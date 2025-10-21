Freddie Scappaticci (centre), arrested January 2018 on accusations that he was ‘Stakeknife’ — codename for high-level MI6 Double Agent with British Army’s covert unit, FRU. Here, he is talking to Gerry Adams, (right).

The Infiltration and Capture of the IRA

The article below, by Patrick O’Carroll, is by way of a follow-up to his article of September 21st last, ‘How British Intelligence planned the Irish “Troubles” of 1968-98 & used Provo fake-patriots to achieve the ruination of Ireland’, which he has written to provide further details and evidence of the accuracy of his thesis that the Provisional IRA were a creation and creature of MI6.

[Definition: PIRA = Provisional IRA, created in Dec 1969 as an illegitimate offshoot of the legitimate ‘Old IRA’.]

[Tongue-in-Cheek Definition: PIRA = ‘the Royal Provisional IRA’, an MI5+6 outfit associated with ‘Royal Sinn Féin’.]

THIS ARTICLE IS PART 2

This article amplifies the piece ‘British Intelligence Orchestrated the Irish ‘Troubles’ 1968-98’ (https://johnwaters.substack.com/p/how-british-intelligence-planned), by drilling down into the precise details of exactly how the PIRA was infiltrated.

IGNORANCE AT THE LOWEST LEVELS

It is not at all uncommon for entire militaries to be taken over at the very top. In 1933 the German military was taken over by MI6 Agent Adolf Hitler. In 1940, the British and US militaries were taken over by Zio-Nazis who genocided first 4 million Ethnic-German Civilians in 1941-45, and then 31 million Ethnic-German Civilians in 1945-55.

In the Irish ‘Troubles’, the lowest levels of the PIRA were unaware of the extent of infiltration and compromise of its top PIRA leadership. Thus, the lowest-level volunteers were dupes, and this sadly included the Ten PIRA Hunger Strikers who died from 5 May 1981 till 20 Aug 1981 (Bobby Sands; Francis Hughes; Raymond McCreesh; Patsy O’Hara; Joe McDonnell; Martin Hurson; Kevin Lynch; Kieran Doherty; Thomas McElwee; and Michael Devine).

During Ireland’s War of ‘Independence’, the lowest level of the Old IRA was also unaware that its ‘leader’ Michael Collins had, by 29 June 1922, become a British Agent, as proven by a telegram to his boss Churchill, shown here: https://www.irishcentral.com/roots/history/letters-michael-collins-winston-churchill?q=michaelco.

But, it is uncertain exactly WHEN Collins became a British Agent. If Collins had not become a British Agent by mid-1921, then he DID NOT sacrifice Irish volunteers. However, if Collins had become a British Agent before late 1920, then he DID indeed sacrifice the ‘Forgotten Ten” (Kevin Barry; Thomas Whelan; Patrick Moran; Patrick Doyle; Bernard Ryan; Thomas Bryan; Frank Flood; Thomas Traynor; Edmond Foley; Patrick Maher) who were executed by the British Regime from 1 Nov 1920 until 7 June 1921.

In all cases, the lowest-levels were genuinely fighting for, but were duped into giving their lives for, their cause.

ALSO, the extent to which any of the following were infiltrated remains UNKNOWN: The Society of United Irishmen (1791-1804); the Young Ireland Movement (1842-49); and the IRB, or Irish Republican Brotherhood (1758-1924).

THE PIRA’s CLANDESTINE CELL SYSTEM

In effect, the compartmentalized cell structure of the PIRA made it semi-hierarchical or semi-autonomous. But that only made the British Regime more intent on infiltrating all levels of the PIRA, not just the top, as shown below.

THE ‘REPUBLICAN’ SIDE

You are free to view the PIRA either as ‘just extensively penetrated by MI5+6’, or else as a Full Agency of MI5+6. The PIRA was linked to drug-running, and the Bank of England was its main vehicle to launder drug-profits of over 1 billion GBP pounds. Allegations that MI5+6 and their agencies are linked to drugs are not at all surprising given the revelations of Gary Webb and others, which showed that the biggest drug-running agency in the USA is the Central Lack-Of-Intelligence Agency (CIA), and that the USA’s ‘War on Drugs’ (and even the 1988 US Invasion of Panama) only served to stamp out the CIA’s ‘smaller drug-running competition’ at the expense of US taxpayers.

The following many items of evidence or anecdotal evidence confirm very strong ties between MI5+6 and the PIRA:

1. The almost-simultaneous launch of two atrocities on 27 Aug 1979 (the killing of Lou Mountbatten and the Warrenpoint Ambush) was the biggest proof that MI5+6 were running the PIRA. See separate section below.

2. Seán Mac Stíofáin was chief-of-staff of the PIRA in 1969-73, but he may well have been a British MI5+6 Agent. Although he spoke Irish and Gaelicized his name, Seán Mac Stíofáin was born John Edward Drayton Stephenson, in 1928 in Leytonstone, London. An only-child of English parents, his sole highly-anemic link to Ireland was that his mother was a London woman descended from Ulster Protestants of East Belfast.

3. All groups involved in the Irish ‘Troubles’ financed themselves by a mix of ‘businesses’ like bank-robbery, extortion, drug-trafficking, bootleg-recording, racketeering, as well as legitimate operations like social-clubs, taxi-companies, retail-shops … (https://military-history.fandom.com/wiki/Paramilitary_finances_in_the_Troubles). But the group most frequently linked to drug-running was the PIRA (https://www.theguardian.com/uk/2001/dec/09/northernireland.colombia).

