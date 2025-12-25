The Emergency of Humankind

A re-worked chapter from Beyond Consolation, (John Waters, 2010)

Imagine you are in an old, disused building, perhaps the ruin of a church, with the roof still substantially intact. You are wandering around, drawn by the building’s advanced state of decay. You think of the times that have passed here, perhaps a century ago or more. You can see it alive on a Christmas Eve, the choir bursting with exaltation. Suddenly, your thoughts are interrupted by a noise overhead. You look up and see, flying among the rafters, a bird — you think maybe a sparrow, even a robin — who has blundered in from outside, perhaps through a broken window, and now cannot find an escape. You watch him for a while as he seeks to resolve his predicament. Sometimes, he flies about, seemingly without pattern or apparent plan, now swooping low into the nave of the church, then ascending again into the rafters. Sometimes he attempts to get back outside, making lunges at the light blinking through cracks in the roof, but the openings are too small for him to get through. Then he reverts to flying about, as though hoping that the sense of freedom he feels while airborne will obliterate the sense of his predicament. Sometimes he rests, looking about him with an air that strikes you as panic. You feel a sense of sorrow for him, and then realise it is not sorrow, but empathy.

This is the way we are now, all of us to some degree or another. We are in a place we do not recognize, a place that strikes us as both familiar and strange. We move about, having no alternative but stillness, which is not satisfying either, but are not clear why we do so, or where it is all leading. We must do something, after all. In the morning, it is necessary to climb out of bed, to put first one foot upon the floor and then the other. Whether the right or left foot goes down first is already decided, more or less. We exercise choices, but they seem to be of a marginal nature, a purposeless revolt that rises up in us from time to time, causing us to break from the pattern, but perversely, for the sake of not doing what seems to be dictated. Mostly we move as though trapped in a pattern ordained from elsewhere. We have a certain freedom, but it is like the freedom of the bird to fly around the nave of the church, an intermittent illusion that fails to convince us. Underneath this sense of illusory freedom there rises up a panic: what am I here for? When does it begin? Should I be someplace else right now? We notice chinks of light, from time to time, and charge towards them, hoping that here finally is the way to the light of freedom. But we bounce off the slates and retreat to recuperate and reconsider.

This is what, collectively speaking, we have come to envisage for a human life in our culture. Our fruitless flying about is both the outcome and the impetus of our collective conversations — an attempt to put retrospective order on our floundering and flailing, and then the inevitable post mortem. We do not know where we are, or why we are here. We do not understand where we have come from, or where we are going, or what purpose might pertain to being where we are. We cannot say if there may be a purpose, and are more and more inclined to entertain the idea that there is none.

Unless we do something about it, this process will accelerate. We will watch each other come and go, but nothing will make sense. No pattern will strike us in the lives of others, or even in our own, other than an alternation of swirling and swooping interrupted by the crazed search for escape. In the end we will seem to disappear as pointlessly as we have imagined we arrived.

This may not be the truth about us, but it is what our culture had decided and what it whispers to us every waking moment. To offset this condition, it offers us distractions in the form of baubles and adventures in sensation.

Trying standing on a street — almost any street that is even moderately busy — and watching people. Ask yourself: what moves them? What is the basis of their hoping? What, for that matter, is the basis of ours, of yours? If you reflect on it, you will realise that, whatever the dreariness of the immediate moment, there is something in reality that animates you, something that adds a spring to your step. This may express itself in something imminent or distant, some joy or pleasure to come, but if you think about this it is never enough — there is always something else beyond it, and something else beyond that. Always there is the succession of possibilities, leading to the horizon. This is really the anatomy of hoping, which is what lightens your step in the present and causes your head to lean forward towards the future and the path ahead.

The question of destination is vital for our progress, even if often it’s only a matter putting one foot in front of the other. The idea of a destination defines my mood and my demeanour. To say that there is no need for a destination is to avoid the question of what propels me.

How does the culture succeed in avoiding such a vital question? It must be putting something in place of the destination. Look for those things, look what it does to us, the illusions it sets up in front of us each time to lure us to the next stage: the weekend, the holidays, payday, Christmas — sorry, ‘The Winter Holidays’.

The bunker deflects our attention onto the small things, away from the vanishing point which is what animates everything.

The crisis of mankind might be described in many ways but perhaps the most fundamental aspect of it is the certainty we seem to feel that a crisis of any fundamental kind does not exist — or at worst that whatever is the matter is of a simple and straightforward nature, and therefore capable of being resolved by means which fall entirely within the control of mankind itself. This is to replicate precisely the conditions which give rise to the crisis.

The crisis we face is not religious, though religious people have been vocal in announcing — if misdiagnosing — it. It is not economic, though it has economic manifestations. The ‘crises’ we speak of, no matter whater their source or nature, are mere simulacrums of the larger one. Nor is that larger crisis purely of a ‘social’ character, though it certainly expresses itself in this way. It is cultural, but not entirely. It has the possibility of being observed in all of these contexts, but to focus on any of these, or any of them separately, is to risk missing the point completely.

