of a form of rhetoric we have grown familiar with in recent years: the proxies of invaders and genocidists, themselves from their part obviously traitors, seeking to tear down the spirit of their nation so that it may more readily be captured and plundered by those who ultimately pay their wages, albeit with stolen money. Their efforts, though insulting and therefore distressing, are thin and facile attempts to further demoralise the Irish people, who have already suffered, courtesy of the same overlords and their antecedents, many centuries of more or less relentless assault on their values and virtues and feelings — much of it delivered by creeps they stupidly trusted with the keys and deeds of their beautiful country. The mission and object of these proxy assailants, though they may be too stupid to know it, is to pervert the spirit of the indigenous people of this island to the point where they will loosen their grip on their homeland and allow it to fall into the laps of plunderers and fraudsters who grease the palms of these quislings with toilet paper masquerading as money.

Mickey Mehole, the tuneless minstrel boy, lectures us about history in his teacherly singsong voice, while blurting inter alia that he learned in school that the Vikings had become ‘more Irish than the Irish themselves’. This unplanned aside of his tells us a great deal about his knowledge of history, for it was not the Vikings, but the Normans (arrivig 370 years later!), who ‘became more Irish than the Irish’, and I, who come from proud Norman stock, am here to inform Mickey, the tuneless minstrel, that I am more Irish than he will ever be, and I say that Irishness exists because it is what it is, and because this land of ours has fashioned in each of its loyal native sons and daughters an affection that far exceeds the power of his hatred and his scorn.

It goes without saying that, in addition to the surviving descendants of Gaels, many us who live in this island today are the descendants of the conquerors of Gaels, but this, far from making us less Irish, makes us more so. There is no division in Ireland between the descendants of Gaels, and the conquerors of Gaels, who indeed have mingled their bloods a million times over. Those of us who descend from the conquerors accept no intimation of separation between us and the original proprietors of this island. Our ancestors won this island in honour, by defeating its honourable defenders in their time in a fair fight, both sides spilling their blood in a war characterised by courage and nobility, and not, mark you, by snivelling doubletalk and misuse of power, lies and fake money divvied out in bribes. Nor did the Normans come here to spit upon the culture or traditions of the incumbents, but adopted their ways and laws and, yes, became ‘more Irish’ than those they had conquered, though only rhetorically and with no little irony, albeit also with immense pride. The Normans, my people, invaded this island and won it, but in doing so they went on to revere its culture and its people far and above their own kind, which they abandoned. How different is that from those who come here now at the invitation of Singsong Mickey and his mates, brandishing burkas and Sharia, their hostility unsuccessfully camouflaged under cover of State menaces and violence, and directed at anyone seeking to challenge or question their entitlement to remain and force their culture upon us. The Normans did not come to Ireland under the protection of a supposedly native government utilising state coercion against the People who had foolishly licensed it to them, binding their own countrymen and countrywomen hand and foot and gagging their mouths lest they resist with deed or word.

As I have been reminded this week, with the birth of my first grandchild, my father’s people have been Mau-Maus — denizens of Maugherow, County Sligo— for hundreds of years. For the best part of a millennium, my people have lived in the same square mile, in the shadow of Ben Bulben, eking out a living on small patches of ground. No one else has rights to claim the fruits of their toil and suffering, or those windy tracks they scored through their patchworks of fields.

Do we now have to take a blood test to prove we are Irish, that we are entitled to claim this land as our homeland, believing that this claim is more exalted by far than that of any outsider, whose claim is zero now and will remain zero for ever? The invading proxies of our traitorous ‘government’, swaddled in lies and self-pity, have a lesser right to claim residence or ownership here than I have to return to the house of my birth and tell the present owners that it rightfully belongs to me. Would Mickey Martin support such a claim of mine? Hah! Yet, he supports the claims of anonymous outsiders, who come here by stealth and incognito, menacing and disrespecting our people and calling them ‘racists’ because they love their own homeland.

