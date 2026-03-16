Oliver Cromwell defined his personal mission as being ‘to purify Israel,’ and to end what he called the ‘idolatrous’ and ‘blasphemous’ Catholic Mass, thus firmly echoing the words of the ‘holy’ rabbi Maimonides.

Holocaust by Famicide

IRELAND’S HOLOCAUSTS (MORE THAN A DOZEN, OR ELSE JUST ONE)

By Patrick O’Carroll

[This article may be too long for the Substack newsletter format. If you’re reading it as an email and it tails off unexpectedly, please click on the headline at the top of the page to be taken to the full post at Substack.]

Patrick O’Carroll was the author of two previous guest articles on John Waters Unchained: ‘How British Intelligence planned the Irish “Troubles” of 1968-98 & used Provo fake-patriots to achieve the ruination of Ireland’, (September 2025); and ‘The PIRA/MI6 Conspiracy, Part 2’, (October 2025).

The Talmudic ‘new’ world order has already been demonstrated in Ireland for over 850 years. Unfortunately, it is necessary to know Irish history to really fathom why the Talmudic ‘new’ world order must be thwarted and reversed.

INTRO

In a Jan 1916 pamphlet The Murder Machine, Irish revolutionary Pádraig Mac Piarais said of the ulterior motives behind the many Holocausts and weaponized-famines (or ‘Famicides’) that the British Regime deployed in Ireland:

‘A French writer has paid the English a very well-deserved compliment. He says that they never commit a useless crime. When they hire a man to assassinate an Irish patriot … [or] when they produce a famine in one of their dependencies, they always have an ulterior motive. They do not do it for fun. Humourous as these crimes are, it is not the humour of them, but their utility, that appeals to the English.’

One bitter irony is that the Irish were really genocided by a gang of de-facto Jews calling themselves ‘Christians.’

The FOUR MAIN HALLMARKS of Ireland’s Dozen-Or-So Holocausts

The following aspects were the four SPECTACULAR HALLMARKS of Ireland’s roughly ‘Dozen or So’ Holocausts:

1. The first Talmudic Warfare in Christendom (Total War; Collective Punishment; Human Sacrifice), and the first Judaic Warfare in which modern armies attacked Christian Civilians with explicit orders to ‘Smite Amalek.’ 2. The first Industrial Genocide in history. In an era when it was logistically hard to kill 1,000 victims, the ‘Holy’ Reformation managed to genocide 1.48 million Irish (#3 to #6 in the table below), but also to cover this up. 3. Genocide AND Cover-Up: Thanks to control over the mainstream media, ‘history’ books, and the ‘education’ system, Britain successfully covered up the ‘Dozen or So’ Irish Holocausts, blaming the biggest one (the 1845-52 genocide of circa 5 to 6 million mainly Irish-speaking Catholics) on a spurious ‘potato blight,’ and most of the others on ‘bad luck,’ ‘happenstance,’ ‘coincidence’ … Britain honed its talents for genocide and cover-up in Ireland and then redeployed these talents worldwide, most notably in India and China. Still today, few people (even British people) know of the more than 250 million victims worldwide who were genocided by Britain (shown in this graphic depicting the British Empire as former World Champion of Genocide: https://ibb.co/VccmGyjd). 4. Total Impunity: No one was ever brought to justice over these crimes, and no reparations will ever be paid.

A Note on ‘Judeo-Anglicanism’

By the reign of Victoria, the ‘British Israel’ Psychopathy had so penetrated and undermined Anglicanism that Deacon John Henry Newman felt obliged to forsake it for Catholicism in 1845, later becoming a cardinal. Newman blamed the ‘British Israel’ Psychopathy for his defection, and warned that there was a real danger that ‘British Israel would take over the Church of England’ (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/British_Israelism). But Newman was a little late with this cognizance because the ‘British Israel’ Psychopathy had already infested Anglicanism from Day-One in 1558, thus transforming it to ‘Judeo-Anglicanism’. It was thus clear from the very start that ‘Judeo-Anglicanism’ was always following the Talmud and never the New Testament. The hard reality is that the Talmud commands the breach of all Ten Commandments (as detailed here: https://henrymakow.com/2025/06/-patrick-ocarroll--the-talmud-.html). The Talmud is essentially the satanic inversion of the Old Testament. And the ‘Judeo-British Empire’ was really based fundamentally on a combination of the Talmud and the ‘British Israel’ Psychopathy.

Meanwhile, the black-magic Kabbalah made many British institutions Kabbalistic, most notably Freemasonry and the British Army. Kabbalah gives special knowledge to those dabbling in Satanism, notably about Demonology, Witchcraft, Black Magic, Placing Curses, Casting Spells, Fortune-Telling, Astrology, Gematria, and Necromancy.

The ‘British Israel’ Psychopathy is essentially a mental illness that claims that a ‘British Super-Race’ exists and that it is allegedly comprised of the ‘Real Israelites’ or ‘Real Jews,’ whose destiny is to rule the entire Earth from ‘Israel’ (its name for Britain). This is clearly in keeping with the Talmud, which says that the ‘Real Jews’ are foreordained to rule the whole world.

Originally, the ‘British Israel’ Psychopathy was a weapon designed to bolster the idea that English monarchs were ‘justified’ in launching the ‘Holy’ Reformation because they were ‘of the Davidic Line’ and thus ‘above the Papacy.’ Furthermore, the ‘British Israel’ Psychopathy claims that Britain (which it calls ‘Israel’) has some ‘Manifest Destiny’ that is somehow described in the Old Testament.

Some say Ireland had ONE CONTINUOUS HOLOCAUST for 752 years from 1169 until 1921. Others say there were a ‘Dozen or So’ Irish Holocausts. The following table only gives a rough overview. It is very hard to delineate between some Holocausts (e.g. the three in 1641-56 are lumped together). So, outside-observers may be apt to call it one endless Holocaust for 752 years, or else call it a ‘Dozen or So’ Irish Holocausts spread over the same period: https://ibb.co/WvmwPhx4.

The Judeo-British Empire also learned de-industrialization in Ireland, where it systematically ruined all Irish Catholic industries and trades (i.e. agriculture, fisheries, leatherworking, crafts, mining, ironworking, peat-harvesting, wool, linen). The British kept Irish Catholics quite literally as slaves (de facto and de jure) from 1558 until at least 1871, when the brutal Irish Penal ‘Laws’ finally ended. And, before that, most Irish had been ‘Nonpersons’ since 1172.

#1 GENOCIDE OF IRISH ‘NONPERSONS’ BY ENGLISH ‘ADVENTURERS,’ 1172-1558 (death-toll 200,000)

This particular 386-year Irish Holocaust was synopsized by Judge James George Maguire of San Francisco CA as follows: ‘For nearly 400 years, under all “their Catholic Majesties” from Henry II to Henry VIII, the Irish people, with the exception of five septs [the five Gaelic “bluebloods” known as the “Quinque Sanguinum”] were outlaws. They were murdered at will by their English Catholic neighbors in Ireland, and there was no law to punish their murderers.’ [Source: Page 33 of James George Maguire’s 1888 book ‘Ireland and the Pope’].

But, enslavement of the Irish in Ireland outlived English Catholicism; it lasted 621 years (1172 until 1793). It began when Henry II revoked the personhood of all Irish men and women in 1172 but, in the ensuing decade, restored it to five ‘bluebloods’ (O’Neill, O’Brien, O’Connor, O’Loughlin, Kavanagh-MacMurrough) by issuing them lavish so-called ‘Letters of Denization’ under what is generally referred to as his ‘Jus Quinque Sanguinum.’ All other Irish men and women were ‘legally’ defined as ‘perpetual enemies’ until 1793, when the Irish parliament (a corrupt and biased assembly run by, and for, the Anglican Slavers) finally restored personhood to all Irish Catholics under its Catholic Relief Act of 1793. Had Henry II defined them as ‘conquered enemies’ or ‘resident aliens,’ the Irish would have at least had SOME rights during those 621 years. Instead, they had absolutely no rights whatsoever. Furthermore, for six centuries, most Irish were ‘Nonpersons,’ which means they were both de-facto and de-jure SLAVES.

Anselm (born in Aosta-Italy) became England’s Archbishop of Canterbury in 1093, and he convened the 1102 Council of London, which was notable for issuing a decree against the slave-trade, although it actually failed to condemn the institution of slavery itself. Thus, when Henry II decreed in 1172 that most Irish men and women were ‘Nonpersons,’ this opened a ‘loophole’ whereby Canterbury’s slave-trade-’ban’ did NOT apply to most of the Irish.

Hence, by English ‘law,’ it was ‘legal’ for any Englishman to murder, rob, rape, or enslave any Irish ‘Nonperson.’ In 1465, under Edward IV, the City of Cork Act indirectly but effectively gave REWARDS for killing Irish people. If we (conservatively) estimate a death-toll of 1000 per year in the 386 years from 1172 till 1558, that would give us a total death-toll of about 400,000. But since England never controlled more than half of Ireland until after 1558, it is wiser to gauge 500, and not 1000, deaths per year here. Thus, our cautious estimate is ‘only’ circa 500 deaths per year and a total toll of 200,000 murdered. After the Burke Civil War of 1333-38 and the failure of the 1366 Statutes of Kilkenny, English control over Ireland diminished from roughly one-half to roughly one-third, which is depicted by the white areas of this map dated 1500: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/History_of_Ireland_%281169%E2%80%931536%29#/media/File:Irelandmap1500.png.

In 1172-1558 too, because the Irish were ‘Nonpersons’ who had ZERO juridical protection, it was perfectly ‘legal’ for English ‘Adventurers’ to take Irish slaves and sell these captives to the slave-traders of Bristol and other ports, who would then sell them on, mainly to the Levant. A very cautious estimate is a total of 75,000 Irish slaves in those centuries. The word slave first entered English in circa 1250-1300. It was named for Europe’s Slavic regions and the Slavs who had, since the days of Charlemagne, been the single most-prized ‘commodity’ in the ‘slave sector.’