4. In Nov 2010, David James (‘Lord Blackheath’) told the British House of Lords that he had handled more than 1 billion GBP pounds of terrorist funds for the PIRA, which he called his ‘biggest client’, and at the behest of the Bank of England. David James confirmed: ‘I have had one of the biggest experiences in the laundering of terrorist money and funny money that anyone has had in the City. I have handled billions of GBP pounds of terrorist money. My biggest client was the PIRA and I am pleased to say that I managed to write off more than 1 billion GBP pounds of its money. I have also had extensive connections with North African terrorists, but that was of a far nastier nature, and I do not want to talk about that because it is still a security issue. I hasten to add that it is no good getting the police in because I will call the Bank of England as my defence witness, given how the Bank of England put me in to deal with these problems’. Source: https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/lords-stunned-by-tory-peers-ira-funding-claim-2126723.html.

David James also stated that he was in touch with a secret group, called ‘Foundation X’, having ‘vast sums of money’ at its disposal, and later quantified these ‘vast sums’ as a total of 75 billion GBP pounds. But, after making headlines for about one week, notably in Britain’s Zionist-Guardian newspaper, this explosive story was suddenly SWEPT UNDER THE RUG, and it disappeared from view, never to be headlined, or even mentioned, again.

5. MI6 Agent and whistleblower Ian Hurst (cryptonym ‘Martin Ingram’) maintained a secret dossier proving that HALF of all senior PIRA members were working for British Intelligence [MI5+6]. This was revealed in 2011 [https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/northern-ireland/half-of-all-top-ira-men-worked-for-security-services/28694353.html]. These included many MI6-PIRA Agents in the RUC police (north) and at Dundalk Garda Station (south), the latter which MI6 referred to as ‘a nest of vipers’. The dossier states: ‘As a rough guide, you should expect one in four PIRA volunteers to be agents of one [British] agency or another’, but it quotes John Stevens (‘Baron Stevens of Kirkwhelpington’), ex-head of London’s Metropolitan Police, stating that only 3 out of 210 terrorist suspects he arrested in a collusion-probe in Ireland were NOT working for the RUC, or MI5+6, or the British Army!

6. One section of the ‘2011 Martin Ingram Dossier’ states: ‘The PIRA was extensively penetrated at all levels; most information-sources to PIRA were readily identified (by military intelligence) but seldom compromised’.

7. The FRU (Force Research Unit) was a covert unit of the British Army’s Intelligence Corps. The ‘2011 Ingram Dossier’ also exposed an FRU file listing suspected rogue Gardaí (southern policemen) prepared to pass information to the PIRA and act as its agents, and a network of MI5 Agents in the Garda Síochána (south).

8. In May 2006, the same Ian Hurst (former FRU Agent with nom-de-guerre ‘Martin Ingram’) alleged that Sinn Féin chief-negotiator Martin McGuinness was, and remained, an MI6 Agent bearing the cryptonym ‘J118’, although McGuinness adamantly denied these claims all the way to his grave. But the fact that McGuinness (aged 21) was second-in-command for the PIRA in Derry on Bloody Sunday would hint that MI6 was already running the PIRA just 25 months after its original launch in Dec 1969 [https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Martin_Ingram].

9. Joe Cahill was chief-of-staff of the PIRA from Nov 1972 until March 1973, but the British Regime used an early-1970s photo of Cahill raping a 14-year-old girl in Belfast to coerce him into becoming a PIRA-MI6 Double Agent (https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/british-spies-recruited-paedo-ira-4466798).

10. MI5+6 ran the Kincora Boys’ Home in Belfast and used it to blackmail PIRA and ‘loyalist’ terrorists, but also VIPs and puppeticians. The den was also linked to Lou Mountbatten, Anthony Blunt, Edward Heath, Jimmy Savile, MI6 director Maurice Oldfield, MI6 deputy-director Peter Hayman, James Molyneaux, Enoch Powell, Knox Cunningham, Cyril Smith (see: https://villagemagazine.ie/james-molyneaux-was-linked-to-child-rapist-in-british-psyops-document/ and https://pedoempire.org/chapter-29-northern-irelands-kincora-scandal-british-intelligence-sexual-blackmail-operation-and-cover-up/).

11. In summer 1973, British Army Captain Colin Wallace tried to expose the existence of a child-rape network in northeast Ireland and the role of the Kincora Boys’ Home, an organized child-rape hub that was operated by MI5+6. To achieve this, he had the support of multiple honorable colleagues, including General Peter Leng. Also, on 19 Apr 2014, the Daily Mail reported that, during 1970-76, ‘Sinn Féin figures’ were patrons of the Elm Guest House, a boy-brothel in London, reportedly run by MI5 [Sources: https://villagemagazine.ie/james-molyneaux-was-linked-to-child-rapist-in-british-psyops-document/ and https://aanirfan.blogspot.com/2017/12/gerry-adams-ira-mi6-sex.html.]

12. In his 2020 book Undercover War, Harry McCallion alleged that Gerry Adams was an MI5+6 Informer who helped the British Army to ambush and kill senior PIRA men, with one boozy MI5 officer affirming of Adams: ‘He is one of ours!’ (https://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-8606037/Was-Gerry-Adams-MI5-informer-Harry-Mccallion-tells-senior-IRA-men-died-army-ambushes.html).

13. ‘Stakeknife’ was the codename of a high-level MI6 Double Agent for the British Army’s covert unit FRU for 25 years, who successfully infiltrated, and oversaw the murders of informers within, the PIRA. The British Regime launched Operation Kenova to investigate these claims of state-involvement in the kidnap, torture and murder of more than 50 individuals, leading to the arrest of Freddie Scappaticci in Jan 2018 on accusations he was ‘Stakeknife’, which Scappaticci vehemently denied [https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Kenova].