Those of us whose people have descended from the intermittent invaders of this island have mostly long since become Irish, and we are nothing other. Ireland is our sole homeland, as it has been my people’s for nearly 900 years. The nature and character of the Irish people is something that developed over centuries, unaided by social determinism or engineering, and unassisted by the bribes of foreign manipulators seeking to remove from the richest territories in the world any trace of love of — or loyalty to — soil or tribe or place or history or tradition. That’s what ‘Irish’ is and means. We, together with the descendants of the longitudinal inhabitants of this island, are the natives and homesteaders and proprietors of what is our country and no one else’s. We do not lay claim to an ideology of ownership based in bloodlines, but a stream of continuity and affection going back to the dark ages through times that were often darker. These loyalties were sworn in blood that has long since fertilised the meadows and furrows of our countryside. We do not require blood tests to tell us that we are Irish. We live here. We were born here, as were our fathers and mothers before us, and their fathers and mothers before them. That is all that is required. We belong here. It is our homeland and our heartland. We require to make no other claim or supply no other proof. We are Irish through and through.

There is no comparison between what happened nine- or twelve-hundred years ago and what is happening now, with an orchestrated invasion and re-plantation of our island being conducted by stealth and coercion, without consultation and with nothing but contempt for the indigenous peoples of this island. Africans are not Irish, and will never be, and nor are Middle Easterners. They are aliens who have no place or business here. At their hands, Ireland would soon unbecome itself, and lapse into rapid regression. And there is no small measure of doubt about the claim to Irishness of a certain snivelling Corkman. No one who works against the title of the Irish people has the right to be called Irish.

There is honour in a straightforward invasion: the winner takes all. Here, a bunch of randomly chosen vagrants are given the run of our country by scrofulous politicians who manifest with their every sentence that they have no love for Ireland and are accordingly and self-evidently unfit to lead her or manage her affairs. They have no interest in this matter other than the retention of their posts and wallets, the maintenance of their miserable proxy ‘authority’, and the acquisition of more wealth, carrying out to the letter the instructions of their overlords who wish the Irish nothing but ill.

These lowlifes tell us that there is no such nation as the Irish nation. How would they know, these thieves who come to steal our children’s birthright, they who have never paid a quarter-hour’s loyalty to anything that wasn’t their wallets or their bellies?

The purpose of all this is wealth-extraction — ultimately corporate looting of the wealth of the world. To this end, they require a form of ‘vacant possession’ of our country, i.e. the removal of as many as possible (by death or export) of those who might seek to lay a valid claim to its ownership, replacing them with cyphers of indifference, who have no such pretensions, but seek merely, in the fashion of our leaders and scribes, their bellies filled and their pockets lined with coloured toilet paper. The aim of the ultimate orchestrators of this — yes! — conspiracy is to mount a final assault on our country, having softened its resolve and self-belief with their flotillas of lies. This is the purpose of these last assaults, by the ‘national’ broadcaster, the Irish Crimes and the man we are revoltingly required to refer to as ‘Taoiseach’.

What are we going to do about these people? Ultimately, and by right, we ought to ignore these provocations, declining to permit their poison to sting us into dismay. But the day is now far spent and our grip on our homeland grows weaker by the day. There is only one way to respond to the purveyors of these racist attacks: to withdraw our support, including — perhaps especially — our financial support for anyone peddling demoralisation as a weapon of war against our people. That means withdrawing our custom from the ‘national’ broadcaster and the Irish Crimes, unplugging our TV sets and cancelling our licences and subscriptions.

Or, how long more do we propose to permit these curs to call us mongrels without responding with a bite they will feel and remember?

On Unity News Network, USA

The conversation linked below, with David Clews of the UK-based channel, Unity News Network, broadcast on Sunday, June 8th, covers some of the same ground as the Scholar Gypsies broadcast, but with a more international intonation.