#2 THE BLACK DEATH OF 1348-53 (death-toll circa 30,000)

In Ireland, the Black Death was a relatively minor affair that killed few victims compared to Continental Europe, where it wiped out up to 40 percent of the population, i.e. a total victim-count of perhaps 25-30 million. As it turns out, the Black Death is recorded as Ireland’s smallest major Holocaust of all time. In fact, one of the most ironic conclusions is that, officially, the Irish suffered much less from the Black Death than they ever did from the English. Thus, maybe the Irish should say a BIG THANK-YOU to the Black Death for being much kinder and gentler to them than the English ever were? Haa-Haa-Haa-Haa-Haa-Haa-Haa …

The Black Death spread to Ireland via its major ports. Dublin’s death-toll was recorded as 14,000, with roughly the same number in the combination of Cork, Waterford, Youghal, Limerick, and Galway.

Other large death-tolls were recorded in minor-league places like Ennis, Roscommon, Clonmacnoise, Killala … But, the Gaelic population was not affected to the same extent as were the Anglo-Norman colonists in the major, mainly-coastal, urban hubs. English chronicler Geoffrey Le Baker reported: ‘The Plague killed the English inhabitants there in great numbers, but the native Irish, living in the mountains and uplands, were scarcely touched.’ [Source: https://historyireland.com/unheard-of-mortality-the-black-death-in-ireland/].

GENERAL OVERVIEW OF THE ‘HOLY’ REFORMATION IN IRELAND (1558-1656)

The ‘Holy’ Reformation in Ireland produced Holocausts #3 to #6 in the above table; total Irish death-toll 1.48 million.

In its time, the ‘Holy’ Reformation in Ireland was the first Judaic Warfare in the history of Christendom, in which modern armies were ordered to ‘Smite Amalek’ in a fashion similar to how the Antichrist State of Israel genocides the Arabic Semites of Palestine and Gaza today. Although the Continent had seen scorched-earth tactics before, these had only been used to deny food to an opposing army, but never yet to attack any Christian Civilian population. It was really Anglicanism that gave the ‘theological’ ‘justification’ for putting all ‘subhuman’ Irish ‘Canaanites’ to the sword, by order of ‘Judeo-Anglican’ Elizabeth I, ‘Judeo-Puritan’ Cromwell, and Judeo-Freemason James VI & I.

Anglicanism was officially founded in 1534, when Henry VIII declared himself the Head of the Catholic Church in England, i.e. by ‘merely’ usurping the Pope’s authority. This title proves that Henry VIII did not really view himself as a ‘Protestant’ but rather as ‘a Catholic in England.’ And his ‘Six Articles,’ passed in 1539, suggest that he wanted Catholic worship in England to continue. Anglicanism did not really arrive until Elizabeth I finalized its beliefs with her ‘39 Articles’ in 1558-71. And, although these ‘39 Articles’ were overtly Christian, and even closer to Catholicism than were either Lutheranism or Calvinism, Anglicanism was covertly Judaic because of all the following facts:

1. Elizabeth I and her retinue espoused the ‘British Israel’ Mythology that swiftly morphed to become the ‘British Israel’ Psychopathy. Her ‘Judeo-Anglicanism’ invented two bogus identities that gave the ‘righteous’ British ‘Israelites’ the ‘holy’ deuteronomic mission to genocide every last ‘subhuman,’ ‘idolatrous’ Irish ‘Canaanite.’ On its own website, the ‘British Israel’ Psychopathy still hosts the following mendacious article citing its junk-science ‘logic’ for mislabeling the Celto-Germanic Irish as ‘Mid-East Canaanites’: https://british-israel.us/188.html. 2. Elizabeth I had the first openly Judeo-Rosicrucian Court with many black-magic Kabbalists. Catholics did not portray Elizabeth I favorably. Yet Anglicans praised her as the ‘English Deborah,’ ‘New Esther,’ ‘New Judith’… During her reign, Elizabeth I was likened to Deborah, who led the Israelites to victory over the Canaanites, the obvious analogy being that the ‘English Deborah’ Elizabeth I’s ‘mission’ was to slay the Irish ‘Canaanites.’ This was her ‘holy’ mission and it helped to ‘legitimize’ her rule as Anglican Tyrant. In Judges 4-5, aided by Barak, Deborah the Judge leads the Israelites to victory over the Canaanites under Sisera. However, Britain’s propaganda ‘court historians’ later altered the meaning of Elizabeth I’s ‘Deborah’ Motif to instead signify her ‘passion and desire for a Feminist Icon.’ Elizabeth was being labeled ‘English Deborah’ as early as her 1558 coronation [Source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Coronation_of_Elizabeth_I]. In ‘The Drama of Coronation’ (2008), Alice Hunt showed how Elizabeth I was portrayed in parliament robes as Biblical Judge Deborah at Temple Bar, the principal ceremonial entrance to the City of London [Source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Coronation_of_Elizabeth_I]. 3. Anglicanism embraced Judaism: Henry VIII enlisted the aid of rabbis to vainly argue his divorce on the basis of Leviticus. Worse, the rabbis influenced Henry’s ‘theological’ lackey Thomas Cranmer to radically alter the Eucharist, by indecently relegating it to ‘merely’ a ‘symbolic’ meal. He ‘abolished’ most of the sacrament of Confession too. Catholicism still views Cranmer’s ‘reforms’ as reasons why God withdrew His Divine Grace. 4. Like all other Reformation sects, ‘Judeo-Anglicanism’ unwisely followed the rabbis’ advice to adopt the rabbi-corrupted Masoretic Text (MT) as the basis of its Old Testament translations. But, the MT even contains a rabbi-invented ‘prophecy’ in Jeremiah 33:14-26 that is proto-Zionist (sic). Also many reformers were ‘guided’ by the ‘holy’ rabbi Maimonides. ‘Judeo-Anglican’ jurist John Selden recommended that all reformers should take the Maimonides-promoted Noahide ‘Laws’ seriously, although they mislabel all Christians as ‘idolaters.’ 5. Elizabeth I’s openly Judeo-Rosicrucian court was replete with Kabbalists and Black Magicians like John Dee. Judeo-Rosicrucianism helped to found the ‘Judeo-Christian’ Identity and Credo. Its main icon still denotes the union of the Rose (which the Kabbalah uses to symbolize the Jews) and the plain Non-Crucifix or Lutheran Cross (which is used to symbolize Reformation sects to the exclusion of Catholicism and Orthodoxy). 6. Canterbury was the headquarters of ‘Judeo-Anglicanism’ and, until the Great Ejection of 1662 also of ‘Judeo-Puritanism.’ But, Canterbury deployed Deuteronomy to urge the ‘Judeo-Anglicans’ and ‘Judeo-Puritans’ to genocide all Irish Catholics because they were ‘subhuman’ Mid-East ‘Canaanites’ (although DNA evidence proves otherwise). This was another aspect of the ‘British Israel’ Psychopathy that is still alive today.

Overall, Anglicanism was never Christian but really a form of Judaism best described as ‘Judeo-Anglicanism.’

Also, the ‘Holy’ Reformation in Ireland can NEVER be called ‘the English Inquisition’ because Canterbury decreed effectively: ‘Ask no questions, just slaughter every last Irish man, woman, and child.’ Until the 1830s, the Irish were never given the option to join Protestantism. Instead, those who were not enslaved were slaughtered. And that was the ‘opposite’ in comparison to Continental Europe where, in the Thirty Years’ War, the city of Oppenheim changed hands so many times (between the Spanish-led Catholic-Habsburg forces and the Swedish-led forces of the German Protestant Union) that historians estimate that the (fortunate) citizens of Oppenheim were permitted to change their faith no fewer than 27 times, ending up Catholic. But the Irish had no such luck; no right to convert.

In his 1976 book, The Formation of Irish Economy, Irish historian Louis Michael Cullen estimated that the population of Ireland in 1500 (before any of England’s enormous genocides of the Irish) was 1.2 million compared to England’s 2.1 million, but that the Irish population was growing much faster. That illustrates the sheer scale of the genocide of 1.48 million Irish Catholics in 1558-1656. This was really about 15 percent of the estimated death-toll of 10 million for the Continental Thirty Years’ War. But because of the sheer power of the English monarchy and because of the falsification of ‘official’ ‘history,’ this large genocide receives ZERO attention in ‘official’ mainstream ‘history’ books. The two biggest portions were 560,000 by Elizabeth I and 800,000 by ‘Judeo-Puritan’ Cromwell.

Zero Anglican ‘High Church Missions’ and only three belated Anglican ‘Low Church Missions’ to the Irish:

Many historians make the GRAVE error of claiming that the Irish ‘resisted’ conversion to Anglicanism, but that is PURE FICTION. In fact, in all of history, Canterbury never once sent a single ‘High Church Mission’ to convert the ‘subhuman’ ‘Canaanites’ of Ireland. The only Anglican ‘Low Church Missions’ (by private parties) to Ireland were the following three, none of which arrived until more than 300 years AFTER the original invention of Anglicanism:

1. Edward Nangle launched a failed Anglican ‘Low Church Mission’ to Achill Island, Mayo, in 1834 and regularly and ardently raised his voice in 1845-52 to attribute Ireland’s hunger to ‘the wrath of God on all Catholics.’ 2. Charles Gayer launched a failed Anglican ‘Low Church Mission’ to County Kerry in the 1840s. He was rector of Dunurlin and Ventry, and he built a schoolhouse on the Great Blasket Island; 3. Alexander Dallas began a failed Anglican ‘Low Church Mission’ to County Galway in 1843; it led to the 1840s phenomenon called ‘Soupers,’ who were Irish Catholics given soup in return for converting to Anglicanism.