We need to look more deeply than the symptoms we observe on the surface. When a human-created system fails, as the world’s economic and banking systems failed in recent years — and are likely to do again before very long — there is a tendency to focus on the mechanics of the system rather than consider deeper possibilities. But systems exist for a purpose that has to do with human activity, human nature, human characteristics — for example, human desiring. Therefore we must look beyond the system, deeper than the system, in searching for the true meaning, the root causes, of what has happened in the economic sphere. If the system is incapable of being fixed, it is likely that the problem exist at this deeper level.

It is interesting to contemplate the scale of the debts which our societies have generated in the years since the 1960s ‘freedom' revolution. Really, their scale at this stage is beyond the comprehension of the layperson — a series of zeroes on a page or screen. The amount of money each of our societies now owes — sometimes to other societies, sometimes to people or interests within the instant society, even more often to shadowy figures whose names are unknown, is something we have no way of grasping in human terms. It has really moved way beyond the human capacity for apprehension, and can be contemplated as a problem only because ‘experts’ are beginning to tell us how much of a problem it is. These debts appear to have no prospect of ever being paid off. And, strangely, the solution that is conventionally offered to each society, each country, is that it must find a way to borrow more money — to ‘get back to the markets’ as the expert commentators put it. This should really serve to alert us to the possibility that there is something paradoxical and absurd about what is occurring.

If we consider the scale of these debts, it is clear that the debt is telling us something about ourselves. This debt, when expressed in an economist’s graph, like a mountain going up and up into the sky, can be understood both as a map of our plunder of the work of our great grandchildren and as an image of desire misunderstood. The graph becomes for us a Polaroid of our desire out of control, focused on the wrong things. When we observe the scale of the money that is owed arising from the relatively recent past, it becomes clear that this is a legacy of a way of thinking about ourselves and our lives that is problematic in ways that are not temporary or accidental or due to mere negligence. The problem is structural. The debt expresses that problem, and makes it visible to us.

Something has happened in our culture, arising from the misunderstanding of human desire, and leading to the unbalancing of the systems which we have built to cater for our needs. One way of describing these phenomena is to say that, as already intimated, our cultures have been stealing from the future. This means that the systems we’ve constructed to deal with the exchange and retention of value — from work, creativity, entrepreneurial effort — that human desire has burst through these systems like a hurricane through a village fete. To understand more fully, we need to focus on our desire — to see it as a thing in itself, and to ask ourselves what it is for and what we have imagined it to be for, and how this has worked out for us. Our desire has become so great that we have far exceeded not just our own capacity to repay the debts we have incurred in chasing it, but also the capacity of our children, and even our children’s children, so the bill drops a mailbox somewhere to be dealt with by our great-grandchildren, when or if they arrive.

I believe that the crisis of humanity is of a quite different character to what conventional wisdom proposes — that it is, fundamentally, a crisis of desiring, reasoning and hoping, arising from the shrinking of horizons and understandings of a metaphysical kind. This is the nature of the emergency facing humanity. The key to our undoing is our unstated decision to dispose, one by one, of all mysteries, to awake one day knowing everything.

This, I believe, is what Pope Francis had in mind when he spoke in St Peter’s Square in Rome at Pentecost 2013, about the ‘human crisis’ now afflicting humanity, as I waited to speak after he had finished. ‘It is a human crisis — it is the human person that is in crisis’, he said. ‘Man himself is in danger of being destroyed. But man is in the image of God. This is why it is a profound crisis!’

I did not afterwards agree with many statements of Pope Francis, but on this one I was fundamentally of the same mind. I cannot say for certain what he meant in saying ‘man is in the image of God. This is why it is a profound crisis!’, for to my ears it smacked of despair, almost as if he was saying that God also had become tired of our nonsense and abandoned us. Perhaps that is indeed what he meant, and if so the only comfort I am able to offer myself is that, although understandable in the circumstances, such a view would be theologically dubious, for we are assured that God still believes in us, even though we have ceased to believe in Him.

The loss of faith is intrinsic to the crisis, but we need to look beneath the conventional understandings of this concept, and the ways of measuring it. The idea of emptying churches is not new; nor the idea that God is dead. Modern societies imagine themselves to have irrefutable and self-evident explanations for these phenomena — scientific and economic progress, universal education, increasing sophistication, anger at clerical sex-abuse and hierarchical inflexibility concerning changing moralities in a world imagining itself to be moving rapidly towards omniscience.

