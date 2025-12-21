Detail from ‘Eye in keyhole, New York’, by Irving Penn

The Keyhole of ‘Reason’

(An extract from Beyond Consolation, by John Waters (Continuum, London and New York, 2010)

We think of reason as being like algebra or something: x minus y equals y – 2x plus r squared. Our culture teaches that unless I can demonstrate something, it cannot be true. This is a reduction of reason comparable to trying to examine reality through a keyhole. I see vague moving shapes, but most of my capacities are neutralised.

If I confine my sense of reality to what is demonstrable, I should not be able to get out of bed in the morning without first checking that the floorboards are still there. I can have no reasonable expectation that the kettle will boil or that the car will start when I turn the key. If we demand that everything be demonstrated before we begin, then nothing is possible because we know almost nothing.

Nothing about the caterpillar tells you it is going to become a butterfly. It is ‘counter-intuitive’. It is ‘unreasonable'. But it happens. Only the experience of observing the mystery of creation enables me to expect it to happen and then to take this process for granted.

Life is fundamentally mystery. How did I, an apparently discrete and self-propelled being, inseparably linked to wider reality, suddenly erupt into being on May 28th, 1955? I have a superficial explanation, but really my information goes back perhaps two or three layers before hitting the unknowable. I am mysterious to myself. I did not make myself. These words arrive on the page having come from me, and in this sense I might be called the source of them. But if I peer into what I have been encouraged to think of as ‘my’ intelligence, I find that it observes itself in a way that renders ineluctable the conclusion that there are elements within it that come from someplace else, from before or beyond what I think of as ‘me’.

The human intelligence is not a machine, whose parts are all discoverable and amenable to inventory and examination. The human brain cannot operate effectively without access to an external culture, which itself has roots in deep antiquity. And yet there is also something else at work, something intrinsic, something that might be called the human ‘I’, the indivisible and unique perspective of the individual human person who, while remaining mysterious even to himself, has access to a deeper intelligence that often defies his capacity for self-description and analysis.

Most of what mankind calls ‘reason’ is confabulation, a post-rationalisation of emotional, intuitive or conditioned responses, using information assembled somewhat after-the-fact in order to ‘explain’ or justify a response or stated belief. The idea of pure reason, in the sense of a mechanical process of logic moving systematically through the facts and tying everything together, is confined to mathematics and related disciplines. Often what we regard as reason is merely the interaction of language and conscious thought, the post facto construction of decisions, viewpoints and descriptions, emphaticially delivered in a language that implies objectivity, creating the impression that what we say has happened is actually what has happened, and that ‘the truth’ is a concept readily captured in words and arguments.

This becomes even less ‘logical’ at the collective level. Very often, in the throes of public discussion, it is possible to observe that, although those involved in the discussion insist that they are engaged in reasonable debate, their terms of reference are almost entirely emotional, and this tendency is accelerating in our time like never before. Although such discussions can often manifest deep inconsistencies, there is no means of having these acknowledged or rectified, because illogic and unreason can always call in impressive resources of emotional rhetoric to drown out any insistence on reason.

Freud described the human brain as being divided into three elements: the ego, or conscious, logical element; the superego, a kind of societal or cultural policeman who sits on the shoulder insisting on compliance with the rules of society; and the id, which is the human desire for happiness and pleasure. We like to think that the ego is in control, and indeed the ego, because it has the final word on everything, because it has appropriated the levers of speech and language, manages to convince us that this is the case. But neuroscience has established that this is an illusory impression of things, that very often what we ‘decide’ or ‘know’ or ‘believe’ is arrived at in the id, or dictated by the superego, with the ego coming in at the final moment to claim the outcome for its own efforts.

I remember once having a very clear insight into this process operating in myself. It was when my daughter was a baby and living with her mother in London, and I needed to buy a house there to be closer to her. I remortgaged my home in Dublin and had therefore a modest but hopeful budget with which to proceed. I began the search near where they lived, in Highgate, in north London, and moved gradually outwards until I found a place that matched my means. Along the A1 in east Finchley, on the edge of Hampstead Garden Suburb, a beautiful sprawling estate of mix-and-match housing, I discovered some attractive-looking cottages spoiled only by the busy road, where the traffic droned and varooomed all day and all night. Because of this, there were quite a few houses for sale along Falloden Way, a stretch of the A1, all beautiful little semis with wooden floors and fairytale gardens.