Critically, none of these ‘Low Church Missions’ targeted any major urban hub. The overall result is that fewer than 5 percent (about 343,000) of the island of Ireland today are Anglican; but these Anglicans descend chiefly from the original Anglican Slavers. In addition, in order to prevent ‘subhuman’ Irish ‘Canaanites’ from marrying ‘righteous’ British ‘Israelites,’ ‘Judeo-Anglicanism’ successfully outlawed all Catholic-Anglican intermarriage until 1829.

The Anglican Slavers did not perceive British rule as ‘governance’ but as PUNISHMENT of the ‘subhuman’ Irish ‘Canaanites.’ Many Anglican preachers said the whole PURPOSE of British rule was chastisement as stated in Deuteronomy 28:49-51; meaning that the ‘holy’ mission of the Anglican Slavers was to PUNISH the Irish, whom Canterbury formally labeled ‘subhuman Canaanites, cursed by God; and in no need of conversion’:

‘The Lord will bring upon you a nation from afar, and from the uttermost ends of the Earth, like an eagle that flies swiftly, whose tongue you cannot understand, a most insolent nation, that will show no regard to the ancients, nor have pity on the infant, and will devour the fruit of your cattle, and the fruits of your land: until you are destroyed, and will leave you no wheat, nor wine, nor oil, nor herds of oxen, nor flocks of sheep: until you are ruined.’

Anyone analyzing Ireland in 1720 or 1830 will find a miserable wasteland of abject poverty that resulted from the ‘holy’ ‘Judeo-Anglican’ mission to enduringly chastise the ‘subhuman’ ‘Canaanites’ so as to fulfill Deuteronomy.

In 1720, Jonathan Swift, the Anglican dean of Saint Patrick’s Cathedral, in Dublin, wrote, ‘Whoever travels in this country and observes the face of nature and the faces and habits and dwellings of the natives, will hardly think himself in a land where law, religion, or common humanity is professed.’ Swift was admonishing the fact that the ‘righteous’ British ‘Israelites’ had so punished the ‘subhuman’ Irish ‘Canaanites,’ in fulfillment of Deuteronomy, that Ireland was acutely weak or anemic. It was as if the very humanity of the Irish had been taken from them.

Historian Goldwin Smith described Ireland in the immediate aftermath of ‘Judeo-Puritan’ Cromwell’s genocidal campaign, stating that Irish Catholics ‘had now come under the domination of those fanatical children of the Old Covenant.’ He was clearly implying that, by 1656 and the end of the ‘Holy’ Reformation in Ireland, ‘Judeo-Anglicanism’ and ‘Judeo-Puritanism’ were both working with JUDAIC RELIGIOUS ZEAL to punish and destroy the ‘subhuman’ ‘Canaanites’ of Ireland so as to fulfill their ‘holy’ ‘Old Covenant’ or deuteronomic ‘mission.’

#3 ELIZABETH I’S PLANTATION OF MUNSTER IN 1558-1594 (death-toll circa 430,000)

In 1550, Ireland’s population was as follows: Munster: 500,000 to 700,000; Leinster: 700,000 to 800,000; Ulster: 250,000 to 300,000; Connaught: 160,000. Britain still covers up its post-1558 genocide of most Irish of Munster.

Although the Irish were trying to protect their lives, livelihoods, crops, and animals from destruction, and their land from confiscation, the psychopathic-demented wordage of British Propaganda is still to assert that the Irish were ‘rebelling,’ although the reality was brutal ethnic cleansing and genocide by Elizabeth I and ‘Judeo-Anglicanism.’ So, ‘history’ books still refer to the 2 most savage genocides by Elizabeth I in 1569-83 as Desmond ‘Rebellions,’ where Desmond is Gaelic for South Munster. And today’s disgraced Irish ‘court historians’ still say ‘rebellion’ too.

In these two genocides of 1569-83, the English and their local allies (chiefly Butler of Ormond) murdered Catholic civilians, burned crops, and killed livestock, leading to weaponized-famine and to the rapid depopulation of Munster.

In 1550, Munster and Leinster were Ireland’s most populous, and most fertile, provinces. Munster’s population was roughly 500,000 to 700,000. In his 1596 pamphlet ‘A View of the Present State of Ireland,’ English ‘adventurer’ and poet Edmund Spenser outlined the aftermath and devastation of Elizabeth I’s genocide, and said Munster in 1583 was ‘nearly un-peopled,’ and that it was ‘a most populous and plentiful country suddenly left void of man or beast.’ [Source: https://historyireland.com/conquest-eleanor-countess-of-desmond-1545-1638/]

The conservative estimate for the death-toll of this Irish Holocaust under Elizabeth I is 430,000 (mostly in Munster but also some victims in other parts because, until 1594, Elizabeth I also waged savage warfare, land-confiscation, and suppression elsewhere in Ireland). But, the effects of Munster’s weaponized-famine, plus Spenser’s estimation of ‘total depopulation of Munster,’ may well mean that, in fact, the real death-toll actually exceeded 600,000.

Although Spenser was honest about the death-toll of this genocide, he still ‘justified’ it by lauding English ‘law’ as the ‘solution’ for, and a ‘blessing’ to, the Irish. But he ‘forgot’ to mention that English ‘law’ did not give any ‘legal’ personhood to most Irish, and that it viewed them as ‘perpetual enemies’ as well as de-facto and de-jure slaves. He said: ‘Ireland is a diseased portion of the state; it must first be cured and reformed, before it could be in a position to appreciate the good sound laws and blessings of the nation.’ [Source: https://offalyhistoryblog.com/2021/06/19/sir-edmund-spenser-and-croghan-hill-a-damascus-moment-by-dr-mary-oconnor/].

In 1580, Edmund Spenser justified genocide of the Irish using the example of a massacre of prisoners he witnessed in County Kerry by saying: ‘The Irish themselves … were no lawful enemies, but rebels and traitors … There was no other way but to make that short end of them, which was made [translation: there was no other option but to summarily execute these Irish [enemies], which was then carried out].’ [Source: https://www.afr.com/life-and-luxury/arts-and-culture/the-myth-of-the-irish-rebel-and-the-misreading-of-the-1916-easter-uprising-20150501-1mxk5w].

However, the Irish did not regard English ‘law’ as a ‘blessing’ of any kind whatsoever. The Irish viewed English ‘law’ as FORMALIZED TYRANNY that did not even give them personhood. For logical reasons, the Irish preferred to be ruled by their own Brehon Law, and sought the urgent protection of military dynasties like the Royal O’Neill.

In brief, the overall impression gained is that Edmund Spenser was a genocidal psychopath, although he was at least an honest one, who admitted that Elizabeth I had genocided most of the Irish of Munster.

Elizabeth I also sold roughly 20,000 Irish slaves. She was involved in the transatlantic slave-trade, especially of Africans. She approved, and invested in, slaver John Hawkins’ voyages, so Irish slaves were no problem to her.

#4 THE NINE YEARS’ WAR, 1594-1603 (death-toll circa 130,000)

Ireland’s famed Northern Confederacy of ten military dynasties was led by the Royal O’Neill, and it had kept the north of Ireland free for over 400 years after the arrival of the Cambro-Normans in 1169. In 1594, ‘Judeo-Anglican’ Elizabeth I moved to change all that, but her lackey and alleged son, Robert Devereux (’2nd Earl of Essex’), kept losing to Hugh ‘the Great’ O’Neill (Aodh Mór Ó Néill) but declaring each loss a ‘truce.’ The demonic Tudor Regime viewed King Hugh O’Neill as a ‘rebel’ and an ‘upstart,’ and it could not bear the total humiliation of having to fight a 9-year war against ‘lowly’ Irish ‘rebels.’ After a failed coup against his alleged mother, Devereux was beheaded in 1601, but in Ireland, in 1600, he had already been replaced by Arthur Chichester (’1st Baron Chichester’) who used cowardly and yet-again Talmudic-Judaic scorched-earth tactics, by encircling O’Neill’s forces with garrisons, thus starving both O’Neill’s troops and the Irish civilians. Arthur Chichester proved his ruthlessness in a 1600 letter to Robert Cecil (’1st Earl of Salisbury’), in which he stated of his Judaic-genocidal policy: ‘A million swords will not do them so much harm as one winter’s famine.’ [Source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Arthur_Chichester,_1st_Baron_Chichester]

Effectively, O’Neill was not defeated but forced on humanitarian grounds to submit to James VI & I on 30 Mar 1603. The death-toll of this war, including Chichester’s starvation, was roughly 130,000. Worst of all, Chichester’s tactics proved that this new Judaic Warfare against a Christian population was going to survive; it was here to stay.

The Pope and Spain’s King Philip III corresponded constantly with King Hugh O’Neill, the Pope about the affairs of the Church and Philip III with generous offers of assistance. In 1601, King Philip III of Spain sent O’Neill Don Juan del Águila and Don Diego Brochero with 6,000 men and a significant amount of arms and ammunition, plus 22,000 crowns of gold. King Hugh O’Neill, his Confederacy and the Spanish, held out for 9 years until he submitted in 1603.

#5 JAMES VI & I’S PLANTATIONS OF ULSTER AND WEST LEINSTER, 1606-21 (death-toll circa 40,000)

In the 1650s, William Petty confirmed that 30,000 Irish died in the Plantation of Ulster. He was mainly reliable so we will trust his tally. If we add 10,000 for the Plantation of West Leinster, we get 40,000 for this particular Holocaust.

James VI & I was a Judeo-Freemason, Rosicrucian, Kabbalist, and demonologist, styling himself ‘King of Israel.’

#6 CROMWELL’S CAMPAIGN AND THE IRISH CONFEDERATE WARS, 1641-56 (death-toll circa 880,000)

The three Irish Holocausts of 1641-56 must be lumped together as one because there is only one reliable statistic available for the entire era of 1641-52, given by William Petty’s 1655 ‘Down Survey’ (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Down_Survey).