Deeper down, at the core of our dilemma, is a self-perpetuating crisis of thought. In a sense the difficulty is a very simple one, adequately captured in the story of Adam and Eve. Mankind, tired of dependency on its creator, seeks to strike out alone. But this striking out is accompanied by a further element: a widespread loss of certainty concerning the very existence of a creator, which has been perversely turned into a virtue by mankind’s seemingly insatiable search for self-dominion. Skepticism has come to be a symptom of intelligent reasoning, whereas faith has come to seem, at best, a blind and unreasonable determination to see things from the most positive perspective. The adoption of this form of reasoning has made it inevitable that a de facto unbelief would become the default response of our cultures. But far worse is that this loss of faith has been converted from a sense of pessimism and fear of disappointment to a contingent certitude, by which mankind resolves to continue as if God does not exist — all but totally indifferent to the fact that such a proposition in impossible to prove one way or the other. Having called ‘tails’ on Pascal’s wager, our societies become more and more determined to demonstrate their independence of any authority higher than mankind. Thus, for believers and non-believers the consequences are virtually identical: the collective projects of human beings are conducted as if God does not exist. For non-believers this raises no issues. For believers it means that God is converted into a kind of ‘bonus’: his existence, for those who manage to cleave to the idea, adds a gracing aspect to man’s efforts, but has ceased to be central. It is at most a consolation. And, more and more, our consciousness of this element of reality, being something that we must keep to ourselves, tends to slip our attention.

In Ireland, this is pretty much the way it goes. Some people state clearly that they do not believe. Most people still tick the box marked ‘Catholic’ and pay lip service to the idea of belief. But most of us, most of the time, continue as if we don’t take the idea of God’s existence half as seriously as atheists take His alleged non-existence. Somehow, even professed believers have virtually all come to behave — virtually all of the time — as if the things we do every day can be conducted without reference to a creator. It is as if we have decided that He won’t notice that we’ve left Him out of our everyday reckoning and will be content with occasional wheedling or flattering words. Our culture makes little attempt to reconcile the understandings that arise from the bunker version of reality with the great questions of existence, preferring to divide the questions — and the world — into categories headed, respectively, ‘faith’ and ‘secularism’. Via a perhaps occasionally somewhat simple- and literal-minded history, we have arrived at a solution to these great questions that resides in a strange form of doublethink. For many of those who don’t believe, it’s straightforward: they merely sneer and scoff from inside their positivistic bubbles. For believers, it’s been a matter of privatising their beliefs, and behaving in everyday life as though the questions headed ‘God etc.’ could be moved, for public purposes, into a no-man’s-land between fact and fiction — not quite ‘true’ in the way the Book of Kells is ‘true’, but not ready to be jettisoned just yet.

Of course this endeavour of ours is doomed, and not because God may be an hyper-sensitive being whose feelings are easily hurt. It is doomed because God is not merely a Supreme Being — if that is something He could ever ‘merely’ be — but more importantly because this way of proceeding denies both our own structure and the construction and nature of reality. The logic of the bunker leaves no words to speak of mystery, in which category each one of us must file him- or herself. Lost entirely, at least at the public level, is the childlike idea that the most implausible thing of all is that any of us is actually here, with a name and a face and a subjective viewpoint on reality.

So far, we have not developed an alternative framework of ethics and morality, to substitute fot the Christian one we learned in catechism class. We value the tradition of historical faith as a kind of scaffolding which we hope will sustain the ethical edifices we depend upon. We dabble in faith, when we do at all, so as to reassure ourselves, console ourselves, elevate ourselves. But we do not take it seriously as an element of everyday reality.

And yet, it should be obvious that, if faith is not connected to everyday reality, it has no meaning. Either God exists or He does not. If yes, then nothing that happens can be taken literally, or as definitive, or irrevocable, or can legitimately lead to despair, or be devoid of hope, or be thought incapable of generating instantaneous, spntaneous change. If, on the other hand, there is no God, then, yes, there is no hope except what mankind can conjure out of the temporal illusion that is earthly existence.

Close to the root of the problem is the face that our cultures take hope for granted. Since so much of what happens in the public domain seems concerned with satisfying human desires for pleasure and happiness, this insight seems far-fetched. But it is nevertheless observable that our culture increasingly seems to regard such satisfactions as add-on benefits to human existence, which is assumed to be automatic and self-firing. We do not think very much about what sustains us, only about how we might survive, prosper and enjoy a life that is assumed to be self-evidently liveable. Of course, we recognise exceptions to this: those who due to personality or psychiatric difficulties, peculiar to themselves, are incapable of seeing things in this way. When an episode occurs which makes the existence of such exceptions impossible to avoid, we scramble around for an explanation that will not require us to look at the bigger picture. A man we know who appeared to ‘have everything’ suddenly kills himself, and we respond with a strange admixture of ostensibly contradictory thoughts. One the one hand, we are shocked at this deviation from what we think of as ‘normal’ behaviour; on the other, we readily settle for a proffered explanation: he was ‘depressed’, he lost everything, his wife left him, taking his children with her. And yet we know others who have lost everything and who have gone on living.