After viewing a number of the properties on sale, I was torn between two, one on either side of the road. Having been twice to both, I couldn’t make up my mind between them. I then decided to employ a strategy suggested to me for dealing with such issues by a friend of mine who considered himself of a highly logical disposition. This involved getting a large sheet of paper, dividing it with a line down the middle, and then setting out the pros and cons of whatever problem was proving difficult to resolve, and allocating points to each. The idea was that, by adding the points up at the end, you could ‘logically’ arrive at the best outcome.

I duly began to list the strong and weak points of each house, giving pluses for decoration, double-glazing and satellite TV, and minuses for dirty carpets and, for example, the fact that one of the houses had a pond in the back garden, which would have to be drained to render the place safe for a child. I remember giving the same number of points to each house under the heading Location, one because it backed onto a park with a children’s playground, the other because it was on the same side of the road as the corner shop. I added up the scores and found them exactly equal. The ‘logical’ approach had confirmed my initial sense of things: that I was unable to decide between the two houses. Then I went back over the figures and started to review each one. But then something odd happened. I began to notice that I was tending to cheat, that I was trying to make one of the houses ‘win’ by tweaking the points in its direction. I stopped, stepped back and asked myself: do you really prefer this house? I did. Somewhere deep in myself I had already decided, but not on any ‘logical’ basis. As it happened, the house was the one without the garden pond, backing onto the park. It was more old-fashioned and less hi-tech than the other, and you had to cross the road to get to the shops. But somehow, at some level deeper than the ‘rational’, I had computed these elements in a way that my conscious mind did not seem capable of doing. Nor was it simply a question of personal preference. Surveying the outcome, I began to realise that I had not simply gone with the house that I liked best, but had somehow accounted for every conceivable consideration concerning the purpose of having the house in the first place, as a place to take my little girl. My desires, if you wish, had already factored in those elements that related to her, and were therefore not issuing demands purely on the basis of my own selfish needs. I bought the house and subsequently never had any reason to regret the decision, which was therefore, in the purest sense, reasonable.

I have noticed a similar syndrome at play when occasionally I am asked to be a judge in, perhaps, a book competition or a students’ award scheme. Because each of the entries is different from the others, it can be difficult to establish any kind of objective system of comparison. Usually what I do is read or otherwise absorb each entry and allow some sense of a preference to emerge within myself. Then, because the process of judging generally requires an explanation or a justification for a particular choice, I study each one again in search of evidence to substantiate my intuition. It can sometimes occur that in this second assessment, a new contender begins to emerge, but this would be unusual. Usually I go with what might be called my initial ‘gut’ feeling, and usually, too, I provide reasons which make the decision sound like the most ‘rational’ thing in the world. And perhaps it is. But what this suggests is that what we call ‘reason’ is a much more complex process than we allow, that the conscious, logical dimension is often a post hoc communique formulated by the ego to ‘explain’ the outcome of a tug-of-war between the angel of desire in the heart and the moral policeman sitting on the shoulder.

Science tells us that the human brain is divided against itelf — left against right, conscious versus unconscious, conditioning versus experience — and therefore delivers what are more like the decisions of a consensus of several entities, rather than the output of a single intelligence. The mind is such a complex phenomenon that it exceeds its own capacity to understand itself, and yet its conscious element feels obliged, at the completion of often involuted and deceptive assessments and calculations, to instruct the speaking apparatus known as the mouth to deliver a definitive judgement on what has occurred. This judgement is often wrong, or misleading, or subject to delusionary factors that render it much less ‘rational’ than the human mind in question is at that moment seeking to declare.