From 1641 until Aug 1649, the Irish Confederacy was victorious, but 50,000 died in battle and roughly 30,000 by starvation, disease, exposure etc. From Aug 1649 till Dec 1652, the ‘Judeo-Puritan’ Army genocided 720,000 Irish Catholics. Finally, Edmund Ludlow, Henry Ireton, and Charles Fleetwood slew another 30,000 Irish soldiers by April 1653, but in Jan-Dec 1653 a total of 50,000 more Irish died of starvation, disease, exposure; due firstly to battle but secondly to the far more lethal (Talmudic-Judaic) scorched-earth war this trio waged against the Christian populace. In total, Cromwell’s ‘Judeo-Puritan’ army genocided 800,000 Irish; and 80,000 Irish had died in 1641 till Aug 1649.

As Irish resistance was being wiped out after 1652, only half of the story was the plunder of all land from the Gaelic Nobility; the other half was that this (Talmudic-Judaic) land-plunder created a ‘tiresome excess’ of Irish, so the ‘Judeo-Puritans’ decided to ship roughly 125,000 Irish slaves to the Caribbean and to Colonial America in 1652-56.

When Cromwell’s surveyor, Dr William Petty MD, had completed his work, Ireland was the best-mapped country in Europe. In his 1655 ‘Down Survey,’ Petty’s tallies for the Irish population were: 1.668 million in 1641, but 1.1 million in 1652 (1 year before NMA left). [Source: Page 52 of Seán O’Callaghan’s 2000 book ‘To Hell or Barbados’].

But Petty was really confirming a death-toll of 800,000 because we must also account for the Irish populace-growth of 182,000 in the years of 1641-52. Thus, the Irish population dropped from 1.668 million in 1641 to 1.1 million in 1652, but this Irish population-growth of 182,000 means that the total death-toll was not the apparent 618,000 but actually 800,000. In other words, the fact that Petty did not record 1.282 million in 1652 means that 182,000 more victims had offset the natural Irish population-growth, leaving a low population of 1.1 million in 1652. Separately, William Petty described the genocide victims as, ‘wasted by the sword, plague, famine, and hardship.’ In the final year of the genocide (1653), 30,000 more Irish died by the sword, but circa 50,000 by Judaic scorched-earth tactics.

However, Cromwell’s direct genocidal involvement is partly overstated because he arrived in Ireland on 15 Aug 1649, but left only 285 days (9.5 months) later on 26 May 1650. It was really the generals of his New ‘Judeo-Puritan’ Army that did most of the damage. This ‘pious’ Judaic army assailed Drogheda and Wexford, as well as 30 other towns, but the largest genocide did not happen in any urban setting; the biggest death-toll came from the New ‘Judeo-Puritan’ Army’s attacks on the Catholic Civilian population, again by cowardly (and highly Talmudic-Judaic) scorched-earth warfare that led to starvation, disease, exposure …

In his letters and speeches, ‘Puritan’ Cromwell called himself ‘the English Joshua’ and ‘the English Gideon.’ He also defined his own personal mission as being ‘to purify Israel,’ and to end what he called the ‘idolatrous’ and ‘blasphemous’ Catholic Mass, thus firmly echoing the words of the ‘holy’ rabbi Maimonides. His contemporary Marchamont Nedham wrote of Cromwell: ‘Beware the English Joshua.’ In his biography of Cromwell, John Morley wrote of England’s tactics: ‘The English likened themselves to Israel against Benjamin; and then to Joshua against the Canaanites.’ [Source: Page 311 of John Morley’s 1902 book ‘Oliver Cromwell’].

On Page 72 of his 1883 book ‘Cromwell in Ireland,’ Professor Denis Murphy wrote of Cromwell’s charismatic impact upon his soldiers: ‘Cromwell suddenly appeared among them and their complaints were hushed; at the same time preachers labored strenuously to work on their prejudices. They were compared to the Israelites proceeding to extirpate the idolatrous inhabitants of Canaan and described as the chosen instruments by which heaven was to overthrow the Empire of Babylon and establish in its stead the New Jerusalem.’

To Cromwell, the Irish were as the Amorites, Canaanites etc. were to Joshua. In 1641-49, the Irish Confederacy was victorious and had retaken most of Ireland, so that Cromwell was terrified of landing his 35 ships any place other than in (Anglo-Unionist) Dublin, arriving on 15 Aug 1649 at Ringsend in south-central Dublin. He declared to his Judaic soldiers that they must show no mercy to the Irish, and that they should be dealt with as the Canaanites in Joshua’s time (i.e. utterly destroyed). Cromwell explicitly identified his Irish Catholic enemies as ‘Canaanites.’ Later on, ‘Judeo-Puritan’ colonists in New England called their Native American enemies Canaanites, Amalekites etc. Similar rhetoric persists down to the present, with Netanyahu still urging the ZioNazi IDF to ‘Smite Amalek.’ It is still ultra-obvious that Satanists have always abused Sacred Scripture to encourage genocide in the name of God.

Upon his arrival in Dublin, ‘Puritan’ Cromwell ‘justified’ his planned wholesale slaughter of the Irish by shamelessly citing Numbers 33:55 so as to inspire his ‘honorable,’ ‘pious’ troops (his merciless Biblical ‘Israelites’) to kill every ‘idolatrous’ Irish ‘Canaanite.’ They were NOT to offer the Irish any option to convert, they were just to murder them.

Numbers 33:55 instructs Joshua that he must drive out or kill the Canaanites: ‘But if you do not drive out the inhabitants of the land from before you, then it shall be that those whom you let remain shall be irritants in your eyes and THORNS IN YOUR SIDES and they shall harass you in the land where you dwell.’

Cromwell took his soldiers to Ireland to murder Catholics plain and simple. And the ‘pious’ Judaic troops were a LETHAL KILLING MACHINE. Irish author Seumas MacManus recounted: ‘All 17,000 of the Puritan Army … were extraordinary men; his Ironsides; Bible-reading, Psalm-singing soldiers of God, fearfully daring, fiercely fanatical, Papist hating, looking on this land as being assigned to them, the chosen people, by their God; and looking on the inhabitants as idol-worshiping Canaanites who were cursed by God and were to be extirpated by the sword. They came with minds inflamed.’ [Source: Page 121 of James Albert Haught’s 1990 book Holy Horrors https://churchandstate.org.uk/2022/07/holy-horrors-a-short-history-of-the-puritans/].

Exodus 15:3 tells us that ‘the Lord is a man of war.’ Deuteronomy 12:3 orders the Israelites to ‘destroy their altars, break their sacred pillars, and burn their wooden images with fire … cut down the carved images of their gods and destroy their names from that place.’ Those were all things that ‘Judeo-Puritan’ Cromwell repeated in Ireland. OT books Joshua and Numbers gave Cromwell further instructions on how his ‘holy’ mission was to be carried out.

It is easy to see that Cromwell’s impressions and ‘logic’ came straight from Judaism’s vile loathing of Christianity. To ‘justify’ a ‘holy’ war against ‘idolatry’ (in his mind Catholicism), Cromwell claimed the ‘Zeal of Phinehas’ (Numbers 25:6-15), and he often vowed to BAN the ‘blasphemous’ and ‘idolatrous’ Mass (thus also echoing the ‘holy’ rabbi Maimonides). Cromwell also had an insane fixation with Biblical slayers of ‘idolaters’ like Joshua and Gideon, and said his mission was ‘to purify Israel.’ The fact that Cromwell was building a ‘Theocracy’ he dubbed ‘Israel’ is totally suppressed by British ‘court historians’ today, who are ordered instead to focus on one single deed, i.e. regicide.

At Drogheda, Cromwell ordered the execution of surrendered Catholics calling it ‘a righteous judgment of God upon these barbarous wretches.’ From Drogheda, Cromwell wrote a letter to William Lenthall that was full of providential terms, a letter featuring the word ‘God’ 21 times [https://www.olivercromwell.org/wordpress/articles/the-religious-context-of-the-cromwellian-conquest-of-ireland/]. Later, British essayist Thomas Carlyle joyfully lauded the slaughter that ‘Cromwell and his Pious Judaic Children of the Old Covenant’ had accomplished, although it was the biggest act of industrial genocide thus far in history. He said: ‘Oliver Cromwell came as a soldier of God the Just, terrible as Death, relentless as Doom, doing God’s Judgments on the enemies of God.’ [https://medium.com/@haught_86726/religion-in-civil-wars-2af7b814d3c8]. Cromwell styled himself ‘Lord’ ‘Protector,’ a ‘Judeo-Puritan’ term that really signified Ayatollah, Chief Rabbi, Grand Mufti etc. Cromwell always gave the name ‘Israel’ to the Theocracy he was building (at least in his own mind).

Cromwell also self-absolved, as if by the ‘Kol Nidre,’ when assessing his, and his Judaic army’s, deeds: ‘There are great occasions in which some men are called to great services [like genociding the Irish] in the doing of which they are excused from the common rule of morality.’ [Source: https://journals.lib.unb.ca/index.php/jcs/article/view/4597/5438]

In his 1746 book The Freemasons Crushed, an anonymous French writer using the alias ‘Abbé Larudan’ claimed that Cromwell helped to launch a Freemasonic lodge in 1648: ‘Oliver Cromwell established the Order [of Freemasonry] for the furtherance of his [own] political designs and … Freemasonry was organized, its degrees established, [and] its ceremonies and ritual prescribed by Cromwell and several of the adherents he initiated.’

Source 1: https://www.universalfreemasonry.org/en/encyclopedia/cromwell

Source 2: https://ebin.pub/scarlet-and-the-beast-a-history-of-the-war-between-english-and-french-freemasonry-1890913995.html

Source 3: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Abb%C3%A9_Larudan

‘Abbé Larudan’ alleged further: ‘The Institution [of Freemasonry] was used by Cromwell for the advancement of his projects, for the union of the contending parties in England, for the extirpation of the monarchy, and for his own subsequent elevation to supreme power.’