Embedded in our collective conversation is the delusional notion that human life continues in the manner of the machine, requiring only the correct physical conditions for maximum efficiency and the fuel to drive it. But human beings are delicate entities, depending for their survival and propulsion on the survival or a deep sense of meaning, like a flame burning at the core of being. The great artists once understood this, but nowadays great art has been compartmentalised in our cultures, housed in an annex that is removed from the main thoroughfares and accessible only cursorily as a form of ‘entertainment’, or as a badge of sophistication to an elite who insist on interpreting art as the creation of elevated human sophistication. And all leading, in the end, to what? Extinction?

Human life needs more to sustain it than what mankind is capable of imagining, proposing or generating. Ultimately, all we can create for ourselves are false hopes that sustain us for an instant and then dissolve, leaving us grasping for the next. What gets us out of bed on any given morning may be identifiable as the promise of progress, the lure of money, the call of duty, the prospect of love, the imminence of spring, the sight of a new sunrise, the thought of a fix. But ultimately all these will lose their power. If our hope for the future remains exclusively rooted in such phenomena, the process of anticipation followed by disappointment, occurring again and again, will lead to a dwindling enthusiasm, which our society will insist on describing and explaining as ‘depression’.

Because we have dismantled the heavens and replaced them with a low-slung ceiling of our own construction, this disillusion is inevitable and, with a savage irony, progressive.

Because of the corruption of our public thought, the loss of religion is regarded in our cultures as, at worst, a neutral phenomenon. By the same token, injunctions that we re-embrace faith and God, because the material world has started to go awry, seem to propose merely a rushing to a spurious form of consolation because of what is implicitly regarded as a temporary glitch. But this is not temporary: this is the way of the material world. What is collapsing is not reality, but the flimsy construct that mankind engineered out of its own desire to replace God on the throne of omnipotence. Each time, the resulting disaster grows exponentially on the last. Each time, the mountains of bodies grow higher and higher.

What we need, apart from fixing the broken systems, is to become conscious again of the essential nature of the human entity: that we are mortal, dependent and primed with desires that nothing on earth can satisfy.

Hope is the core of the Christian message, but the power of this concept has been dulled in our time by virtue of the success of mankind in creating systems that appear to answer human needs in ways that spuriously suggest a potential for limitlessness. This way lies repeated catastrophe. Hope lies not in greater empowerment, but in the very facts of the universe, in our human capacities and in our relationships to the mystery from which the human species emerged.

But, short of a cultural revolution, there seems no way of circumventing the stratagems and constructs of a culture that has rendered all but impossible a demeanour of openness to the eternal dimension, without seeming, even to oneself, to have merely capitulated to sentiment and fear. Somewhere along the line, we have lost the essential meaning not just of religion but, since religion implies everything that relates to the human mechanism, of ourselves. Instead of perceiving God as the eternal reflection of our own infinite natures, we have allowed to have invoked on our behalf a kind of cosmic policeman, who watches our every move and writes down everything. This perversion of the essence of human and transcendent reality is at the heart of our recent slide away from what we call religion. The most harmful aspect of this is that it has led us to understand religion as something external, imposed on us from outside as a means of controlling our freedom, and this in the name of this God who, for reasons to do with His advanced years and grouchy temperament, disapproves of everything we most enjoy.

This is religion turned inside out, the cart put before the horse, the moral universe that is insinuated by a religious view of human nature and reality emphasised in a way that reduces the truth to a set of rules. The questions that every living human person represents by his or her very existence are treated as secondary or even irrelevant. Why am I here? Do I matter? Why do I get up in the morning? How do I divine the meaning of reality? Indeed, does reality have any meaning? In our cultures nowadays, you might be forgiven for imagining that the fundamental religious questions have to do with abortion, divorce, contraception and homosexuality, and this reductionism has spawned a tremendous backlash, enabling to triumph an unthinking pseudo-rationalism that now suffocates the spirit of the young and the old.

Why has the language of the most fundamental element of mankind become so antiquated and irrelevant? Why does religion, which should really embrace the entirety of universal possibility, seem content to wallow about in a mess of petty issues relating to perceived ethical dimensions of reality? Why, for example, do we not expect to find in our religious publications articles about (to outline a short list for the sake of example): poetry, motor cars, Mozart, football, beauty, ice-skating, mathematics, Plato, black holes, the molecular structure of water? It is conceivable that each of these subjects might come up for mention in a religious publication, but inevitably this would be in a narrow context: the ‘religious’ or ‘obscene’ content of poetry, the materialism associated nowadays with motor cars, the religious beliefs of Mozart, and so forth.