You can get a sense of this sometimes when reading through a carefully constructed judgement of a court which moves majestically through the facts, arguing from point to point as a child skips across stepping stones. And yet, somewhere deep within your admiring response is a knot of doubt. Can things really be that simple? Can everything be established to such perfection? When you examine more closely, moving to the foundations of the logic, you invariably find that the core of the judgement is based on certain preconceptions, prejudices and assumptions of the judge in question, which s/he has internalised to such an extent that they are invisible to their host. Seeking to build a structure of logic and arguments, the judge has dropped assumptions like railway sleepers in the bog of doubt and confusion that is the human attempt at knowing, and, when a sufficiency of such preconceptions has created a kind of mutually sustaining solidity, has started to build as though confidently on it.

Law is really man’s attempt to create a bedrock in the nothingness of knowing in order to give his thought something to build on, the culture of the past preserved in the present. Thus, the law enables us to observe, in a relatively detached way, how fragile human thought can be, how prone it is to factors that, by definition, remain unacknowledged at the time. Often, laws enacted decades or centuries in the past can seem absurd, and yet they often exhibit clues as to why they made sense at the time. At any given moment, what seems to be the ‘logical’ outcome of the thought process of society is governed not by objective laws in the manner of mathematics, but by the assumptions, desires, prejudices and objectives that dominate the culture at that moment.

We think of reason as a linear process: as we discover more about the world, our perspectives change, often rendering obsolete the views we held on the basis of information now exposed as less reliable. But is this what happens in each and every human mind? Does each one of us come to each decision on the basis of considering all the facts as understood by humanity at that moment of advancement, and therefore in a manner more ‘logical’ or ‘rational’ than our predecessors? Hardly. In fact, our minds operate in much the same way as those of our distant ancestors: we process information coming in from outside, but usually this manifests and functions in our calculations as pre-cast blocks of assumptions to which we ascribe the status of established truth.

Most of the time, we do not understand the intricacies of the information, or the way it arrives at its final meaning. We take it as given. It is ‘obvious’. Thus, what we think of as ‘logical’ processes are very often, in the individual mind, not that at all, but simply the cursory appropriation of blocks of information which are never opened up to the scrutiny of the now. It is as though, having counted out an amount of money in notes and arranged it in bundles, we continue, even after apprehending that some miscalculation has taken place, to count and recount the bundles but without reviewing the accuracy of our conclusion as to how much each one contains. We are therefore doomed to make the same miscalculation over and over, arriving each time at the same erroneous conclusion.

In any given period, the ‘bundles’ contain different things, different assumptions, different prejudices, different certainties. In what we term ‘modern’ society, there is an assumption that scientific progress has rendered mankind in general more ‘intelligent’ than his forebears because our bundles comprise tested scientific knowledge, whereas theirs contained assumptions now regarded as superstitious or irrational. But no one of us can claim that we arrived by dint of our own intellectual resources at any more than a scintilla of the understanding we claim for ourselves.

At best we studied and absorbed it, checking it against our assumptions, floating its implications on the bog of our unknowing. Underneath the most advanced state of scientific knowledge that exists, there is nothing but mystery. We may have established some sense of solidity from which to build our logic, but our supposed ‘rationality’ is not, objectively speaking, any more advanced than the superstition of, for example, the rain-dancer who imagined that, by engaging in certain choreographed movements and prescribed noise-making, he could persuade the clouds to let loose raindrops.

In the popular mind, science tends to exist in bundled-up or pre-cast knowledge routinely assumed to be correct. In a ‘rational’ age, this can seem definitive, the policeman on the shoulder drowning out the angel of the heart. But this is only because the ‘knowledge’ available from the externally obtained bundles is invariably considered more reliable for constructing what passes for a coherent thread of logic. It is not that the individual in question ‘knows’, or ‘understands’, simply that, for reasons of cultural compliance, he chooses to accept. Almost none of the intrinsic calculations are the work of the instant protagonist, but simply ‘borrowed; from the common weal of conventional wisdom. The very least one might say, therefore, is that our condescension towards those whose beliefs appear less ‘modern’ than the supposedly ‘rational’ beliefs of a technologised society is misplaced.

