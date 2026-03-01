Sukh the Sikh: From John W Unchained, YouTube
‘We have ideas of either freedom or control. Freedom is defined by the fact that, as living men and women, we can do whatever we like, as long as we don’t cause loss, harm or injury to somebody else.’
‘Freedom’s not ‘just another word’
I came across the Sikh Indian activist and philosopher, Sukh Singh Gidda, in Ledbury, England, last September, when visiting to do some talks at a venue there. We had several very interesting private conversations about things like natural law and the destruction of manhood, and Sukh later joined me onstage of a couple …