‘The Abolition of Reality’, by John Waters, now available from newly-launched amazon.ie @ rock-bottom price of €26, free delivery in Ireland in less than a week.
'I am an authority on the destruction of my country and writing here my thesis, in which I hope finally to overcome what I believe is my total inability to express what I feel, what needs to be said'
The Abolition of Reality: A First Draft of the End of History, by John Waters
The Abolition of Reality: A First Draft of the End of History, by John Waters, is an immense compendium of John’s despatches here on Substack (where he was the first Irish creator), starting in the dark days of 2020. The book comprises a series of meditations on what was happening to the world, to civilisation, and to humanity and its freedoms, under the cover of a health crisis.
The Abolition of Reality: A First Draft of the End of History, by John Waters, can now be ordered from Amazon.ie and the website of the publishers, Western Print Books.
These are the links for Amazon:
Amazon Ireland:
To share link, copy and paste:
https://www.amazon.ie/s?k=John+Waters+The+Abolition+of+Reality&crid=2KXI8T4LP7VV3&sprefix=john+waters+the+abolition+of+reality%2Caps%2C65&ref=nb_sb_noss
Amazon UK (Click just below):
Amazon.co.uk (Ireland, UK, Europe)
To share link, copy and paste:
https://www.amazon.co.uk/Abolition-Reality-First-Draft-History/dp/1959666541/
Amazon US (Click just below):
Amazon.com (United States, Canada, South America
To share link, copy and paste:
https://www.amazon.com/Abolition-Reality-First-Draft-History/dp/1959666541/
Western Front Books
The book can also be ordered from the publisher's website, where it can be purchased at a price lower than that available on Amazon.co.uk or Amazon.com (this may take 1-2 weeks for delivery):
(Click just below:)
To share link, copy and paste:
https://www.westernfrontbooks.com/store/products/the-abolition-of-reality
Kindle and Hardcover versions available, though not yet via Amazon Ireland.
For more details of The Abolition of Reality, click here.
John Waters Unchained is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.