Science is the best understanding of things that mankind has arrived at up to the present moment. Logic is the process of working from what we know to what we can surmise about what is, in some sense, ultimately unknowable. Logic, therefore, requires a process of speculation, or surmise, in an attempt to establish something that is unclear or uncertain. In logic, there is, dare I say it, a leap of faith, which seeks to test something that is as yet only guessed at, and therefore unproven. By definition, therefore, the use of logic requires the departure from what, in political society, we consider the ‘scientific mind-set’.

Religion is, in this sense, a process of reason. The idea of God is simply the use of human logic pushed to its limits, in an attempt to arrive at a hypothesis capable of explaining everything. Far from modern science being in conflict with religious interpretations of reality, it is itself a function of Christian belief that the God-given powers of human reason were capable of divining the God-created workings of the world.

Whereas the assumptions and conventional wisdoms of our culture can in many instances be regarded as reliable, they can never be taken for granted. Human knowledge advances apace. But, all the while, such shifting of understanding is underpinned by either a total panoramic view of reality, i.e. some kind of what is deemed a ‘religious’ perspective, or by some perspective based on a combination of speculative openness and, implicitly, a repudiation of religious interpretations. In the heel of the hunt, if we apply what in our culture is regarded as ‘rationality’, we cannot definitely have a complete picture of anything. The core questions of belief or unbelief, therefore, really centre on the way we deal with this unknowingness.

What certainties we arrive at are sometimes reached on the basis of a kind of probability calculation governed by a number of factors not themselves all that reliable. One is pessimism, born of a natural fear which generally serves to protect us against danger. Our responses to danger, to threats, to attacks and to criticism tend to be faster and more refined than our responses to opportunities for pleasure and happiness. Mankind has an inbuilt negativity born of the need to detect danger in the environment, and, unless this bias is sufficiently modified in culture, it causes us to lean towards the more negative interpretations of reality.

Another, related factor, is our desire for approval. We need this more than we are prepared to admit, perhaps more than we think. We want to be loved, admired, regarded as intelligent and good. This desire often contaminates our reason, leading us to short-circuit our deeper search for the truth of something. If those around us are seeking to convince us that something is true, or even more so if, by their demeanour and language, they suggest that no other perception is possible or acceptable, we often arrive at the conclusion that will garner the most approval and then persuade ourselves that we got there all by ourselves.

While there is nowadays a developing trend towards ‘logical’ deconstructions of religion and faith, most people do not engage with this to any extent that would enable them to make up their minds one way or the other. Rather, what happens appears to be that, in the knowledge that such commentary exists, and — vaguely aware of some of its content and implications — people who have become disenchanted with organised religion tend to become depressed about the degree to which religion can offer any ‘reasonable’ answers to their problems. Having come to terms with this disenchantment, they then tend to rummage in their own experiences for negative evidence to bolster what is stacking up as their ‘decision’. In this, as in so many things, the public square, imagining itself defined by a profound attitude of rationality, is in fact governed by pessimism, by a dark vision of the world based on a petulant reaction against authority and/or inherited tradition, and a determination to believe only what is presented to its gaze. The first it calls ‘freedom’, the second ‘reason’.

The human being whose very survival depends on accessing some channel to an understanding of his or her infinite relationship with reality, turns away from talk of ‘religion’, not in any sense of certitude but in a kind of wearied pessimism and a desire to be at one with the growing public sense of religion’s impending obsolescence. Conflating the essential issues of existence with the concept of organised religion, some people lazily rejected both at the same time. Perhaps weighed down by a sense that religion had been seeking to limit their freedom, they made a run for it. Their experiences of this ‘freedom’ did not satisfy them. And yet, nothing they recalled of what they learned inside the edifice of religion seemed to suggest any relevance to where they found themselves. Conscious of the ‘rational’ nature of the culture they inhabited, and its insistence that faith is incompatible with reason, they could not — even if they could be bothered — find the language to get back into their childhood understanding of reality.

