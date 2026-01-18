‘Ireland R.I.P.’

My beloved country is in a trance of madness and delusion, as a result of which it is destroying itself in a manner suggesting mass suicidal ideation. At the centre of this madness is a fallacious understanding of who we are, that we are in fact part of the ‘white’ world, and accordingly must pay for some non-specific crime against black people in the past. Of course, this is the total antithesis of the actual experience of Irish people in history. We too were colonised, starved, exiled and genocided. But these unassailable facts have become inadmissible in an Ireland which has lost all contact with its own past reality. To a large degree, this comes down to the after-affects of postcolonial pathologies of self-hatred and ‘white’ guilt. I put scare quotes around ‘white’ because I don’t think of Irish people in that way. If we have a colour, it is ‘pasty-faced’ or ‘farmer’s tan’! We became ‘white’ only when our great-aunts and great-uncles arrived in Ellis Island.

Perhaps the most urgent imperative of the present moment is to get the full truth about Ireland’s situation out to the wider world, and especially to the American-Irish diaspora, which contains possibly more genuinely Irish people than even the homeland itself. At a time when Ireland is assailed from within by its corrupt government, this amounts to a race to the finish with some of the darkest forces ever to cast shadows across the hallowed landscape of Éire. There have been some attempts to get the word out hitherto, but they have in the main been enervated and ineffective. Too many of the influences whose platforms we might hope to avail of seem to imagine they already know everything that’s to be known, so there is nothing further to be articulated except pity and incomprehension. We need to take seriously that the Irish nation has now entered the active dying phase of its long, eventful and spirited existence in the world. This is happening because of the criminal actions of those we foolishly entrusted with the care of our country. It is therefore time to drop the reticence, diffidence and politeness, and seek every opportunity to get the message our about Ireland’s dire predicament while there is still a chance of saving her. In this endeavour we depend on two factors. One is the existence of courageous and articulate voices within our country, prepared to state the case unambiguously, so that the potentially terminal nature of our predicament may become clear. The other is the willingness of powerful and persuasive voices on the outside capable of and willing to convey our SOS the world.

In this video interview,, recorded on Friday January 24th, I succeeded in getting the message across with the helot of Salem presenter, Larry Elder. I hope this will be the first of many such outings in the coming year, which may well be the last in which we retain a hope of saving our country from obliteration.

If you are not a full subscriber but would like to support my work on Unchained with a small donation, please click on the ‘Buy John a beverage’ link above.

What Comes Next?

You cant say ‘replacement’; you cant say ‘invasion’; and you can’t say ‘plantation’. And the reason you can’t say these words is because they’re true. They’re the appropriate words. This is a violent assault, It doesn’t necessarily look violent, but it’s implicitly violent to begin with, because it is being done with the implicit, and sometime explicit, threat of force.’

On Tommy’s PodCast again, with EM Burlingame, writer, technologist, entrepreneur, investments analyst and more; and James Howard (Jim) Kunstler, American writer, social critic, public speaker, and blogger; to follow up on our discussion about the failure of writers in the past 70 months and counting, this time to talk about the moment we’ve arrived to, when the unthinkable may become axiomatic and the game still to play for. Find out all about ‘hydraulic despotism’!

This has happened throughout history, where we have been directed to fight someone who wasn’t the real enemy. Now we had to fight ‘em, but the real enemy was the ones in our own country, in our own principalities, our own kingdoms, who brought them in in the first place. — EM Burlingame