14. John Joe McGee was another MI6 Agent who infiltrated the PIRA and became the head of its Internal Security Unit, a unit tasked with executing PIRA traitors and informers [https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_Joe_McGee].

15. The Cory Collusion Inquiry (often dubbed ‘Killusion’) was a thorough investigation of allegations of collusion between British and Irish police and security forces and paramilitaries in six particular cases in northeast Ireland. In its 2003 report, British agent ‘Kevin Fulton’ (real name Peter Keeley) stated: ‘In 1979 I enlisted in the British Army. Within months of my posting, I was recruited by a British Intelligence agency to act as an agent. In this capacity, I became a member of the PIRA’.

‘Fulton’ was a former FRU, Special Branch, MI5 and latterly an RUC-CID Agent and informer ‘embedded’ in the PIRA in the cities of Dundalk (south) and Newry (north) in the 1980s and 1990s [https://www.thepensivequill.com/2020/05/killusion.html].

16. Prior to the Omagh Bombing of 15 Aug 1998, done by the ‘Real IRA’ (a dissident ‘republican’ splinter-group of the MI6-led PIRA), British agent ‘Kevin Fulton’ (real name Peter Keeley) gave a plausible and timely tip-off to MI5+6 and the RUC, that Patrick Blair of the ‘Real IRA’ was preparing a major bombing, although ‘Fulton’ and his MI5+6 and RUC handlers claimed not to have had foreknowledge of the actual target itself (Omagh). Just days before the Omagh Bombing, ‘Fulton’ warned the RUC and British Army that ‘A HUGE BOMB’ was being prepared ‘by DR [dissident “republicans”], led by Patrick Blair’, and that the bomb was about to be moved across the border into northeast Ireland. In her 2001 report, Police Ombudsman Nuala O’Loan also confirmed her belief that the intelligence that ‘Fulton’ had given to his MI5+6+RUC handlers in the months, weeks and days before the Omagh Bombing had been crucial information that should have been acted upon to prevent the attack. [Source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Omagh_bombing]

17. On 8 Oct 2020, in the Belfast High Court, Judge Mark Horner gave the reasoned judgment behind his decision of 21 Jul 2020 that a new human-rights compliant investigation should be launched into the Aug 1998 Omagh Bombing. Judge Horner found that there were ‘reasonable grounds’ for believing the bombing could have been prevented, although ‘definite proof’ would have been a far more accurate formulation. [Source: https://villagemagazine.ie/omagh-ruling-creates-a-headache-for-british-government-and-mi5/]

18. MI5+6+RUC wanted and needed the 15 Aug 1998 Omagh Bombing to succeed. Its purpose was to ensure that dissident ‘republicans’ such as the ‘Real IRA’ would lose every last shred of support from their constituency, since the Omagh Bombing intended to kill Catholics (18 of the 29 victims) in a predominantly Catholic town, and happened on the Catholic Feast of the Assumption, 15 Aug 1998. If the Omagh Bombing did not ‘shut the dissidents up for ever’, then nothing would, or could, have succeeded in doing so.

19. For several years, FBI Agent Patrick Buckley was deployed to Omagh-Tyrone until his mission to defeat the PIRA was accomplished. Buckley’s group included David Rupert, whose testimony led to the arrest and prosecution for the Omagh Bombing of Michael McKevitt, the reputed leader of the ‘Real IRA’. In Aug 1998, after the PIRA’s defeat, MI5+6 disbanded this group and freed up Britain’s army for the Zionist War of Terror.

20. David Ervine was a leading ‘loyalist’ MI6 Double Agent who visited the White House in 1994 and talked there to the US state department’s head of the ‘Britain Desk’, to whom he complained that the US Regime was practicing ‘favouritism toward the PIRA’. But the head of the ‘Britain Desk’ begged to differ, stating: ‘No we do not. The PIRA do NOT have Buccaneer bombers, they do NOT have aircraft-carriers and we [the US Regime] must sew up the British Exchequer so we can use the British forces in our upcoming wars’. Ervine added: ‘We all looked at him nonplussed, but before we could ask “WHAT upcoming wars?” he went on to say “Islamic Fundamentalism” . . . ’. [Source: Page 450 of Ed Moloney’s 2010 book Voices from the Grave].

In general, the REAL power structure of the world is such that the Synagogue of Satan (‘Team Antichrist’) ABSOLUTELY DICTATES the US Regime’s world policy via its 36 super-lodges. The super-lodge HATHOR PENTALPHA, and its offshoot PNAC, started planning the Afghan and Iraq wars in 1993 (as Ervine proved).

21. The 2013 report of the Smithwick Tribunal (chaired by Irish judge Peter Smithwick) confirmed there had been collusion between members of the Irish police (Gardaí), possibly Owen Corrigan, and the PIRA; and this resulted in the deaths of RUC men Harry Breen and Robert Buchanan, who were murdered in northeast Ireland in March 1989 following a brief meeting in Dundalk Garda Station [https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Smithwick_Tribunal].

22. Willie Carlin was an MI5 and British Army intelligence spy codenamed ‘Agent 3007’ and dubbed ‘MI5’s Top Spy inside Sinn Féin’. He handled Sinn Féin finances in Derry and worked close to Martin McGuinness. In Oct 2019, Carlin claimed the British Regime repeatedly protected McGuinness while he was a senior figure in the PIRA. Carlin also confirmed that he had seen McGuinness at an MI5 safe-house in Limavady, County Derry (north) [https://www.irishnews.com/news/northernirelandnews/2019/10/04/news/former-british-agent-willie-carlin-claims-he-saw-martin-mcguinness-leaving-mi5-safe-house-1729777/], where he heard McGuinness arguing fiercely with PIRA hardliner Ivor Bell, who was agitated that Sinn Féin was wasting too much money and resources that should properly have gone to the PIRA. But, Carlin said that he did not believe that McGuinness was himself an MI5+6 Agent, although the above testimony from MI6 Agent Ian Hurst (pseudonym ‘Martin Ingram’) effectively eclipsed Carlin’s hunch.