One of the remarkable things about our current scepticism is that it cannot see itself. It is hermetically sealed against the consciousness of its own despondency and bleakness. Proffering unbelief as evidence of our ‘realism’ or ‘enlghtenment’, we casually think of it — if ‘think’ is the right word at all — as the logical outcome of objective and naturalistic observation of reality. When the perspective of this pessimism is advanced in our culture, it is never advanced as a simple ‘opinion’. Implicitly, it is more than that: a rational statement about observable reality, which banishes contrary perspectives to the realms of superstition and obscurantism.

When a religious-minded person implies that God exists, this is immediately signalled in the cultural codes as an ‘opinion’ — and whether a naive opinion, an outmoded opinion, an irrational opinion, an inoffensive opinion, or an unexceptionably well-founded opinion, depends on the context. But, when someone speaks of what may be termed the opposing outlook in this context, the culture does not instantly apprehend such a statement as an opinion. The speaker is merely affirming what the culture, in its language, attitudes and assumptions, has already defined as ‘reality’. A priest talking about heaven (or ‘Heaven’) is heard in modern society with a degree of cultural condescension, which simultaneously sanctions his intervention (up to a point) and dismisses it. On the other side of the argument, an atheist can come forward and, with a snort or a sneer, dismiss the very idea of a life after death and be regarded by our culture as having made a ‘rational’ observation. To be comprehended as reasonable, all one needs to do is quietly, almost in passing, refer to the nothingness that follows, the abyss that lies over the edge of reality, the extinction that awaits each and every human being. Even the religious-minded person, hearing this, has become so defeated by the culture that he is inclined to silently whisper something to himself along the lines of, ‘Okay, so this is the rational position, but still, by virtue of my desire to escape the inexorable logic of this position, and retain a positive outlook, I am disposed to continue believing’. His belief is his only, held against the will and grain of the culture, and, in the language and logic of everyday communication, impossible to justify in the public square.

Another strange thing we do is extend our claim on knowledge not just to what other people know but what might theoretically become knowable to other people at some time in the future. For all our progress, we know almost nothing, but still we ‘know’, we imagine, slightly more than we did. Therefore, our condescension towards our prior innocence leads us to assume that, more and more as we progress, our intuitive, non-‘rational’ sense of things will be further debunked. Observing this process in what appears to be a beginning, we move immediately to the end of it, jumping to the conclusion that we imagine least likely to discredit or disappoint us. Impatient with our unknowingness, we clutch at the scraps of new knowledge that becomes available to take out a mortgage on all future knowledge, and then claim ownership of this windfall as though we already knew all there is to be known.

It is not that the bundles of knowledge that we include in our calculations are sufficient to, for example, ‘prove’ to us that God does not exist. We do not now ‘know’ that there is no God, but having seen through certain of the formulations arrived at in what we decide was a less informed era, we jump to the conclusion most likely to enable us to avoid having to go through the same process again, and also, not accidentally, to arrive at the conclusion most likely to gain us the approval of the prevailing culture. We know, if anything, only infinitesimally more than we did before, but having staked our claim on the totality of all potential future knowledge, we assume that it will go on to reveal what our culture-assisted reasoning now tells us it is pointing towards, and settle on this as a viable understanding of reality. This makes us feel more sophisticated, less naive, more rational, less prone to disappointment and more likely to be loved. What it does not do is make us more intelligent or more knowing. We are neither. We are as subject to the mystery as our species always was. But, because this manoeuvre has also been completed by a majority of our fellows, the train of our thought is rendered more plausible, and therefore more ‘reasonable’ than if we adopted a position based on the ineluctable fact that we simply cannot find words to say what our hopes tell us may be true, and cling to some groups of outliers which we secretly find inadequate at discussion and defining its asserted beliefs.

The most fundamental hubris of which the human race has been guilty may be the belief that knowledge and competence are historically additive, whereas each new layer of knowledge supplants a previous one, pulling the ladder up on our awareness of how we got to that point. Our cleverness has enabled us to fashion technologies which liberate us from onerous physical tasks; but so successful have we become at transferring human activities to machines that we have diminished ourselves to the point where all but a tiny elite of our species may not much longer be capable of invention, creativity or imaginative thinking at all.

