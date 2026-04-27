‘The Town Crier Was Always Working For the Establishment‘

With E.M. Burlingame and John Waters

(Recorded Sunday, April 26th, 2026)

‘Journalism has always been the mouthpiece of govennment, And the thought and idea that it hasn’t is ludicrous, It’s just that it just that govrrnment used to not need to be so scared of its people.’

Watch “Organic Feudalism | John Waters & EM Burlingame, on YouTube

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