Years later, French Freemasons confirmed that Cromwell was a high-degree Freemason who used the system for his own elevation to power. So, the confirmations from these French Freemasons and from ‘Abbé Larudan’ affirm that Oliver Cromwell was a Judeo-Freemason. For centuries, there have been many other claims that Cromwell and most senior ‘Puritans’ were Rosicrucians, or Freemasons, or both, and were also well-versed in Jewish Kabbalah. Undoubtedly, Cromwell was not a Christian; he was a Judeo-Freemason and a Judaic ‘Child of the Old Covenant.’

Cromwell’s Irish Slaves

Besides the 800,000 genocide-toll under Cromwell’s New Model Army (NMA), another circa 125,000 Irish were sent as slaves to the Americas mainly via the big Munster ports (Cork, Youghal, Waterford …). In his 2000 book To Hell or Barbados, Seán O’Callaghan wrote: ‘The ethnic cleansing of Ireland may be said to have begun on 24 Aug 1652. On that date, there was put into operation the most thorough and ruthless transfer of the Irish people to overseas colonies ever undertaken by any English leader. A proclamation was issued which gave ultimate power to the Commissioners of Ireland to seize and transport anybody of whatever rank who was judged dangerous to the Commonwealth.’ [Source: Page 77 of Seán O’Callaghan’s 2000 book ‘To Hell or Barbados’].

The rough estimate for the headcount that Cromwell’s New ‘Judeo-Puritan’ NMA shipped to the West Indies and Colonial America is 125,000 Irish slaves in 1652-56, which is a MEDIAN ESTIMATE from all the following sources:

1. Some say that Cromwell’s New Model Army shipped 300,000 Irish slaves, BUT there is little evidence for that. 2. Cardinal Giovanni Battista Rinuccini (Papal Nuncio to the Confederation of Kilkenny in 1645-48) gave a high estimate of 50,000 Irish slaves per year, in the five years of 1652-56, as Seán O’Callaghan relates: ‘The numbers vary from as low as 12,000 by Robert Fitzroy Foster, in his Modem Ireland (1988), to 50,000 per year, which was the figure given by Cardinal Rinuccini, who described the desperate plight of the Irish put aboard the slave ships.’ [Source: Page 85 of Seán O’Callaghan’s 2000 book To Hell or Barbados]. 3. Petty’s ‘Down Survey’ gave the Irish population in 1652 as 1.1 million. But Cromwell’s New Model Army did not really start shipping Irish slaves until most Irish resistance was thwarted, i.e. in 1652-56. So, if we assume 1.2 percent annual population-growth, and subtract refugees (see next), our estimate is circa 150,000 slaves. 4. Overall, the safest would be to just take a MEDIAN estimate of 125,000 Irish slaves shipped in 1652-56.

In the 1930s, Father Aubrey Gwynn SJ estimated 34,000 Irishmen joined armies in Continental Europe, with at least tacit English approval. [Source: Page 86 of Seán O’Callaghan’s 2000 book To Hell or Barbados]. These were refugees escaping genocide, and they are nickname ‘the Wild Geese’ (second wave, after the first wave of 1607).

Although these figures are imperfect, they nonetheless indicate that Ireland’s population was cut by over 50 percent from its pre-1641 level in the 15 years of 1641-56, with circa 80,000 dead in the Irish Confederacy’s victory, circa 800,000 genocided by the NMA, 125,000 slaves shipped, and 34,000 refugees to Catholic havens on the Continent.

In his 1672 book The Political Anatomy of Ireland, Petty described the Irish slave-trade thusly: ‘The widows and orphans, the deserted wives and families of the swordsmen, were kidnapped and transported by the slave-trading merchants of Bristol which their previous experience enabled them to organize with advantage to themselves.’ [Source: Page 81 of Seán O’Callaghan’s 2000 book To Hell or Barbados].

It is crucial to keep in mind that almost NONE of the Irish slaves shipped could be classed ‘indentured servants,’ as British Propaganda and British ‘court historians’ still attempt to falsely claim. That is because, for 621 years, most Irish people had no ‘legal’ personhood under English ‘law,’ which meant that they could not enter into any contract. But, indentured servitude WAS a type of contract because it was a legal agreement where an individual, often in exchange for passage to a new land or other benefits, agreed to work for a period for someone else. So, for 621 years in 1172-1793, there were in fact no Irish ‘indentured servants,’ there can only have been Irish SLAVES.

We know that the enslavement of Irish people to the Caribbean, mainly Barbados, continued for at least 30 more years after 1656 because Archbishop Oliver Plunkett of Armagh appealed on behalf of enslaved Irishmen after the suppression of the 1686 Monmouth Rebellion. In general, Irishmen were sold into hard labor in the Caribbean colonies, whereas many Irishwomen ended up as domestic servants or prostitutes throughout Eastern America. Records show that Irish slaves were sold to the Americas from circa 1570 till the reign of George III, although most or all white slaves, of all European origins, were freed unconditionally when the US became ‘independent’ in 1783. Various dates are given for when Britain ended the slave-trade: https://api.parliament.uk/historic-hansard/bills/slave-trade-suppression-bill.

But, overall and through all the centuries, the records of Irish slaves and the number of Irish slaves are incomplete.

In summary, the era of 1641-56 actually featured THREE Holocausts that we are obliged to lump together as one:

1. In 1641-49, 80,000 Irish died, but the Irish Confederacy was almost totally victorious; it pared English power down to the very last Anglo-Unionist bastion, i.e. Dublin. In the end, Cromwell could only land at Ringsend. 2. From Aug 1649, Cromwell’s ‘Judeo-Puritan’ Army genocided first 720,000 Irish Catholics, mainly by Talmudic-Judaic scorched-earth tactics which caused starvation and disease among the Christian population, and then 80,000 more Irish Catholics throughout 1653 (since Petty’s 1.1-million figure was for 1652, so it excluded the whole final year’s genocide by Cromwell’s ‘Judeo-Puritan’ New Model Army). 3. In 1652-56, roughly 125,000 Irish slaves were shipped to the New World, while 34,000 Irish refugees escaped to the Continent; this being the second wave of ‘the Wild Geese’ (the first wave having begun in 1607).

#7 THE ACUTE ENSLAVEMENT CAMPAIGNS OF 1657-1793 (circa 150,000 Irish slaves shipped)

After Cromwell, shipments of Irish slaves to the Americas intensified in 1657, and they continued until personhood was restored to all Irish Catholics under George III (by the Catholic Relief Act of 1793). An unknown number of Irish slaves (150,000 being a cautious estimate) were sold in the 136 years of 1657-1793. This slavery ended in 1839. Only in the US can the Irish be said to have found any true freedom, although that freedom was still very short-lived.

Note: The USA is the only nation in history that experienced true freedom for a phenomenal 65 years. This era was from the Jay Treaty, which took effect in 1796 and finally halted British incursions into the US northeast, until the beginning of the US Civil War in 1861, which was launched by London Agent Abraham Lincoln-Rothschild to build up the dictatorial US Federal Regime as the main instrument via which the Synagogue of Satan (’Team Antichrist’) reestablished centralized control over the USA, and only tightened the screws all the way down to the present day.

#8 FOOD REMOVAL UNDER GEORGE II IN 1740-41 (death-toll circa 700,000)

The Food Removal under George II in 1740-41 was a huge Irish Holocaust that is today largely forgotten. For an entire century, it was known as ‘the Year of the Slaughter’ in which about 28 percent of Ireland’s population died. It was caused mainly by the British Regime’s policy of overusing Ireland’s land for the most lucrative cash-staple.

Very cold and wet weather caused the corn crop to fail. That led to a shortage of milk and meat after much of the livestock starved. But the George II-led British Regime kept its policy of Food Removal. This Holocaust epitomized British policy after Cromwell: That was to keep the (now fully-enslaved) Irish perpetually on the brink of starvation. Then, if any upset occurred, that upset was ‘billed’ to the slaves, while the Anglican Slavers still got their full profits.

In this era, Britain used Ireland to produce an export-staple called Irish Salt Beef, which was at the time one of the most vital transatlantic commodities as the staple-protein of slaves in all the Caribbean colonies of Britain, France, and the Netherlands. For this export-staple, Britain misallocated vital Irish land whose proper purpose was to feed the Irish slaves (tenant farmers). British policy was for the Irish slaves to bear the full brunt of any unplanned upset.

In 1669-77, Jean-Charles de Baas, governor of the French Antilles, asked permission from Jean-Baptiste Colbert (France’s ‘Principal Ministre d’État’) to send French merchants directly to Ireland to buy Irish Salt Beef (’le boeuf sale d’Irlande’). He called it ‘the most important commodity of all’ for feeding Caribbean slaves. [Source: 1912 book Colbert’s West India Policy https://archive.org/stream/colbertswestindi00mims/colbertswestindi00mims_djvu.txt by Stewart Lea Mims] Later, British nonfood cash-crops caused many of India’s dozens of Holocausts in 1770-1947 (same M.O.).

#9 THE 1798 REBELLION AND ITS AFTERMATH, 1798-1801 (death-toll circa 130,000)

The Irish Rebellion of 1798 was fought by Irish Catholics and Presbyterians against land-plunder by the British Regime and against the unscrupulous Penal Laws. This rebellion was unique because it united Irish Catholics and Presbyterians against the Anglican Slavers, mainly over the issue of tithes which ‘Judeo-Anglicanism’ claimed even from nonmembers (i.e. Catholics and Presbyterians). It featured notable battles in Wexford; Wicklow; Antrim; Down; Kildare; Kilkenny; Carlow; Meath; Longford; Westmeath; Mayo; and Sligo. The battleground death-toll was 50,000, but there were an additional 80,000 excess deaths mainly due to war-related harvest failures in 1799 and 1800.

#10 THE IRISH HOLOCAUST OF 1845-52 UNDER VICTORIA (death-toll circa 5.5 million)

This was by far the most shameful and notorious Irish Holocaust of all. It was committed by four Diabolical Entities:

1. The Malthusian British Regime. 2. The murderous English monarchy (a bastion of the ‘British Israel’ Psychopathy). 3. The Freemasonic British Army (another bastion of the ‘British Israel’ Psychopathy). 4. The toxic mix best described as ‘Judeo-Anglicanism’ (yet another bastion of the ‘British Israel’ Psychopathy).