Among the many odd things this culture does is to colonise our own sense of the human enterprise, including our sense of ourselves as human beings. More and more it treats us as if we were, in fact, machines — reducing our human responses to technical, clinical and mechanistic functions that can be anticipated and remedied by the correct kind of pharmaceutical or technocratic intervention. There is, by this logic, an ideal form of humanity to which all of us aspire, and any failure to meet this is attributable to a pathology or ‘machine failure’.

And this affects even the most ‘perfect’ of us. I remember a few years ago writing about the public declaration by the footballer David Beckham that he suffered from obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD). The principal symptoms of what is known as OCD include obsessions, such as unpleasant and intrusive fears about contamination, often resulting in frequent acts of handwashing, counting, repetition of certain words or mantras; and also obsessions with order, symmetry and neatness. In a television interview, Beckham spoke of his addiction to rearranging hotel rooms and lining up cans of soft drinks in the fridge to make things ‘perfect’. He had tried many times to break his cycle of repetitive behaviour but could not stop.

‘I’ve got this obsessive compulsive disorder where I have to have everything in a straight line or everything has to be in pairs,’ he said. ‘I’ll put my Pepsi cans in the fridge and if there’s one too many then I’ll put it in another cupboard somewhere. I’ll go into a hotel room and, before I can relax, I have to move all the leaflets and all the books and put them in a drawer. Everything has to be perfect.’

What is called OCD is said to affect one in 60 people in Britain and Ireland, ranging from mild traits to debilitating dependencies on rituals of cleanliness, order or symmetry. The World Health Organisation (WHO) lists OCD as among the 10 most pervasive ‘disabilities’, yet many of those affected keep their condition hidden, perhaps because it is often the subject of scepticism and derision. It affects equally men and women, and is said to run in families, suggesting a biological cause. Some research has shown that associated changes in brain activity and patterns, caused perhaps by a minor stroke, may also bring on the condition, which — like some forms of depression and suicidal tendencies — has also been linked to serotonin deficiency. OCD is frequently diagnosed in conjunction with ‘depression’ and ‘anxiety’.

At the time I wrote that, as someone who had from time to time experienced symptoms not unlike those described by David Beckam, I repudiated the immediate pathologicisation of the condition by professionals who insisted that it be treated with cognitive behavioural therapy and anti-depressants directed at serotonin deficiency. While emphasising the importance of not trivialising such conditions or dismissing anything that might bring even minor relief to sufferers, I observed that there are ways of seeing such things other than in a clinical context. I suggested that what is called OCD, if it should appropriately be called a disease at all, is manifestly a disease of the spirit. Acknowledging that it can be perceived and treated in a clinical context, I also argued that excessive emphasis on this aspect can obscure the fact that it is one of a host of increasingly visible symptoms of atheistic society, in which the contagion of disbelief is placing enormous and unacknowledged or misdiagnosed pressure on the individual to become the ‘god’ of his or her own life.

Other such conditions include alcoholism, drug-addiction, gambling, overeating and excessive dieting.

I wrote in Lapsed Agnostic about my personal experiences with alcohol, and about how this undoubted symptom of spiritual disintegration can also be approached in a clinical context. But while such interventions can sometimes show superficial results, my own experience has told me that they can frequently result in the suppression of symptoms, leaving the underlying condition unresolved.

The desire to impose order on the universe and to become unsettled at our inevitable failure to do so may ultimately be a symptom of the expression in our collective mind-set of a compulsion to take over from a hard-wired higher power we no longer acknowledge, or at least no longer fully trust to take care of such things on our behalf. In the modern world, saturated with unbelief, this can afflict both believer and unbeliever, humble citizen and godlike celebrity alike. Denied the certainties that informed the serenity of our ancestors, we feel increasingly pressured to occupy in our own lives the throne where once we would have acknowledged the presence of the creator of everything, including ourselves.

