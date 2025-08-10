The Faking of Almost Everything

‘The problem is that we’re all very heavily propagandised, and it’s very, very difficult to break that programming — because, from cradle to grave we’re assaulted — and I do mean “assaulted” — we’re assaulted with propaganda constantly, though the news media, both visual and written — and society in general is just absolutely inured with all its fake information, its fake history, its fake science, that bombards us 24/7, if we allow it to. So I don’t think there’s any shame in anyone saying, “Oh well, I’ve only been awake for a year!”, or “I’ve only been awake since Covid”, or whatever. Because it’s just hard to break that programming.’

This interview — with English author, John Hamer — highlights an important crossover writer who has written multiple non-fiction books of relevance to the emerging dystopia founded on lies and bad science, and recently branched out into fiction in an effort to bring his understandings to a larger audience. John’ books include The Falsification of History (2012) and The Falsification of Science (2021), ‘sister volumes’ amounting to an impressive documenting of the construction of the current pseudo-reality by which most of the world’s population have come to be swamped in lies, a process which he describes as having been many thousands of years in construction. He outlines how humanity had been deceived by a tiny clique of people who by dint of birthright and bloodlines have come to believe that they have a divine right to rule over the rest of the human race.

John was born and raised in a small village in the Pennine hills in ‘Last of the Summer Wine country’ in rural West Yorkshire in the north of England, but now lives on the North Yorkshire coast, overlooking the North Sea. He spent most of his working life in the IT industry, before ‘seeing the light’ and escaping, some twenty years ago, from the dreary, soul-destroying confines of the corporatocracy. Since then he has been a full-time professional, geopolitical researcher, analyst, public speaker and author, having written and published eight books, including one novel as co-author.

John has also extensively researched the Titanic myths and legends and has published two books on the topic… RMS Olympic (2013) and Titanic’s Last Secret (2014) — a novel based on the factual RMS Olympic book. Both these books propound the theory, backed-up with copious evidence, that it was not RMS Titanic that sank on that cold April night in 1912, but her identical twin sister, RMS Olympic, the book also outlines in detail the reasons for the gross deception, and how the hoax was facilitated and subsequently covered-up.

In 2016, John published his most successful book to date. Behind the Curtain. a two-volume, 600,000+ word exposé of the fraudulent world-wide monetary and banking systems and the people who run them with an iron fist encased inside a velvet glove. This book outlines precisely how those who are able to create money ex nihilo — from ‘thin air’ — and are able to use that fraudulent ‘money’ to control almost everything else in the world. He also examines how these ‘elites’ have distorted history and science for centuries, to pursue their own sordid agenda and create a false reality for humanity. His novel about the Antarctic, Sixty Degrees South, co-written with his friend and writing partner, Andy Ross, tells of sinister and numerous utterly mind-blowing revelations of the stunning truth regarding what lies beyond south of the sixtieth parallel.

‘I’ve been asked many times by people, “What sort of a person is it that can see what we can see?”, and yet there are others, allegedly intelligent people, who just kind of dismiss everything — anything that goes outside the mainstream point of view is just dismissed. What character trait — what personality trait — is it that actually enables you to see that we’ve been lied to on a horrendous scale for millennia? And I don’t know the answer to that question.’