Britain’s genius for murder AND cover-up blamed ‘happenstance’ and a ‘nasty potato blight’ for this Holocaust, but ‘forgot’ to mention that all other northwest European nations handily vanquished the same blight, and that Britain in fact greeted it as a welcome opportunity to premeditatedly genocide Irish Catholics by Food Removal at Gunpoint.

The Freemasonic British Army removed Ireland’s very plentiful food, enough to feed 12 million mouths in every year of this Holocaust. Later, in 1932-33, ‘Team Antichrist’ reused the same specialized know-how to perpetrate, AND cover up, its genocide of 10 million Ukrainians in the Holodomor. Chris Fogarty’s now-famous map, the Mass Graves of Ireland, lists the 67 ‘worthy’ British regiments that ‘served.’ These were led by a genocidal psychopath called Edward Blakeney and comprised over half of Britain’s worldwide army of 126 regiments in total at the time:

https://i0.wp.com/tlio.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/1024-map.gif

The very strong evidence for a death-toll of 5-6 million is given in Chapter 6 of Chris’s book Ireland 1845-1850: The Perfect Holocaust, and who kept it ‘Perfect’ …,’ which you can read online here: https://fliphtml5.com/qfpkk/sfhj.

In that chapter, Chris shows multiple private censuses that proved that the real Irish population in 1846 was almost certainly 12.5 million, but possibly at least 11.5 million. After most of the genocide, an improved 1851 Irish census counted 6.55 million Irish. That implies the premeditated genocide of 5 to 6 million mostly Irish-speaking Catholics. The circa 1 million refugees who left as so-called ‘emigrants’ were replaced by 1 million newborns in those years.

The Plain and Simple Motive

In her 1962 book The Great Hunger: Ireland: 1845-1849, British historian Cecil Woodham-Smith gave the British Regime’s official increase in Ireland’s population for the period from 1779 till 1841 as 172 percent, which translates to an annual population-growth-rate of 1.63 percent. In stark contrast, the 18.5 million British (English, Scottish, and Welsh) in 1841 grew to 42.8 million in 1921, which implies a much lower British annual populace-growth-rate of 1.05 percent, although Britain was also enduring an industry-related influx from Continental Europe in that entire era.

Britain’s Malthusians extrapolated that, without THEIR drastic intervention, the 12.5 million Irish in 1846 would grow at the annual rate of 1.63 percent to 42.7 million by circa 1921 (when there were 42.8 million English, Welsh, Scots). Naturally the London ‘elites’ utterly baulked at the prospect of Ireland’s populace almost-certainly overtaking Britain’s by circa 1923 (barring RADICAL intervention). Did THEY want to be ruled by Irish-speaking Catholics?

A Bug in Search of a Windshield

When a potato-blight presented itself in Northwest Europe in late 1845, Britain’s Malthusians welcomed it as a godsend from their deuteronomic avatar. But Malthusian Nassau William Senior warned Britain’s Regime that this ‘[would] not kill more than one million people and that would scarcely be enough to do any good.’ [Source: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nassau_William_Senior]. He was alerting his fellow Malthusians to the fact that they would need a very diabolical plan indeed in order to get some ‘serious genocide’ going that might actually do some ‘good.’

The Cover-Story already finalized ON DAY-ONE

At the Viceregal Lodge in Dublin’s Phoenix Park on 3 Nov 1845, the British plan and cover-story (a huge worldwide Psy Op) for this Irish Holocaust was formally announced when a delegation of 22 prominent Irishmen pleaded with ‘Lord Lieutenant of Ireland’ William à Court (’1st Baron Heytesbury’) for the Food Removal at Gunpoint to stop so that the starving Irish might live, and to halt all distilling and brewing so as to leave more grain available for human consumption. But William à Court callously ignored their pleas, read to them an official paper reiterating the Cover- Story (Psy Op), titled ‘Potato Blight,’ and finally showed them the door. The delegation included Charles FitzGerald (’Duke of Leinster’), Daniel O’Connell (Freemason, attorney, ‘politician’), Valentine Lawless (’Lord Cloncurry’), John Ladeveze Arabin (’Lord Mayor of Dublin’), John Augustus O’Neill (’politician’), Henry Grattan Jr (’politician’).

But, the most pivotal year was 1846 since that is when the four Diabolical Entities began their genocide in earnest.

The Original Irish ‘Copyright’ on the Term ‘Holocaust’

The newspaper Cork Examiner (today called the Irish Examiner) already described this premeditated genocide by Britain with the word ‘Holocaust’ in many of its issues, e.g. 4 May 1846; 7 Aug 1846; 22 Jan 1847; 25 Jan 1847; 17 Sep 1847; 1 Oct 1847; 3 Jan 1848; 19 Nov 1855. In the 1840s and later, many Irish writers, such as Michael Davitt, John Mitchel, and others, regularly and continually used the term ‘Holocaust’ to refer to the premeditated genocide of the Irish in 1845-52 by the four Diabolical Entities, also called London Elites who are part of ‘Team Antichrist.’

#11 THE IRISH HOLOCAUST OF 1853-1910 UNDER VICTORIA AND EDWARD VII (death-toll circa 400,000)

Emboldened by the ‘success’ of the previous Irish Holocaust of 1845-52, Britain continued its destructive economic policies in Ireland, in order to ‘encourage’ more Irish to emigrate (or else face starvation or total destitution). While the Holocaust of 1845-52 had been by classic extermination, this Holocaust was mostly by expulsion. This was in line with the same murderous Modus Operandi since the Four Talmudic E’s (wholly integral to ‘Judeo-Anglicanism’) are Expropriation, Extermination, Expulsion, and Enslavement. In 1853-1910, the total death-toll was ‘only’ roughly 400,000. Thereof, in 1879, 170,000 died of starvation, consumption, tuberculosis. The problem of so-called ‘Coffin Ships,’ where 80,000 died of cholera, typhoid etc. on their voyage, was not solved until 1867. A new phenomenon called ‘Chain Migration’ quickened the exodus; it meant that emigrants remitted the fare to siblings or friends, thus enabling them to pay their way to America. After that, Ireland continued to hemorrhage its people so that, by 1921, Ireland’s populace had dwindled to a paltry 4.2 million, vastly lower than the 42.7 million Britain’s Malthusians were still projecting in the 1830s. The four Diabolical Entities that set upon Ireland had achieved a resounding ‘success.’

Note too: Because most of the victims of this Irish Holocaust escaped Ireland (or were really expelled), this went on to become the main provenance of today’s 90-million Irish Diaspora in the USA, Canada, Britain, Australia, NZ …

#12 THE COVID-PHARMA GENOCIDE OF 2020-40 (still ongoing, likely total Irish death-toll in the millions) To be continued.

HOW THE ‘BRITISH ISRAEL’ PSYCHOPATHY DESTROYED THE IRISH

The ‘British Israel’ Psychopathy was the ‘Original ZioNazi Ideology.’ It played a key role in Ireland’s many Holocausts: https://ibb.co/2B21Zxx . ‘Judeo-Anglicanism’ has only ever followed the Talmud, but never really yet the New Testament. Notable proponents of the ‘British Israel’ Psychopathy have included Henry Spelman (1562-1641), who was totally misled by fabulist Adriaan van Schrieck; John Sadler (1615-74) a key henchman of ‘Judeo-Puritan’ Oliver Cromwell; John Wilson (1799-1870); Edward Hine (1825-91); John Cox Gawler (1830-82); William Pascoe Goard (1863-1937); Edward Wheler Bird; William Henry Poole; Alexander James Ferris etc.

Edward Hine’s 1871 The British Nation Identified with Lost Israel attacked the Irish viciously, but, to this day, the ‘British Israel’ Psychopathy has never yet redressed any of its errors in reference to the Irish or to Ireland:

• On page 27, Hine reiterates the core lie of the ‘British Israel’ Psychopathy that asserts that the Irish are ‘Mid-East Canaanites.’ Modern DNA and linguistics prove that the Irish are a Celto-Germanic people who are most closely related to the Scots, Norwegians, Manx, and Icelandics. Irish is midway between Latin and German. • On page 295, Hine repeats two ‘old chestnut’ lies of the ‘British Israel’ Psychopathy that the Irish are ‘Mid-East Canaanites,’ and that Jeremiah and Tea Tephi ‘brought the Stone of Jacob to Ireland.’ • On Page 86, Hine harshly condemns Britain for having granted SOME basic rights to Irish Catholics via its 1829 ‘Emancipation’ Act, admonishing that Judges 2:2 instead stipulates ‘no covenants with Canaanites.’ • On Page 86, Hine calls for the genocide of the Irish, and their expulsion, and rejoices that the Irish population was being halved yet again in the Irish Holocaust of 1853-1910, stating that the ‘British Israel’ Psychopathy regards ‘these Irish Canaanites’ as ‘Aborigines’ who ‘have to come under the DYING OUT PROCESS.’ • On page 27, Hine calls upon the USA (called ‘Manasseh’ by the ‘British Israel’ Psychopathy) to maltreat Irish Catholics upon their arrival in US ports, and to grant them zero rights, especially zero rights of equal opportunity. This meant that Irish ‘Israelite’ Thomas Mellon of Omagh-Tyrone, or Henry Ford’s Irish ‘Israelite’ father of Ballinascarty-Cork, were predestined to succeed relatively quickly after their arrival in the USA. But, in stark contrast, the published plan of the ‘British Israel’ Psychopathy was for Irish ‘Canaanites’ like Joseph Patrick Kennedy or William Russell Grace to be held back for MUCH longer. The ‘British Israel’ Psychopathy was also ubiquitous in the ZioNazi-Freemasonic Establishments of Britain, Canada, Australia, New Zealand …

Other authors who promoted the ‘British Israel’ Psychopathy also mislabeled the Irish as ‘Canaanite remnants’ and/or ‘Phoenician remnants.’ In his 1840 book Our Israelitish Origin, ‘Judeo-Anglican’ John Wilson misidentified Irish Catholics as ‘hostile Canaanite remnants.’ In his 1879 book Anglo-Israel, ‘Judeo-Methodist’ clergyman William Henry Poole yet again advanced the same old lie that Irish Catholics were ‘Mid-East Canaanites.’