23. But the fact that Willie Carlin saw Ivor Bell at an MI5 safe-house in Limavady is another enormous Red Flag because it signals that Ivor Bell (PIRA chief-of-staff for about a year till Sep 1983) was an MI5+6 Agent too.

24. Denis Donaldson was a mid-level Sinn Féin official in its Assembly staff and a friend of hunger-striker Bobby Sands. In Dec 2005, Donaldson admitted that he was an MI5 Double Agent who had been in the employ of MI5+Special-Branch+RUC [https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Denis_Donaldson]. Donaldson was found shot dead in a cottage in Glenties, County Donegal, four months later, on 6 Apr 2006.

25. Another link between Sinn Féin, the British Regime, and MI5+6, was the fact that Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams was having many of his speeches written by Jonathan Powell who was Tony Blair’s chief-of-staff and speech-writer (https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/politics/files-prove-key-parts-of-seminal-adams-speech-written-by-man-now-key-figure-in-british-intelligence/a1741028000.html). In the late 1990s, Powell held a series of secret meetings with Martin McGuinness that allegedly ‘led to’ the Good Friday ‘Agreement’ (https://www.yahoo.com/news/articles/ve-met-real-weirdos-government-151726779.html). The Powell case is more powerful evidence that Britain and MI5+6 were controlling both sides of the Irish ‘Troubles’ all along.

26. The plot of the fictional 1991 BBC series Children of the North showed labyrinthine collusion between the PIRA, British Army, MI5+6, RUC, ‘loyalist’ terrorists, and puppeticians in Belfast, Dublin, and London in the entire Irish ‘Troubles’. That means this was already common knowledge in 1985 because this series was based on a trilogy of novels by Maurice Power starting with his 1985 The Killing of Yesterday’s Children.

27. In 1988, British Army officer General James Glover told a BBC documentary’ “In no way can or will the PIRA ever be defeated militarily’ [

But the REAL reason why Glover was right in this estimation was not because the PIRA was so ‘brilliant’, but instead because the PIRA was always ‘fighting’ (in this wholly-controlled Punch & Judy Show) the VERY SAME people who had founded it, and were leading it, and were controlling it from DAY-ONE. So, Glover was merely verifying that the British Army would never defeat its own ‘second self’. Hence, Glover’s statement was not really newsworthy in any way.

28. On very many occasions, British officials praised both the PIRA and the skillfulness of PIRA attacks. But this was NOT out of ‘admiration’ for some ‘formidable adversary’, and it was also NOT because of the political clout of the PIRA-linked Sinn Féin. Rather, it was because these British officials were in fact praising their VERY OWN SKILFUL WORK and that of their colleagues.

29. On 7 Feb 1991, the PIRA launched an audacious mortar attack on 10 Downing Street, London, from a white van parked outside the British Defence Ministry. Three 140-pound mortar shells exploded in the backyard of 10 Downing Street, just 25 feet from the cabinet office, where John Major and his war cabinet were talking about how to terror-bomb Iraqi civilians in the ongoing First Gulf War [

British military experts praised the attack as ‘expertly done’ and ‘the closest shave we ever had’. But they were again praising their own skilful work and that of their colleagues. The irony was that the PIRA were ‘media terrorists’, whereas British Regime officials were ACTUAL or REAL terrorists who were planning STATE TERRORISM to genocide innocent women and children in Iraq. The REAL terrorists wore pinstripe suits, while the ‘media terrorists’ wore jeans and parka-jackets. In 1966, Carroll Quigley confirmed that, by then in 1966, the British Regime was already merely a tool or instrument of Chatham House (RIIA).

30. On 9 Feb 1996, the PIRA detonated a 3,000-pound bomb in the ‘Docklands Bombing’ in South Quay, East London, leaving two dead and forty injured [https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1996_Docklands_bombing]. The Zionist-controlled mainstream-media concluded that the PIRA, which had been excluded from the ‘peace’ process at the time, had successfully ‘bombed its way back to the conference table’. But journalist Tony Gosling, who covered this bombing for the BBC, said that some of the perpetrators waved at CCTV cameras in such an audacious manner as to indicate that they did not even fear being identified (since they were in fact operating with the full approval of their MI5+6 bosses, and hence of the British Regime). In a nutshell, they had total impunity.

31. In Oct 1996, agents Annie Machon and David Shayler resigned from MI5 with the intention of blowing the whistle on a series of alleged crimes committed by MI5. These crimes included PIRA bombs that they said could easily have been prevented. Shayler gave classified MI5 documents to the Mail on Sunday showing that MI5 had foreknowledge of many PIRA bombings in Britain, including the 1993 Bishopsgate Bomb in the City of London financial district (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Annie_Machon). But because MI5+6 were running the PIRA all along, every PIRA bomb in Britain was quite literally an MI5+6 bomb and also part of an agenda that foresaw using the Irish ‘Troubles’ to change British society and security in line with the published plans of ‘Team Antichrist’ which calls this ‘a process of alchemically changing society’. It was really these MI5+6-PIRA bombings that helped MI5+6 transform London into the world’s most surveillance-ridden city by 2000.

