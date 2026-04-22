1. Hearts of Oak

‘We’re sometime inclined to get into an organic discussion abut facts and circumstances, forgetting momentartily that this is all orchestrated, that this is a cunning plan.’

2. Swedish Free Press

Interview by Viktor Eriksson, editor-in-chief of the Swedish newspaper Frihetsnytt, with a reach of over 2 million people in Sweden alone, bu which also publishes an English translation and strives to reach a broader international audience. Frihetsnytt values freedom of speech and strives to present perspectives that challenge the dominating media narrative in Sweden.

In this video, Viktor questions me about the latest news from Ireland. .

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