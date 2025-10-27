1. The Genocide of the West (with Michael Yon — on Coffee and a Mike)

‘There’s not gonna be any protesting your way out of this. Writing letters is not gonna work. I mean, people — men — have to man up. It’s that simple. When we get down to what’s really happening, you’re being cleared off the land. You’re being genocided. Just like Gaza, just different techniques. They’re not kenetically bombing you with airstrikes and M16s and whatnot, but you’re being genocided (mimes) — death jabs — all sort of things.’ — Michael Yon

2. The Hour Is Later Than You Think

(On the Parallel Mike Podcast)

‘Critical Race Theory has no place in Ireland whatsoever, other than that the criminal government has brought in all these foreigners. And the interesting thing about it is that the vast, vast, vast vast majority of these people, these foreigners, have black or brown faces.And that’s deliberate. I mean, if the government was importing hundreds of thousands of Austrians into Ireland, no one would have any problem with saying, “Would you ever get lost — get these feckers out of here!” But because they have black faces, it seems like there’s something kind of sanctified about them, and that even if they’re cutting your throat, you must be respectful towards them, and not call them names.’ — John Waters