Is it not odd that, if religion is supposed to encompass everything and embrace everyone, it is so easy to predict what will preoccupy religious-minded people? The obvious and conventional explanation for all this is that religion has in our time been consigned to a ghetto by the encroachment on the public square of what are regarded by religious people as secular ideologies. Not only have these thought-systems succeeded in seizing control of the public thought process; they have also altered the public language to normalise their narrow forms of perception. But something even more remarkable has happened here also: the partial explanations for reality have increasingly succeeded in suggesting themselves as total explanations, whereas religion has been consigned to a compartment of reality, where it is treated with growing public disdain. Thus, ‘religion’ has been turned into, at best, just another ideology, battling for public space in increasingly hostile conditions. What is most ominous about this, however, is not that it has been imposed on religion, religions and the self-declared religious, but that religious-minded people have acquiesced in the idea that religion is simply another partial world-view competing for attention in the clamour of the public square. For if, in discussing what we call religion, we are so tediously predictable in our concerns, do we not implicitly concede that our perspective is indeed just one more partial conception of reality? And does not much of the content of religious discussion conform to the so-called secular prejudice that religion is no more than a series of objections to the drift of the modern world, admonishing the tide of progress as this sweeps all before it?

We lazily use the term ‘secular’ to describe our societies, and are at best ambivalent as to whether this amounts to a good or a bad thing. But really the word ‘secularisation’ is useless in communicating to modern societies what has happened to them. It suggests a retreat from the sacred, yes, but also a rejection of organised religion. It is used, too, to describe the separation of church and state, a political process that seeks to diminish the role of faith and religion in society. Yet, strangely, the same word is used both by those who approve of and drive this process, and by those who resist it. Not only that, but the word appears to embrace something of the zeal of the anti-religious mission and the dismay of the religious-minded who resist it. This is unusual and should alert those who are dismayed by the process that the word ‘secularisation’ is inadequate to describe, from the religious point of view anyway, the precise nature of what is happening.

For what is happening is not simply that the religious world is being divided from the material/political world, but also, and far more crucially, that our societies are being reconstructed to obscure from sight any possibility of a consciousness of an infinite, eternal or absolute dimension. The idea of mystery is being abolished in the construction of a new ceiling calculated to create the illusion that human beings can function within a self-defined, even a self-created, space.

The concept of secularisation does nothing to alert us to the enormity of this change in our culture, merely signifying a liberation from the shackles of religious authority and dogma. To describe what is happening underneath this process, we need another word. The one I have come up with is ‘de-absolutisation’, which describes an existential process as much as a political one. It is, I know, a clumsy word, but I have not been able to find another term that comes close to describing the real problem.

In Christian societies, de-absolutisation means the occlusion of Christ in culture. But, as with so many aspects of the fundamental cultural changes taking place now, we speak evasively of this phenomenon. Christian leaders warn of its consequences all the time, but somehow they seem to be speaking of something that is merely dismaying from an institutional or organisational point of view. Christ is invoked in the context of the authority of the Church, or at least this is what it tends to sound like. The consequences of losing Christ, in this context and manner, seem to have to do with the loss of moral values, and perhaps also the loss of the possibility of consolation in the midst of life’s trials and tribulations. And given the shallow nature of the Christian education experienced by most of our societies, this sounds like the loss of something optional, rather than of something central to existence.

The important issue is not the decline of power of churches, nor even the decline of ritual and practice in society and culture, but something that happens to every one of us, regardless of beliefs: that the nutrients we need as the very basis of survival have been removed from the culture, so that the question that was raised by Christ Himself — ‘Who do you say that I am?’ — is almost impossible to respond to except in the deepest, most hidden parts of ourselves.

Before I come to Christ’s question, there is another question I must answer: ‘Who do I say that I am?’ How can I describe myself in this society I live in? How can I express the deepest yearnings of my heart in a culture that is hostile to certain forms of thinking in ways that I do not understand? These are fundamental realities, as real as timber or concrete, which affect us moment to moment, which we take for granted, which we do not name, but which bear down profoundly on us.

Because Catholic teaching has emphasised morality above other aspects of the Christian proposal, all references to Christ tend to read in our cultures as warnings about the loss of His love owing to a slide into sin. The idea that, in losing contact with Christ, we are losing something far more fundamental to our human natures simply does not translate. This may well be included in the intention of the messenger, but it does not communicate itself through the fog of the culture. Our cultural understanding simply does not comprehend what is meant by the love of Christ, other than as something sentimental and optional, an accessory-of-choice that can be abandoned without immediate consequences. The idea that the Person, Presence, of Christ embodies something vital, something indispensable to human nature, something non-negotiable within the human condition, is so strange an idea in our post-Christian cultures that many people who have no difficulty calling themselves Christians, stumbling across it somewhere, would be shocked at its implications. Could we possibly have heard about Christ all their lives and missed this? Surely not. Why did nobody put it like this before?