SAINT MALACHY’S PROPHECY FOR IRELAND

Around 1140 AD, Saint Malachy foretold succinctly: ‘Ireland will suffer English oppression for A WEEK OF CENTURIES, but will preserve her Fidelity to God and His Church. At the end of that time she will be delivered, and the English, in turn, must suffer severe chastisement.’ [Source: Page 15 of Yves Dupont’s 1970 book ‘Catholic Prophecy’]

And that is PARTLY what happened although, at the same time, all nations today remain enslaved by the City of London Slavery System, which is still deploying typical Talmudic policies on them all. So, not even the Irish are free.

Malachy Ó Morgair was the Archbishop of Armagh who had a vision of 112 popes, giving rise to his ‘Prophecy of the Popes,’ which largely came to pass. Malachy died in 1148, and he was canonized by Pope Clement III in 1190.

THE IRISH PENAL LAWS

Starting in 1558, the Irish Penal Laws were enforced by London and Canterbury (meaning by Elizabeth I and her ‘zealous’ ‘theological’ henchmen). They were vastly extended under James VI & I, and then modified, mostly for the worse, under William III, Anne, George I, and George II. Finally, they were repealed under Victoria, starting on 1 Jan 1871. Notable exacerbations of the Penal Laws by the (Anglican-Slaver) ‘Parliament’ of Ireland were the 1704 Popery Act and the 1727 Disfranchising Act, which forbade Irish Catholics from voting in elections. The Irish Penal Laws were derived from the Talmud, which was the main guidebook covertly followed by the ‘Judeo-Anglican’ sect.

Here is an INCOMPLETE LIST of Irish Penal Laws applied under (lawless) English ‘Law’ in Ireland:

1. Irish Catholics must pay tithes to ‘Judeo-Anglicanism,’ the ‘established’ church, despite being nonmembers; 2. Irish Catholics are excluded from all education and from attending any school; 3. Irish Catholics are excluded from all professions; 4. Irish Catholics are excluded from holding public office; 5. Irish Catholics are excluded from voting in any election; 6. Irish Catholics are excluded from trade or commerce; 7. Irish Catholics are excluded from living in a corporate town or within five miles thereof; 8. Irish Catholics are excluded from living within three miles of the coast [this destroyed fishery enterprises and all other maritime trades of Ireland’s Catholics]; 9. Irish Catholics are excluded from owning a horse worth more than five pounds; 10. Irish Catholics are excluded from purchasing land; 11. Irish Catholics are excluded from leasing land; 12. Irish Catholics are excluded from accepting a mortgage on land as security for a loan; 13. Irish Catholics are excluded from receiving any further-education; 14. Irish Catholics are excluded from keeping arms for self-protection; 15. Irish Catholics are excluded from receiving any life annuity; 16. Irish Catholics are excluded from buying land from a Protestant [’Judeo-Anglican,’ ‘Judeo-Presbyterian’ etc.); 17. Irish Catholics are excluded from inheriting land, or anything else, from a Protestant; 18. Irish Catholics are excluded from receiving a gift of land from a Protestant; 19. Irish Catholics are excluded from renting land worth more than thirty shillings per annum; 20. Irish Catholics are excluded from reaping from their land any profit exceeding one-third of the rent; 21. Irish Catholics are excluded from being a guardian to a child; 22. Irish Catholics must not leave their infant children under Catholic guardianship in the event of their death; 23. Irish Catholics are excluded from home-schooling their own children; 24. Irish Catholics are excluded from sending their children to a Catholic teacher; 25. Irish Catholics are excluded from employing a Catholic teacher to come to their children; 26. Irish Catholics are excluded from sending their children to be educated abroad; 27. etc.

Absolutely NONE of the latter had to do with ‘governance,’ or with Ireland ‘needing’ to be ‘governed’ in some ‘judicious’ way. ALL of it was about ‘Judeo-Anglicanism’ punishing the Irish for being ‘subhuman’ ‘Canaanites.’ Ultimately, only God knows the real reason WHY, but Saint Malachy certainly saw it coming.

From the English monarchy’s angle, the ‘logic’ behind the Penal Laws was total enslavement: The Irish must never be permitted to prosper, and had never been invited to join the ‘Holy’ Reformation. One effect was the ruination of Irish industries, chiefly agriculture and fisheries. The Irish fate was to do AND die to serve their English ‘masters.’

In his 1792 ‘Letter to Hercules Langrishe,’ Irish statesman Edmund Burke said of the Penal Laws in Ireland: ‘It is a truly barbarous system, where all the parts are an outrage on the laws of humanity and the rights of nature: It is a system of elaborate contrivance as well fitted for the oppression and degradation of a people, and the debasement of human nature itself, as ever proceeded from the Perverted Ingenuity of Man.’ [Source Page 129-130 of James Macaulay’s 1873 book Ireland in 1872]

But Burke did not mention that, essentially, ‘Judeo-Anglicanism’ was following Deuteronomy and the Talmud.

Genocide in Ireland was always by the murderous English monarchy; the Freemasonic British Army; and the Malthusian British Regime. But the lethal glue cementing it all together forever was ‘Judeo-Anglicanism.’

THE ROLE OF THE JEWS, OF JEWISH FINANCING, AND OF JEWISH TACTICS

Those who claim that the ‘Holy’ Reformation had ‘nothing’ to do with Judaism should examine more carefully Irish Holocausts #3 to #6, as detailed above and listed in the above table. These, of course, prove the very OPPOSITE, i.e. that, in Ireland, the ‘Holy’ Reformation was a noxiously Judaic attack on Christianity and on Christendom that was carried out with the most barbarous of Judaic tactics that came straight from Deuteronomy and the Talmud.

One bitter irony is that the Irish were really genocided by a gang of de-facto Jews calling themselves ‘Christians.’ These were primarily the Judaic sects ‘Judeo-Anglicanism,’ ‘Judeo-Puritanism,’ and ‘Judeo-Presbyterianism.’

Because the Talmud commands the genocide of all Christians, most especially Catholics, many genocidal actions against Irish Catholics perpetrated by ‘Judeo-Anglicans,’ ‘Judeo-Puritans,’ and ‘Judeo-Presbyterians,’ were also financed by Jews (that was OF COURSE the case, to such an extent that it almost goes without saying):

· Richard FitzGilbert de Clare (’Strongbow’) was funded by a Jew called Josce, or Joshua, of Gloucester, although, in 1170, a 5-pound fine was imposed for giving funds to those escorting ‘Strongbow’ to Ireland; · ‘Judeo-Puritan’ Cromwell was financed by Ebenezer Pratt of Mülheim-Ruhr (in the German Low Country) and Menasseh ben Israel (Amsterdam). On 16 Jun 1647, Cromwell wrote ‘[I] advise that Charles be assassinated.’ On 12 Jul 1647, Pratt replied: ‘Will grant financial aid as soon as Charles [I] removed and Jews admitted’; · William III of Orange was funded by Jewish bankster Abraham Israel Suasso; · Nassau William Senior, of Jewish descent, called for more deaths than 1 million in the Irish Holocaust of 1845-52, and he certainly got his wish because the death-toll was indeed far higher, most likely totaling 5 to 6 million; · During the Irish ‘Troubles’ of 1968-98, Zionist Jew Jacob Rothschild (’4th Baron Rothschild’) funded the UVF.

In the era of 1700-1921, the fact that every single English landlord in Ireland used the exact same set of financial rules obviously implies that those rules were centrally defined by the (Jewish) Bank of England. Under these rules, the ‘Judeo-Anglican’ Slavers forced their Irish slaves to ‘pay’ rent with 250 days of work a year, with 50 days allowed to each slave for working his ‘own’ tiny holding, and with the remaining 65 days defined as Sabbaths or holy days.

Uniform Bank-of-England rules are clear-cut proof that Jews played a key role in Ireland’s Holocausts because the Bank of England is owned by seven Jewish ‘Illuminati’ bloodlines: Rothschild (Jewish); English monarchy Windsor (de facto Jewish); Oppenheimer (Jewish); Samuel (Jewish); Warburg (Jewish); Goldsmid (Jewish); Stern (Jewish).

MALTHUSIANISM DEBUNKED

Ireland has more arable land, resources, and better fishing grounds, than Japan, but Japan’s population peaked at 128 million in 2008. Ireland is almost thrice the size of Taiwan, which has a population of 23.6 million today. Those who claim that Ireland is just a ‘tiny scraggy island’ have been badly brainwashed by Malthusians or Eugenicists.

Every stomach is born with a pair of hands. The only issue was the plunder of their resources from the Irish people.

Ireland is not that small but, with an area of 84,421 km² (32,595 mi²), is about the same size as Maine or Indiana.

IRELAND’S GOLDEN AGE

Ireland’s Golden Age was characterized not just by rule by the Royal O’Neill, but by many missionaries too.