Inevitably, as invariably occurs when you seek to approach such questions from a non-clinical perspective, the vested interests come teeming out of the trenches. One alternative practitioner wrote to the editor of the publication in which my article had been published to say that my views on OCD were ‘breathtakingly arrogant and ignorant’ and that I had ‘recklessly suggested that there is but one solution to the problem’. This is typical of such interventions by people seeking to protect their turf from any attempt to present their specialisation in its broader human context. They never simply accuse those they disagree with of being wrong, but always of being ‘dangerously’ or ‘recklessly’ wrong, of endangering people’s lives by seeking to delve into matters which, by implication, only the professionals are entitled to speak about.

This correspondent, objecting to my description of OCD as ‘a disease of the spirit’, seemed determined to close down an avenue of exploration that might not fill his own waiting room. Disingenuously, he asserted that I was diagnosing every individual incidence of OCD as rooted in a condition of agnosticism. In fact, what I was offering was an alternative analysis of the collective conditions in which disorders like OCD appear to flourish. I had not suggested that an individual case of disbelief in God was necessarily the root cause of the condition, but that, in a society in which belief is on the wane, the condition known as OCD and other, yes, diseases of the spirit tend to grow exponentially in a way that may imply some kind of correlation.

Nor had I suggested that a personal belief in God was in itself sufficient armoury against the cultural onslaught of a disordered, atheistic society. Just as I’m sure it is possible for a devout believer to contract OCD, I am certain that there are a great many atheists who never encounter the problem, and many religious-minded people who battle it for years. But this does not mean that it is not a spiritual disease, the product of a general spiritual malaise manifesting itself in the souls of individuals.

A wise friend of mine, now dead, used to ask me in times of doubt or fear: ‘Do you believe in God or do you not believe in God?’ What he meant was: If I believe, why do I assume that God will not be interested in everything about me? The standard dismissiveness of the secular-rationalist demands that we take for granted that some things can never be God’s business. But how, if we believe in anything, can we dismiss the idea that unease within ourselves is symptomatic of a weakening of the current of faith, which is to say the expression of our deepest and most mysterious nature? To deny this possibility is to conclude that spirituality is a discrete and containable element of the human make-up, having no relevance to anything for which a secular analysis is already on offer. This immediately strikes me as a prime symptom of the agnostic/atheistic cultural context I was seeking to deconstruct.

In recent years, a new wave of allegedly rational thought erupted to launch an onslaught on faith and the idea of a transcendent reality in a way that, because our culture is constructed around a reduced form of reason, seeks to use semantic cleverality, built on little or no foundations, to contradict the human heart. When what is termed the New Atheism or ‘neo-atheism’ first reared its head above the cultural parapets, the response of people of faith, it seemed, went beyond mere irritation or dismay. These would have been natural responses, but there was, I believe, a deeper one: a sense that this represented something unprecedented, a feeling that we had reached a new staging-post on the road to understanding and defining reality, which in truth meant silencing the human heart. This new wave of thought, and its zealous advocates like Richard Dawkins, Christopher Hitchens, Jonathan Miller and A.C. Grayling, seemed not merely to be claiming the right to speak for the modern moment, but to be speaking rationally and definitively about the nature of reality. In the way they were received and feted by societies deeming themselves ‘modern’, these voices of despair were accepted at their self-declared face-value. For several years, the ‘neo-atheists’ were to be heard all over the place, shouting down believers and sneering at belief. Every time you entered a bookshop, you were confronted by their presence in the shedloads of their books occupying the bestseller racks. It seemed that, now this had started, not only would it never end, but it marked an end in itself, an end to the time when human beings might be able to speak of God and not be abused or jeered at. Believers might have been forgiven for despairing of the possibility of ever reclaiming the public square for the idea of mankind’s relationship with infinite reality, and resigning themselves to fighting a losing battle for the hearts and minds of their own children.