32. On 20 Jul 1982, the Hyde Park and Regent’s Park Bombings served to powerfully illustrate how MI5+6 were using the PIRA to test the media-impact of all MI5+6-PIRA ‘terrorism’. These bombings killed 11 British military personnel, but also 7 horses. Here, MI5+6 were testing what kind of public outrage might result if their PIRA was to kill animals. In parallel, the British Regime even gave the soviet-like award ‘Horse of the Year’ to one seriously-injured horse called ‘Sefton’ that survived the attack. But this ‘Horse Victim Story’ did NOT become a ‘Big Hit’ in the world media. The upshot was that MI5+6 learned from this 1982 atrocity that ‘animal victims’ were unlikely to generate any major media impact, so they decided in 1982 never to try ‘animal victims’ in any future ‘terrorist’ attacks, either by the PIRA or, later on, in the Zionist ‘War of Terror’.

33. Despite MI6-CIA hype, such as the 1987 Tom Clancy novel and associated 1992 movie Patriot Games, the PIRA was NOT in any way a massively enormous organisation. In his 2020 book The Intelligence War against the IRA, Thomas Leahy cited these British Army figures: 500 PIRA volunteers in July 1971 (340 in Belfast and 130 in Derry). Journalist Ed Moloney confirmed that the PIRA in Belfast had only approximately 1,200 volunteers by Jan 1972. See also: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Provisional_Irish_Republican_Army#Numerical_strength. It is clear that CIA novelist Tom Clancy had been given permission to hype the significance of the PIRA out of all proportion. This also served the agenda of ‘Team Antichrist’ by making ‘terrorism’ appear to be more ‘real’.

34. On 10 May 1998, only 30 days after the signing of the Good Friday ‘Agreement’, ‘Royal Sinn Féin’ held its annual party conference (‘Ard Fheis’) at the Royal Dublin Society in Ballsbridge-Dublin. There, it moved swiftly to complete the next task assigned to it by its MI5+6 bosses, which was to push the KALERGI PLAN, i.e. the Zionist Racial Policy by which all White Christians of Europe and North America must be genocided by 2100 AD. ‘Royal Sinn Féin’ adopted its MOTION 26 unanimously, stating: ‘Sinn Féin views with concern the increasing emergence of openly racist sentiment in Ireland and . . . will work for the achievement of the optimum position of NO RESTRICTION ON IMMIGRATION INTO IRELAND’. Thus, already in 1998, the new core political ‘policy’ of ‘Royal Sinn Féin’ was to genocide the Irish to fulfil the Kalergi Plan. To call this a Stunning U-Turn would be a whopping understatement. The brilliant Irish journalist John Waters reported this biggest U-Turn in its entire history as follows: ‘In 1998, “Royal Sinn Féin” went from “BRITS OUT” to “EVERYONE ELSE IN” . . . ‘: ‘Royal Sinn Féin’ had just flipped from Irish ‘freedom’ to genociding the Irish.

35. In a speech he gave in the City of London in 2008, former MI6 chief Richard Dearlove admitted that MI5+6 had been in control of the PIRA since at least the early 1970s. But Dearlove was only reconfirming what the world already knew about McGuinness, Cahill, Ivor Bell, McGee, Mac Stíofáin, ‘Stakeknife’, et cetera . . .

36. The MI5+6-instigated PIRA campaign of violence against British Civilian Targets had the net effect that Irish Unity was PREVENTED. In this way, MI5+6 achieved one of the foremost goals they had set themselves from the very beginning, when they started planning the Irish ‘Troubles’ from roughly 1960 onward.

37. Martin McGuinness seems to have been a ‘senior manager’ for MI6 already in 1972, aged 21, but, after his death 45 years later in 2017, the overall impression was that ‘Team Antichrist’ must have greatly promoted him in the world system and also viewed the Irish ‘Troubles’ as more significant than previously assumed. That impression came from the high profile of his funeral mourners, who included Bill Clinton; Alex Salmond; James Brokenshire; Brian Cowen; Gerry Adams; Alastair Campbell (aide to Tony Blair); Michael D Higgins; Charlie Flanagan; Enda Kenny; Arlene Foster; Bertie Ahern; Michelle O’Neill; Mary Lou McDonald . . . Was this a final major sign, or even proof, that Martin McGuinness really was ‘Agent J118’ of MI6?

38. As early as roughly 2000, leading pundits were already condensing the Irish ‘Troubles’ of 1968-98 into the single line: ‘Sinn Féin fought for freedom and settled for power’. But today, most Irish people are well aware that ‘Royal Sinn Féin’ is the single most disgraced ‘political’ party in all of Irish history.

To reprise:

THE BIGGEST ANECDOTAL PROOF THAT MI5+6 WERE RUNNING THE PIRA AND THE IRISH ‘TROUBLES’

This single biggest anecdotal proof came from two major and almost-simultaneous PIRA attacks, circa 5 hours apart, on 27 Aug 1979. Both of these operations have always looked like THE VERY OBVIOUS WORK OF MI6.

On 27 Aug 1979, Lou Mountbatten was killed by MI5+6’s agency the PIRA in Mullaghmore, County Sligo, Ireland. His boat, the Shadow V, exploded at roughly noon, and the PIRA claimed responsibility. It is not known if the 15-year-old victim of the explosion, Paul Maxwell from Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, was a child-rape victim of Mountbatten’s. The bomb that wrecked the Shadow V was detonated by remote-control from the shore, by an unknown man using the modified controls for a model-airplane (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Assassination_of_Lord_Mountbatten).