What this suggests is that the Christian message itself, as relayed in many of our Christian societies, has been deficient; that it emphasises many of the secondary elements of Christianity and talks about the essence of the proposal in a certain way, but does not succeed in conveying to the culture that the essential meaning of Christianity is that Christ can rescue us from the limitations of our humanity. The very words in which such an idea is conventionally expressed do not have the capacity to convey the essence of the idea, because they have been overused, reduced, sentimentalised. The full weight of statements about Christ does not carry in our culture, other than to the already convinced, and it is impossible to detect from their responses what precisely such people hear. Judging from the words they utter in response to some cultural trigger, it might be that they have heard merely the sentimental idea, or the authoritarian idea, or the moral idea, or one of the other partial understandings that have attached themselves in our cultures to the name of Christ. Or it could be that they are briefly directed towards the most sensational idea that anyone ever spoke — but, because this is so rarely alluded to in terms appearing to do it justice, they think that nobody else seems to have observed this, and that therefore they may have misunderstood.

And this implies that the process of de-absolutisation was happening long before the process of what we now call secularisation. Secularisation arrived to a ploughed field and was able to sow its seeds without much effort.

When I was preparing for my first Holy Communion, half a century ago, the very first question in our Catechism was: ‘Who made the world?’ The answer provided was: ‘God made the world’. Even then, I realised that this answer had to be either true or false. There was no third option. But somehow, modern man has managed to insinuate a third option, by in a sense avoiding the starkness of the choice. Instead of confronting the question he has insinuated the possibility of a third, provisional answer: that God neither definitively is nor definitively is not, but exists in a kind of fuzzy thought bubble, to be lightly placed in the picture but not given a concrete form or outline. This is what I call the ‘fuzzying’ of our religious imagination.

God either made the world or He/he did not. Somehow, today, many Irish people seem to feel that this stark choice can be evaded by maintaining dual access-rights to the Christian story as, simultaneously, both factual history and cultural confabulation designed to support some arcane system of ethical mnemonics.

In some ways the situation would be preferable — and possessed of less negative consequences — if there was, at the formal level of our cultures, an outright rejection of God. Then we would be forced to decide, each one for himself, what the truth is. But the fuzzy world of half-belief we have constructed presents a far more damaging scenario. In this version of the world, God is trivialised. He is not taken seriously, and yet not completely denied. He is half believed in and half not. In this there is something much worse than an insult to the God who very well may exist: there is a suspension of the central questions of existence. If we straightforwardly declared God to be dead, we would have to deal with His absence, or non-existence, and face the fundamental questions of our own situation as best we might. But our fuzzy solution allows us to ‘park’ these questions as relating only to the issue of whether religion has validity or not, whether it should be ‘tolerated’ or not, or whether it imposes upon our freedom to an extent that renders it indefensible in a ‘modern’ society. This must be regarded as doubly ironic in view of the fact that ‘modern’ society has of late started to impose on our freedoms without a whole lot of help from churches.

This ‘fuzzying’ of our religious imagination has been accomplished as part of an overall narrowing of the terms and operation of public reasoning and the critical effects of media insinuation — which is to say on the regurgitation of a reduced set of ideas concerning the human situation — to the point where these reduced, insinuated, ‘given’ thoughts are assumed to offer the only possible analysis of human society and human beings. This artificially-constructed collective conversation continues to play upon human hoping and desiring, diverting these impulses from their fundamental basis in a transcendent reality, and grinding down the capacity of human beings to reason adequately for themselves outside the comfort zone of the common mindset. The result has been division of humanity that occurs within the human person — each human being divided against him- or herself: outwardly pledging allegiance to a secularized public thoroughfare, but inwardly starved of the means of a comprehensive self-understanding. In the new version of reality, the world seems to operate, more or less, according to the plans and will of humankind, and the stories which once fed the individual’s sense of a place in absolute reality have come to seem thin and far-fetched. In such a culture, it is pointless to, for example, simply reiterate Christian truths, in conventional religious language. This merely consolidates the new dualism that arises from the relentless descriptions of reality in which the reduction is either explicit or implicit. Because of the divergent languages in which the two logics are expressed, the two ways of understanding become isolated from one another, which further fuels the sense of implausibility adhering to transcendent ideas. Hence, questions about fundamental origins and meaning become either abstract philosophical questions or matters for religious hypothesising. They are not matters that concern humankind in its everyday endeavours.

It is a strange feature of this culture that, while claiming the capacity to countenance virtually anything, it does so in a language and logic that excludes most of reality, including most spectacularly the nature and original structure of the human being. Cursed by the logic of objectivity, contemporary humanity must exclude the most sensational aspects of existence — human subjectivity and awareness — from calculations about reality. Because positivist culture is unable to identify the spirit of man, it has been more or less declared that this cannot exist.