But I’m not sure about that. The popularity of the neo-atheist books was due not to the lucidity of their arguments — which were largely attacks on the straw man of organised religion — but on the need of a particular generation to be reassured that its freedom-seeking repudiation of divine authority was still a legitimate position. In order to pursue the materialist and permissive ideas of freedom advanced centrally in Western cultures since the 1960s, the younger generations of that time and since have had a need to convince themselves that there is nothing beyond this world to inhibit their pursuit of desire in the most obvious and immediate ways. The problem now, and the opportunity grasped by Hitchen, Dawkins et al, is that the pioneers of this freedom movement are no longer 21, but perhaps 61, or even 71, and that many of them no longer possess the certitude they had when their lives stretched ahead into quasi-eternity. Hitchens and Dawkins became the scribes of this quest of reassurance, the success of their books a marketing phenomenon created by the desire of the ‘freedom generation’ to hold on to its beliefs.

During the writing of this book, I attended the inaugural annual general meeting of a new organisation, Atheist Ireland, set up to campaign for a secular Constitution and ‘an ethical Ireland free of superstition and supernaturalism’. Listening to their discussions, I was struck by several things. One was that their outlook and agenda appeared to be entirely constructed out of a reaction against a negative experience of Irish Catholicism. This was perhaps unexceptionable, but the most remarkable thing was that, although they did not seem to have thought beyond this initial prejudice, they seemed to feel entitled to feel superior to those who continued to believe. They talked a lot about ‘reason’, but seemed to imagine that reason involves only what can be measured, shown, described, computed or touched. I did not get any sense from anything said at the meeting that anyone present had contemplated reality in anything of the depth that any but the most superficial engagement with religion demands. And they all seemed to believe that this rendered them more intelligent than if they had.

These claims to ownership of reason are plausible only because religious people have come, at some deep level, to believe that such claims are legitimate. But when reason is extended to reintegrate heart and the spirit, and if the right words are found to give voice to the authentic claims of true and total reason, the spurious reasoning of the cynics and disbelievers becomes exposed for what it is: despair dressed as enlightenment.

And — surprise, surprise! — atheists are human too. They are no different to believers, except in the words they choose to describe their understanding of reality. In many cases, they are not even responding to reality as it is or has been in its totality, but to some evil, real or imagined, in the past. They have the same longings and hopes as believers, and, deep down, many of them wish that their own pessimism could be debunked.

A couple of years ago, I was in University College Cork at the Philosophical Society, debating, with Professor Peter Atkins of Oxford University and the UK National Secular Society, the motion ‘That This House Believes Religion Has No Place in the Modern World’. Professor Atkins was an exceptionally pleasant man, who, although rigorous and direct in the heat of battle, did not, in the manner of many of his fellow atheists, maintain the tone of the debate after it had ended. As we walked across the campus afterwards, I jokingly said to him that it was somewhat ironic, given his vehemence in the argument, that of the two of us, I alone had a chance of being vindicated. He asked me what I meant. I said, ‘If you’re right neither of us will ever know, whereas if I’m right, we’ll both know’. He laughed, fell silent for a moment and responded: ‘It’s much worse than that, I’m afraid. Because if you’re right, I’m going to be very happy!’

The fundamental needs of the human species for hope and a vision of some destination beyond the repetitions of earthly reality give rise to a deeper kind of reason, one that embraces everything, swamping the reductionist logic of the neo-atheists. Mankind will never be able to open the door in a demeanour of total knowledge, only in the fullness of human reason, which comprehends much more than we can prove, embracing heart and soul and imagination as well as the mechanisms of the head. When we recognise this, faith becomes not merely reasonable, but an acknowledgment of what is — excepting nothing, postponing nothing, ascribing nothing to chance.

And this is to say nothing of what the simplistic reductionism of contemporary society has done to human hope. Our culture’s prevailing reduction of reason leads us to deconstruct not just our beliefs but also our capacity to cast our hopes forward beyond the disappointing limits of the material world, and so our newfound ‘rationality’ bears down on us like a sagging ceiling, threatening to cave in on us one day soon, as though the sky falling down.

The Aventine Keyhole, Rome

If you are not a full subscriber but would like to support my work on Unchained with a small donation, please click on the ‘Buy John a beverage’ link above.

Share