Why MI6 needed Lou Mountbatten out of the picture

At the time, the English monarch’s husband Philip oversaw MI6, and it was Philip who was ultimately obliged to give the order to assassinate his own maternal uncle. In the preceding months and years, the English monarchy had failed to bring Mountbatten’s child-rape activities under control. In his late-70s, Mountbatten kept blithely ignoring his Stay-At-Home-Orders and instead showing up in Gentlemen’s Clubs across Britain, especially at several prominent ones in London, accompanied by young boys he intended to rape. He also did not mind openly sharing his intentions with other members and guests, and this was all causing a turbulent volume of indiscreet gossip or tongue-wagging.

But, in addition to Mountbatten bringing his child-rape victims to high-class London clubs, several former residents of the MI5+6-run Kincora Boys’ Home in Belfast, Ireland, had also testified that they had been trafficked as child-rape victims to Lou Mountbatten’s residence at Classiebawn Castle, near the village of Cliffoney, County Sligo, on the west coast of Ireland, a castle that had, long ago, belonged to Henry John Temple (‘3rd Viscount Palmerston’).

Thus, one motive for getting rid of his uncle was Philip wanting to end all the ‘high society gossip’. But even more important was that Philip wanted to gag Britain’s press and media regarding Mountbatten’s ties to the Kincora Boys’ Home Scandal. At that time, Britain’s media were still about 5 per cent ‘free’ and not as centrally controlled as they are today. In 1979, it was much harder to centrally control Britain’s media than it is nowadays.

David Icke has confirmed that MI6 killed Lou Mountbatten to smother his child-rape scandals but even more so because his nephew Philip could no longer rein Mountbatten in. Icke also said that, but late 1979, the entire ‘Mountbatten Scandal’ was about to hit the British press. i

MI6 needed a SECOND EVENT for BETTER PRESS CONTROL

On the very same day, 27 Aug 1979, MI6 ordered the Warrenpoint Ambush (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Warrenpoint_ambush) as a second attack in which the PIRA triggered two roadside bombs that killed 18 British soldiers in South County Down. The first bomb was partly a decoy aimed at a British Army convoy. It killed six but also served as a sidetrack since it targeted a parked hay-truck. But the second bomb was much more pernicious because it induced carnage when British Army reinforcements arrived in the aftermath of the first bomb. The overall death-toll was: 18 killed and more than 20 wounded. Both of these bombs were detonated between 4:30 and 5:30 PM on 27 Aug 1979.

The MOTIVE for the Warrenpoint Ambush: If the Mountbatten Story had gotten out of control, then MI6 could simply have ordered the BBC and Britain’s press to shift focus to Warrenpoint, and thus smother the Mountbatten Story. MI6 scheduled both events, first Mountbatten and then Warrenpoint, to take place before the 6 PM Evening News.

Far too ‘high-tech’ to have been the PIRA

Warrenpoint was one of its most spectacular attacks in the entire Irish ‘Troubles’, as it used high-tech equipment that could only have come from the British military. Both high-tech bombs were triggered by infra-red remote-control from across the Irish border in County Louth. This was not only ‘high-tech’ but actually spectacular for its time. The only possible sources for such infra-red remote-control equipment were MI6 or the British military in southwest England. Getting such equipment via imports from the USA, or via theft from Irish universities, was totally out of the question.

More equipment that was ‘far too high-tech for the PIRA’ was demonstrated in the bombing of the Grand Hotel in Brighton on 12 Oct 1984. This was an attack on members of the British Regime including the ‘Ironing Lady’, Margaret Thatcher. However, this attack was also ‘far too spectacular’ to have been done autonomously by the PIRA. The main ‘high-tech’ kit involved was a long-delay timer-chip that had been installed in the Grand Hotel’s Room 629 on 15 Sep 1984 (https://www.economist.com/culture/2023/03/30/killing-thatcher-tells-the-full-story-of-the-brighton-bombing) with the aim of killing the ‘Ironing Lady’ and most of her cabinet. Several months in advance of its Oct 1984 Party Conference in Brighton, the Rothschild-Tory Party had inadvertently published the entire rooming list, including all the preeminent guests’ names.

MI6 overseer Philip had his uncle, Lou Mountbatten, buried in Romsey Abbey in Hampshire, but also commemorated as a ‘fallen war hero’ at the British Regime’s armed-forces ‘memorial’ near Alrewas-Staffordshire in North-Central England (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Armed_Forces_Memorial). This ‘memorial’ is a Stonehenge-like monument which the British Regime and military deploy to commemorate all of Britain’s post-1945 ‘sacred war dead’.

[Of course, highly noticeable by their absence from the armed-forces ‘memorial’ are the names of the many victims of the British military and of ‘Team Antichrist’ such as the 4 million German Civilians genocided in the terror-bombing operations of 1941-45, or the millions genocided in the Arab-Semitic-Holocaust wars of 1990-2020. The victims are not part of British remembrance because the British Regime does not permit them in the memories of the British people. Instead, the ‘heroic’ pilots of the British Air Force, who perpetrated so many atrocities, are commemorated.]

Golden Handshake

On 19 May 2015, in Athlone, Ireland, Charles III, still ‘prince’ and the new ultimate head of MI6, gave an ostensive, warm 13-second handshake to Gerry Adams of ‘Royal Sinn Féin’. This handshake looked like some kind of special MI6 dark-occult, satanic ritual. The official-‘truth’ story is that Lou Mountbatten was the great-uncle of Charles III. However, many have claimed that Lou Mountbatten was actually the FATHER of Charles III. Overall, it is unclear what the 13-second handshake of May 2015 signified, but in any case the new MI6 overseer Charles III was warmly greeting Gerry Adams of ‘Royal Sinn Féin”, who at least had the appearance of being his own loyal MI5+6 Agent.

