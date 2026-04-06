The Passion of Enoch: With Christian Morris
'You know the problem these people have with the Burkes? it's projection. Because they see in the Burkes people cut from the same cloth as themselves, except that the Burkes have a fuckin' backbone.'
The Burkes: Guardians Of Our Peace
Over the past three and a half years, Christian Morris and I have engaged on his channel in several in-depth explorations of the Enoch Burke saga, always from the perspective that — as has been obvious from the outset to anyone who cared to investigate the facts and history of the dispute between Enoch and Wilson’s Hos…