The blurring of our religious imagination, then, has occurred as part of an overall narrowing of the scope and capacity of public reasoning. In this, the human situation is defined exclusively in bunker terms which means ideology, politics, economics, psychology — all objectified understandings in which a collectivised ‘expert’ clergy is able to explain to each of us why we think and behave as we do. An artificially constructed collective conversation, exclusively in these terms, plays upon human hoping and desiring, diverting the most fundamental human impulses from their basis in transcendent reality, and grinding down the capacity of human beings to reason adequately for themselves outside the common mindset.

This has left an enormous hole in the human sense of self-comprehension, impacting of the human person even while its effects on society are treated as broadly neutral or even broadly beneficial. It may be possible and even practical to exclude God from the collective endeavours of mankind, but this cannot be achieved without also occluding God from the sight of each and every human being who inhabits that culture. Whereas the consequences at a collective level are capable of being managed to some degree, and therefore pushed out of sight for quite long periods, the accompanying hollowing-out of the individual human understandings relating to origin and destination are more profound and, it often appears, incapable of being overcome.

This is the process I call ‘de-absolutization’ – the reduction of the human imagination in such a fashion as to atrophy the natural human tendency to ask fundamental questions about origin and destination. Whether this is or was a deliberate strategy of powerful interests in order to subdue and control populations is an interesting question, but not the most urgent one. Far more important is to see how it works in our cultures, and to find ways of reversing it.

Have you ever stopped what you are doing to enter fully into the present moment, to examine it and compare it with other reference points in the past and future? What I mean is, have you ever stopped everything and asked: what is the nature of my reality, what defines it, how might I describe it? When I do this, from time to time, I become conscious of a strange and unsettling factor of my ordinary existence: that it is, in a certain sense, fundamentally disappointing. When I look, briefly, over my shoulder, I become conscious of some forces that drove me to this point, that assured me all the while that I was going somewhere special. And yet, when I gather myself up in the present, I invariably find that where I thought I was going is not where I am now. I have not yet arrived at this promised place. And then, entering further into myself, I become aware that the desires are still there, driving me forward, promising me something, cajoling me to go on. If I were to become strictly rational, I might decide that it is all a sham, that, when next I pause in this manner to reflect, I will find myself in the same place, still looking over my shoulder at the desires that drive me onwards, still aware of something propelling me forward, but still, too, in the same condition I am in here, now. There is a hope inside me that is bigger than I am, that sometimes overwhelms me with confidence and optimism and certainty in the light that it has placed just beyond my sight, a light that I see only as though in a shimmering reflection on the telegraph wires overhead, but which still tells me that something is coming, something is happening, something is waiting for me just as I am waiting for it. It is enough. I turn off the alarm and get out of bed.

People — some of my (former) journalistic colleagues, for example — sometimes say to me that it is strange to find that ‘an apparently intelligent man’ continues to believe in the divinity of Jesus Christ, and to hold with the idea that the Son of God might have come among us to show us how to live, to die on the cross and be raised again from the dead. Come on!, they say, ‘surely that’s totally implausible?’

I say that I agree with them that, from a certain perspective, all this does seem implausible. But, I say, when I contemplate the fact that I have arrived here myself, the fact that the son of the creator of the universe might have come here also does not strike me as all that strange. It is my own existence that I have difficulty getting my head around, and compared to that everything else is relatively unexceptional. To be at all is the most incredible thing, compared to which nothing beyond me can be regarded as truly improbable.

As a child I had a deep, passionate relationship with Christ. But as a teenager I became attracted by the world and by its seductions, its promise of a new kind of freedom. And this was especially dramatic during the 1970s when I was a teenager, because Ireland — God help her! — was transforming herself from a fairly grey and quiescent place to a more effervescent kind of culture in which pop music and youth culture were to become dominant.

In that moment, it seemed there was a choice to be made, because the two things appeared to be incompatible: Christ and freedom seemed to be opposites, this being the impression I gathered from the culture of the time. It wasn’t that I wanted to make the choice, but still I was attracted by this new freedom. I didn’t feel any resentment towards Christ. We had been together for a long time — all the length of my childhood. I didn’t want to hurt his feelings! So I just slipped away in the night, and off I went on my new adventure of freedom, telling myself that, anyway, He wouldn’t like to be involved in my new journey in freedom of this new kind.

But over time I discovered something fundamental. I developed a problem with alcohol — which is really also a misunderstanding of desire. Really what happens is that you decide that this substance, this coloured liquid in a glass — is the answer to all your questions, all your desires. Like the suit in the shop window, it offers a promise of fulfillment that is really an avoidance of the true nature of experience. And unfortunately this particular answer to the great question of living is even more lethal than most of the other wrong ones, because it is actually a poison. It begins to kill the spirit in you. This is what happened to me.