But Gerry Adams can only ever be called a BIG FRIEND of the ‘Royal PIRA’ because he still denies being a PIRA member. In May 2025, Adams won a defamation case in the Irish High Court, receiving 100,000 EUR euros in damages over a 2016 BBC documentary that alleged Adams sanctioned the 2006 murder of the MI5 Double Agent Denis Donaldson. Adams denied the claims, and has always denied ever even being a member of the PIRA.

B) THE “LOYALIST” SIDE

1. There is so much evidence that the ‘loyalist’ side was controlled by the British Army and MI5+6 there is no real need to cite that evidence here. The top three ‘loyalist’ paramilitary groups were the Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF), the Ulster Defense Association (UDA), and the Ulster Freedom Fighters (UFF). For over 20 years, the UDA used the UFF for all of its ‘dirty work’, a ploy that enabled it to remain ‘legal’ until Aug 1992.

2. In very many cases, the British Army and the RUC were clearly and demonstrably implicated in their active and passive support for the ‘loyalist’ MI6 Agents of paramilitary groups such as the UVF, UDA, and UFF. Indeed, by far the biggest sources of violence and murder in the Irish ‘Troubles’ of 1968-98 were MI5+6 and the British Army, who during this controlled ‘conflict’ were really the two biggest terrorist organizations of all.

3. On 17 May 1974, Dublin and Monaghan (in the south) suffered a series of coordinated bombings that were attributed to the ‘loyalist’-terror group UVF (Ulster Volunteer Force). But Craig Smellie, the top MI6 officer in northeast Ireland at the time, confirmed that some of those involved in these 1974 bombings were working closely with [Irish Special Branch] and [British Intelligence] at that time, including the Youngs, the Jacksons, Mulholland, Hanna, Kerr, and McConnell. [Source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dublin_and_Monaghan_bombings].

The Big Picture in a Nutshell

From all this evidence, the VERY CLEAR PICTURE emerges that MI5+6 did everything it could to keep the Irish ‘Troubles’ going for 30 years (and also mock the slaves with a ‘New Thirty Years’ War’). The goals were as follows:

1. To grab and launder over 1 billion GBP pounds in illicit profits that could then be used for MI5+6 Black Ops.

2. To study the new type of ‘Team Antichrist’ Warfare called ‘terrorism’ (originally created in Palestine in 1937-48) so as to better prepare its 2001-20 Zionist ‘War of Terror’ that it started planning at the latest in 1960. In this process of evaluating ‘terrorism’, MI5+6 was particularly interested in which kinds of atrocities achieved the biggest media impact in Ireland, Britain, and worldwide. They wanted to learn what worked ‘best’.

3. To disintegrate the patriotic attachment of the Irish to their homeland, with a view to softening the country up for the ultimate globalist takeover by ‘Team Antichrist’, a process that is visible and almost complete today.

4. To foil the Irish-Republican Revival of the 1960s, especially among the Irish Diaspora of North America (which had colossal political and financial clout) by associating the singing of Irish-Republican songs with the murder of civilians. Britain very much feared that this revival might well have gone on to severely weaken its position in northeast Ireland, had it fed an ‘organic’ form of Irish-Republicanism that MI5+6 did not control.

5. To PREVENT Irish Unity because the MI5+6-instigated PIRA campaign of violence against British Civilian Targets went on to become the single most effective impediment ever invented to a United Ireland.

6. To move the Ireland of the 1960s, and its traditional values, toward the adoption of the Zionist Kalergi Plan, under which all the White Christians of Europe and North America must be genocided by 2100 AD.

7. To run human-sacrifice rituals close to the 55th parallel (5 x 11, and in honour of the dark-occult number 11).

Séamus Mallon, at the time deputy leader of the SDLP, famously described the Good Friday ‘Agreement’, which he negotiated, as ‘Sunningdale for Slow Learners’, because the GFA was almost identical to the Sunningdale Agreement, signed by the British and Irish Regimes on 9 Dec 1973. Mallon could not know that the simplicity of Sunningdale was held up by the psychopathic insistence of MI5+6 on a ‘New Thirty Years’ War’ to achieve all the latter goals.

MI5+6 CONTROL OR INFESTATION OF IRELAND’S ‘FREE’ 26 COUNTIES

In his 2024 book Our Man in Dublin: The Puppet Masters, David Burke shows MI5+6 control over Garda Síochána Special Branch, command post ‘C3’ (in Dublin’s Phoenix Park), and over Ireland’s Department of Justice.

MI6 Agents in Ireland’s ‘C3 Special Branch’ of the Garda Síochána (southern police):

1. Thomas Mullen (self-admitted Irish MI6 Agent).

2. Patrick Crinnion (self-admitted Irish MI6 Agent, controlled by handler John Wyman).

3. Larry Wren (likely Irish MI6 Agent, head of ‘C3 Special Branch’ in 1971-79).

MI6 Agents in Ireland’s Department of Justice:

1. Thomas Coyne (definite Irish MI6 Agent, head of Ireland’s Department of Justice in 1949-61).

2. Peter Berry (likely Irish MI6 Agent, head of Ireland’s Department of Justice in 1961-71).

3. Andy Ward (likely Irish MI6 Agent, head of Ireland’s Department of Justice in 1971-86).

Other MI6 Agents having major influence over the Irish “Troubles”:

1. Maurice Oldfield, British MI6 Agent, head of MI6 in 1973-78 and reputedly one of the models for John Le Carré’s fictional ‘George Smiley’. Oldfield worked closely with Britain’s Rothschild-Tory secretary of defence in 1970-74 to transform the Irish ‘Troubles’ from a series of minor skirmishes into a Full-Blown Conflict by provoking the Catholic population through the British Army’s atrocities of Ballymurphy and Bloody Sunday.