After the collapse of the Roman Empire, often dated to around 470, Irish missionaries (known as SCOTI because the Latin for Irishman was ‘Scotus’) worked to Christianize or re-Christianize much of Britain and Western Europe in the single greatest contribution Ireland ever made to mankind in world history. These SCOTI included:

1. Columbanus (or Colman) of Meath, Ireland, of Luxeuil, France, and of Bobbio, Italy; 2. Colmcille (or Columba) of Derry, Ireland, of Iona, Scotland, and of Lindisfarne, Northumbria, England; 3. Aidan (or Aodhán) of Ireland, and of Lindisfarne, Northumbria, England; 4. Fearghal (or Vergilius, or Virgil), of Ireland, of Iona, Scotland, and later the founder of Salzburg, Austria; 5. Killian (or Cillian) of Cavan, Ireland, and of Würzburg, Franconia, in today’s Germany; 6. Gallus (or Gall), of Ireland, and later the founder of St Gallen or St Gall, Switzerland; 7. Fridolin of Ireland, of Säckingen, Baden, Germany, and of Glarus, Switzerland; 8. Kevin (or Caoimhín) of Glendalough, Ireland; 9. Brigid (or Bríd) of Faughart and Kildare, Ireland; 10. Cathal (or Cataldo) of Munster, Ireland, and of Taranto, Italy; 11. Kolonat (or Colman) of Ireland, and of Würzburg, Franconia, Germany; 12. Totnan of Ireland, and of Würzburg, Franconia, Germany; 13. Ciarán (or Kieran) of Roscommon, Ireland, and of Clonmacnoise, Ireland; 14. Adomnán (or Eunan) of Tyrconnell-Donegal, Ireland, and of Iona, Scotland; 15. Mirren (or Mirin) of Bangor, Ireland, and of Paisley, Scotland; 16. Finan of Lough Currane, Kerry, Ireland, and of Lindisfarne, Northumbria, England; 17. Diuma (or Dwyna) of Ireland, and of Mercia, England; 18. Deicolus (or Domgall) of Leinster, Ireland, and of St Gallen or St Gall, Switzerland; 19. Gobain (or Gobannus, or Gabha) of Ireland and of Norfolk, England, and of Saint-Gobain, Aisne, France; 20. Garvan (or Garbhann, or Garbhán), of Waterford, Ireland, abbot and founder of Dungarvan; 21. Otteran (or Odran, or Oran) of Iona, Scotland, often described as a companion or a predecessor of Saint Colmcille (Columba); 22. Wasnulf or Wasnon of Ireland, and of Hainault, Belgium; 23. Fridianus of Ulster, Ireland, and of Lucca, Tuscany, Italy; 24. Fursey (or Fursa) of Connaught, Ireland, and of East Anglia, England; 25. Plechelm of Leinster, Ireland, and of De Lutte, Overijssel, in the Netherlands; 26. Marianus Scotus of Ireland, and of Regensburg (or Ratisbon), Bavaria, Germany; 27. Fiacre (or Fiachra) of Ireland, and of Breuil, France; 28. Cattan (or Catan, or Cattan) of Dál Riada, Ireland, and of the Isle of Bute, Scotland; 29. Maccai (or Machai, or Mahew) of Ireland, and the Isle of Bute, Scotland; 30. Johannes Scotus Eriugena, Irish theologian and philosopher who served as an advisor in the court of the Carolingian monarch Charles the Bald. Essentially, the Carolingians succeeded the Merovingians after 751.

RATIONALIZING IT ALL: WHY DID THE ENGLISH MONARCHY DO SO MUCH DAMAGE TO THE IRISH?

The only rational explanation for about 13 Irish Holocausts in 1169-1921 (some count just one continuous one) is that there was, and still is, something truly diabolical about the English monarchy, and that the British Regime was misguided by truly demonic forces demanding some kind of ‘payback’ from the Irish.

In 1154-1485, England was ruled by the francophone Norman dynasty whose full name was the House of Anjou-Plantagenêt. It was part of the titular Merovingian ‘Illuminati’ bloodline which still styles itself Sons of Cain (’Filii Cain’) and believes in the false doctrine of the ‘Serpent Seed.’ That false doctrine claims that the parents of Cain were Eve and Satan (sic), and that the ‘Illuminati’ have the ‘purest’ satanic blood on Earth. All others, they claim, are ‘inferior,’ non-’Illuminati,’ lower forms-of-life who descend from Adam (and Seth). The following graph shows the House of Plantagenêt (in those days still pronounced ‘Planta Zhenest’). It is divided into seven Anjou (Angevin), three Lancaster, and four York tyrants https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/en/timeline/gvh6m0mva5uye5pjmvw7e93f0cv4vwl.png. Henry II was the first English monarch of the House of Anjou. Gerald of Wales (’Giraldus Cambrensis’) often attested to the demonic origins of the House of Anjou by relating the story of the DEMONIC COUNT OF ANJOU who married a woman called MELUSINE, who was said to be the daughter of Satan, and who bore the title ‘Demonic Countess of Anjou.’ Although this may sound like ‘medieval folly,’ it is in fact precisely the kind of satanic irreligion that the Merovingian ‘Illuminati’ bloodline would proudly embody in its own family lore. Moreover, it may well be TRUE. This amazing narrative is also discussed here: [Source: https://nearlyknowledgeablehistory.blogspot.com/2020/08/from-devil-they-sprang-and-to-devil.html].

The 1970 documentary ‘Legend of the Witches’ (https://old.bitchute.com/video/NhC3rcuLIh5Z/) explains how the garter is the insignia of a witch. It then describes the Witchcraft Covens of the Order of the [Witch] Garter (at circa 31 minutes). The total number of witches, master-witches, and warlocks still ruling Britain today is 4,394 (i.e. 2 x 13 x 13 x 13, or 2 x 2,197). The same documentary claims that Guillaume le Bâtard (’William the Conqueror’) was born of a witch (Herleva of Falaise) and that he sported the sun-symbol of Lucifer on his banner during the Battle of Hastings (circa 28:30). This is more weighty evidence that the English monarchy is based on something incredibly diabolical.

So, the only rational explanation for why Henry II of Anjou revoked the personhood of all Irish men and women in 1172 (with this persisting for 621 years until 1793), and for why Ireland suffered at least 13 Holocausts in 752 years, is because the English monarchy sought to chastise the Irish for their successful Christianisation of much of Britain and Continental Europe in Ireland’s Golden Age. The only explanation is that this was all some kind of ‘payback.’

The TOTAL DELETION of Ireland’s Golden Age from British, Irish, and World History

Probably the greatest proof that ‘Judeo-Anglicanism’ used Deuteronomy as its blueprint to absolutely destroy the Irish is that, after 1607, British propaganda and ‘history’ books airbrushed or deleted from the official-’truth’ story all remembrance of Ireland’s greatest royal house, the Royal O’Neill Dynasty, and all remembrance of Ireland’s Golden Age, when the Royal O’Neill ruled Ireland with 40 consecutive Irish High Kings in 479-1002 AD and when dozens of Irish missionaries helped to Christianise Europe. This cover-up was yet another huge crime committed by the English monarchy and by ‘Judeo-Anglicanism,’ and it is still being enacted by Britain’s ‘court historians’ today.

In blotting out Ireland’s memory, it is very obvious that ‘Judeo-Anglicanism’ took its cue from Deuteronomy 25:19, which commands the Israelites: ‘You shall blot out the name of Amalek from under heaven. Do not forget!’

1 Samuel 15:3 also repeats the ‘holy’ mission of ‘Judeo-Anglicanism’ to kill the Irish: ‘Now go and smite Amalek and utterly destroy all that they have and spare them not; but slay both man and woman, infant and suckling, ox and sheep, camel and ass.’ Today, British propaganda still suppresses all knowledge of Ireland’s Golden Age, when Ireland already demonstrated that it did not ‘need’ the English monarchy for anything whatsoever. But worst of all, British propaganda still suppresses how ‘Judeo-Anglicanism’ deployed Deuteronomy and the Talmud to enact this.

Today, British ‘court historians’ still engage in the most preposterous mental gymnastics to hide Britain’s industrial genocide of the Irish for 752 years in 1169-1921, still covering up: The revocation of ‘legal’ personhood from most Irish for 621 years in 1172-1793; the ‘Canaanites Narrative’ to motivate the ‘brave’ and ‘pious’ (Judaic) armies; the true motives for the two Holocausts of 1845-1910; the ‘Holy’ Reformation’s genocide of 1.48 million Irish Catholics; how ‘Judeo-Anglicanism’ and ‘Judeo-Puritanism’ abused the Old Testament to ‘justify’ slaying the Irish, to ‘justify’ the ‘governance’ of the Irish by a lethal 313-year chastisement and finally to blot out the memory of the Irish so as to fulfill Deuteronomy 25:19. And to top it all, they still conceal Ireland’s almost 4,000-year-old High Kingship.

They bogusly claim that Irish Catholics ‘resisted’ joining Anglicanism; that Saint Patrick ‘Christianized the Irish’; that Ireland became ‘independent’ in 1921; that the wholly MI5+6-orchestrated Irish ‘Troubles’ of 1968-98 came about by pure ‘happenstance’; plus countless other provably-ludicrous claims besides.

IRISH ‘FREEDOM’

Some trace the REAL DATE of Irish ‘freedom’ to 1928, when Al Smith became the first Irish-Catholic candidate in a US presidential election and when the Irish had finally broken through the barrier of the ‘British Israel’ Psychopathy. Furthermore, after 1928, the English monarchy’s utter and deranged hatred of Irish ‘Canaanites’ no longer mattered much anymore (or, at least, that DID seem to be true until the COVID-PHARMA GENOCIDE suddenly surprised the Irish yet again). Some opine that only the King of Kings can ever free the Irish, and repair Ireland, ever again.

Over the centuries, many Irish people rationalized that the end of the British Empire would mean the end of all evil. But, clearly, they were wrong.

THE FUTURE?

Throughout the 1970s, any child could hear the phrase ‘After all they DID to us!’ repeated in any living-room in Ireland; and many children wondered exactly why adults kept echoing that phrase. But, Irish folks were really wrong to think they were ‘now free,’ and that it was ‘now all over.’ Today, we can say for sure: Little did they know!

At this stage, maybe only the KING OF KINGS can repair Ireland ever again. Irish tradition says that the Irish High Kingship began in 1934 BC (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_High_Kings_of_Ireland). So, in 2066, it will be 4,000 years old.

But if the Irish are really, really lucky, maybe the KING OF ALL KINGS will deign to repair Ireland, and to restore the Royal O’Neill to its rightful place?

Share