A couple of years ago, I had a false alarm to do with my heart, and the doctors suggested I needed to have an angiogram to see if my system was alright. What they do with this is they pump blue dye through your veins, so that you can see, on a screen in front of you, the condition of your blood vessels in the regions of your heart. So you get a map of your arteries and other internal organs. In a strange way, alcohol, over time, provided me with a similar kind of map of my spirit.

Essentially, this experience of alcohol abuse taught me that I had misunderstood my structure and nature as a human being. I learned that my structure was defined by this characteristic: that I had an infinite desire for something great, and had mistaken this coloured liquid for the answer. And this alerted me to the fact that I had, in fact, a structure, and that this structure was defined in certain ways: that I was created, that I was dependent, that I did not make myself. That I was mortal in a certain sense, but infinite in another, and had this infinite desire for something that I could not put a name on that satisfied me.

So the obvious question, which I could never have asked until I got the map of my own spiritual being, was: what is this desire for? When I hit this crisis in my life with alcohol, I was fortunate to meet some people who had been on a similar journey, and who said to me: ‘We have the answer’. The answer, they said, ‘is God’, which I thought the most ridiculous thing I’d ever heard. I thought that what they meant was: you’ve had your fun, now you must pay the price. Now you pray and pay!

The strange thing about these people was that they were actually fun to be with. They weren’t what you usually associate with people who talk about God.. They were irreverent, they used four letter words. They were people who seemed to have a new zest for life and they said to me unsettlingly heavy things like: ‘You’re structurally built into this time from which God cannot be eradicated. God is part of your very being, God is part of your existence.’

The very word ‘God’ was at that point problematic for me. I could hear it only as some dark judgmental force which I had done much to displease. At first, everything they said caused a short-circuit in my brain. But despite myself, I stayed hanging around and gradually began to see more clearly what they were saying to me. They said: ‘To test this hypothesis, if God has made you, then he has made you for himself, in a relationship with himself. And if this is so, then to deny it will inevitably cause you pain.’ Then, with inexorable irony, they would say: ‘Have you suffered pain?’ And since I had, and could not deny it, I began to follow more carefully what they were saying, and gradually came to see myself in a different way. And how I began to see myself was a little like the way I had seen myself as a child — or like the man out in the wilderness: asking for help, wandering around, wondering, asking questions, saying thanks, speaking to Jesus, who was always with me. And I noticed that my life became better. I didn’t need to drink anymore. I was no longer afraid. And this was the beginning of my reappraisal of my own reality. Watching the results in my life, watching what happened, and realising that something was beginning to converge in my life, some new order seeming to descend on me that had gone from it for many years, and taking note of that, I realised that there was something to be found here that I’d completely missed.

There is a way of looking at reality in which you can, as it were, prove things in a way that is not mathematical, or even in a certain sense, scientific, that is purely experiential. Sometimes, things happen, even if you don’t know why, and you have to pay attention to them, and what the consequences are.

After a short time of implementing this new way of thinking in my life, I had to admit that everything was getting appreciably better. I began, for the first time, to think of myself not as some random entity stumbling around the world trying to get a grip on it, but a structured, subjective being with a purpose, a direction and a destination that I merely needed to discover in order to be free of all the misunderstandings that had brought me to my knees. I was a once-off miracle of creation and needed to stop wasting my life or wishing it away. These too were facts that I needed to pay attention to. My experience was presenting me with new evidence, even if it surpassed my understanding.

This is the paradox of my desire: even though it is attracted to things, nothing satisfies it. It always seeks to move beyond the things it is attracted to in the first instance, always looking over the shoulder of the person it is talking to. I thought for a long time that alcohol was the missing part of myself, the final piece of the jigsaw, that it made everything about me work as it was intended to. But then it began to eat away at me and I knew I had to move on in my searching. This is how we are made: to drive onwards towards the horizon in search of the ultimate meaning, the ‘bookend’ hope, driven forward all the time by something we don’t even know is there. We are all, as far as I can see, like this. But, because the bunker seduces us into thinking that we are not like this, we start to follow a different kind of logic, to chase our tails, or someone else’s tail — anything except stand and look at the horizon and begin to work out how to move steadily towards it. When we are younger, we don’t have to think about this. It’s as if the battery of desire is stronger in the beginning: my desire propels me and I direct it at and attach myself to certain things, and follow them and, to a greater or lesser extent, encounter satisfaction, disappointment and sometimes, beyond that, despair. But as I go I note a certain pattern in life: ultimately nothing satisfies. We go through things, but we are looking for something else. What we are looking for remains a mystery, but the fact that we are looking for it sooner or later becomes clear.

Saint Augustine, my middle namesake, got there long before any of us: ‘Thou movest us to delight in praising Thee; for Thou hast formed us for Thyself, and our hearts are restless till they find rest in Thee.’

If you are not a full subscriber but would like to support my work on Unchained with a small donation, please click on the ‘Buy John a beverage’ link above.

Share