2. Arthur Forbes (’9th Earl of Granard’), definite Irish MI6 Agent, director of Texaco in 1972-90.

In the same 2024 book, Burke shows a 1973 letter that Crinnion wrote to Garret FitzGerald (later Taoiseach or Irish prime-minister), in which Crinnion admitted: ‘I precipitated the [1970] Arms Crisis’. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Arms_Crisis Separately, Crinnion wrote to Conor Cruise O’Brien, making the very same admission.

MI5+6 CONTROL OVER THE ‘OLD IRA’ AS EARLY AS 1922

In a telegram dated 29 Jun 1922, Irish ‘Republican’ ‘leader’, Michael Collins, revealed his FULL complicity with the British Empire when he requested ammunition during the battle of the Four Courts, the first mêlée of the Irish Civil War. He telegraphed: ‘Mr Churchill, We are hampered by the continued lack of material. We were promised two hundred rounds of high explosives at 2AM this morning but they were not available. This ammunition was again promised for five-thirty and again not available. The promise was renewed for eight-thirty with like result. The effect of this is to create great lack of confidence on our side amounting to grave suspicion. Essential that action be taken immediately, otherwise situation will become impossible, Michael Collins’. [Source: https://www.irishcentral.com/roots/history/letters-michael-collins-winston-churchill?q=michaelco] Overall, it seems clear that Michael Collins, and also Éamon de Valera, were turned or compromised to give their ardent support to a phony artificial dialectic, or artificial dilemma, that Britain invented so as to cement ‘acceptance’ of the Irish Partition ‘Treaty’. When were these two turned? Probably while in prison.

But the domestic Irish border was originally drawn up by Lionel Curtis, whom Carroll Quigley identified as one of the major leading strategists over several decades for London’s Chatham House (RIIA), and which along with its sister, the CFR in NYC, corresponds to the ‘OUTER PARTY’ depicted by Marxist-Fabian, George Orwell. Curtis was likely aided in this by James Rochfort Maguire, Fellow of All Souls College Oxford and a close friend of Cecil Rhodes.

CONCLUSION

Although the above list may appear quite exhaustive, there is even more evidence besides the items in this list. All the evidence proves beyond all doubt that MI5+6 ran both sides of the Irish ‘Troubles’ of 1968-98, and kept them going for an incredible thirty years. Today, the Irish people are split into two main factions or schools-of-thought:

1. About 70 percent believe that the PIRA was a full agency of MI5+6 since its very inception in Dec 1969.

2. About 30 percent believe that the PIRA and Sinn Féin were ‘merely’ undermined by MI5+6 blackmail, spies, and agents: These cases probably include most, or all, of the following: Seán Mac Stíofáin (PIRA chief-of-staff); Joe Cahill (PIRA chief-of-staff); Ivor Bell (PIRA chief-of-staff); Gerry Adams (president of Sinn Féin); Martin McGuinness (chief-negotiator of Sinn Féin); John Joe McGee (MI6 Agent and head of the PIRA Internal Security Unit); ‘Stakeknife’ (a still-unidentified MI6 Agent inside the PIRA) et cetera, et cetera.

SUMMARY: THE TOP CONCRETE PROOFS THAT MI5+6 RAN BOTH SIDES OF THE IRISH “TROUBLES”

1. In Nov 2010, David James (‘Lord Blackheath’) admitted that he had laundered through the Bank of England more than 1 billion GBP pounds of PIRA terrorist profits [mainly from drug-running for its MI5+6 bosses].

2. The ‘2011 Martin Ingram Dossier’ listed very many MI5+6 Agents in the PIRA; in the RUC police (north); and in the Garda Síochána police (south).

3. Because of severe MI5+6 infiltrations, the Omagh Bombing (the biggest atrocity of the entire ‘Troubles’) was permitted to take place by RUC police (north); by Garda Síochána police (south); but also by the British and Irish Regimes. The Omagh atrocity was coordinated by MI6 and the Central Lack-Of-Intelligence Agency (CIA).

4. David Ervine revealed the SECOND reason for ending the Irish ‘Troubles’ (the FIRST reason was because their planned 1998 end-date, since their guise was a ‘New Thirty Years’ War’, was fast approaching anyway).

5. Ian Hurst (‘Martin Ingram’) and Denis Donaldson identified Martin McGuinness as an MI6 Agent, while Willie Carlin confirmed that he had seen McGuinness with Ivor Bell at an MI5 safe-house in Limavady, County Derry.

6. Annie Machon and David Shayler documented how every PIRA bomb in Britain was in fact an MI5+6 bomb.

7. British officials were praising their own work when they praised the PIRA and the ‘skillfulness’ of PIRA attacks.

8. David Burke proved MI5+6 control over Ireland’s Garda ‘C3 Special Branch’ and its Department of Justice.

9. Oceans of proof show that the ‘loyalist’ terrorists were controlled by MI5+6, the British Army, RUC, et cetera.

All the above evidence, and anecdotal evidence, proves that MI5+6 ran the entire Irish ‘Troubles’ of 1968-98 as a ‘New Thirty Years’ War’, so as to study terrorism and its media impact, and better prepare the Zionist War of Terror of 2001-20, that ‘Team Antichrist’ had started planning at the very latest around circa 1960.

Ireland never really became ‘independent’, but remains under the control of the City of London, the British Regime, and MI5+6. The only real change was that Dublin Castle was formerly Britain’s tyrannical administrative HQ for all of Ireland but, today, Dublin Castle is the main office of Ireland’s Infernal Robbery ‘Service’ (IRS) whose simple job is to transfer all funds from Irish taxpayers to the City of London banksters, who STILL OWN IRELAND to this day.