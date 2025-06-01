Living (and Dying) in a Pancake World

‘That sense of having a book in some house — or in lots of houses, who knows? — which, maybe in ten years, a hundred years, people who don’t know anything about this episode, who wonder was the world any better in the past — and, if so, what happened? — will be able to get a beginning of a sense; and maybe out of that, if this kind of tyranny has continued — and these things can last for many decades — that maybe they might begin to think about unpicking it, or reversing it, and that this book could actually inspire such an initiative at some point, long after I’m gone.’

‘I used to have this thing I would say to people :”You know, if we had all our lives been working with electronic media, and had never seen a newspaper in our lives, and then one day somebody invented the newspaper, after all the years of smartphones and laptops and whatnot, everybody would think that the newspspaer was the most incredible invention they’d ever seen — because it is so flexible, so adaptable, so companionable. That you can roll it up and put in in your pocket and walk down the street, and take it out in a cafe and fold it over and look out the window and read a paragraph and dream about the paragraph, and then look out the window again and dream some more. Whereas, if you see people online, including myself, they’re always edgy, they’re always agitated, because they’re trying to consume this piece of writing in front of them, in order to distill out of it its essential statement of FACT. But that’s not what writing is. Writing is never concerned with facts — that’s memorandums!’

‘It’s a strange thing: we grew up in a time when young people were vaguely left-leaning, socialistic — including myself. We believed in liberal values, and progressivism, and blah-blah. And that came will all kinds of notions, but one of them was that “The Man”, as we used to call him in the Sixties, was kind of your enemy. He was the guy who was just looking for the main chance, and pulling strokes, and making piles and piles of money. And this was something that we kind of disapproved of. Now, “The Man” is taking over the world, and the same people have nothing to say, while Larry Fink announces — as he has — that, “You know, boys, democracy isn’t really a fit for the kind of capitalism we’re going to have, going forward. Totalitarianism is better!”’

‘I was over a lot of targets [in the mainstream] but they weren’t the obvious ones. I wrote a lot about family law, ant the treatment of fathers, and the Irish Constitution in the context of families, and feminism, and male suicide, that kind of stuff. And that, for me, is all very central to what’s happening now. That was a kind of dress rehearsal for what is happening, like priming a machine to try out barbaric practices in situations where there was no justification, but where the State was entitled to be highhanded because people asked it for help, in the context of going to the court and seeking the mediation of the court. And then, suddenly, these courts turned into criminal investigators of perfectly innocent things — like a father . . . ‘He threw a dishcloth on the ground, angrily!” “Oh my goodness! Terrible! Domestic abuse!! This man shouldn’t be allowed to see his children, and certainly not when there’s a dishcloth in the room!”’

‘I was a journalist for a long time in the mainstream, and that’s not just a job, it’s not just a profession — it’s a vocation. And it was always instilled in us that our function wasn’t just filling spaces on pages, but was actually making the world a better place. Not making the world a worse place! Yet, this is what journalism turned into: “How are we gonna make people more unhappy?” “How are we gonna gaslight them more?” ‘How are we gonna lie to them next week?”’

‘I would certainly say that, if you look at people now, in this so-called republic, this former republic, that they are broken people. It’s like they were in an accident several years ago, and now they’re damaged for life.‘

‘It was the fear of death that propelled [the Covid scam]. And it was the fear of death in the absence of anything else. People were so clinging to life that they were prepared to give away everything that was worthwhile about life.’

‘It’s still not too late for us to reclaim our democracy and our sovereignty in this world, and to insist that We, the People will decide what our world will be like, and who should be our leaders, and how we should decide on our resources. All these questions, which are fundamental, have now been handed up the chain to the richest, most powerful. And all the people who fought “The Man”, all the socialists who were working for the working man, are all now working for the Big Man — “The Man” — on the throne at the top of the pyramid. And they’re all good with it all. Well, I’m not good with it, and I’m not good with them, and I’m not going to stop calling them out. This is too precious. It’s too dangerous. It’s too much!’

‘All journalist should be conspiracy theorists, in that they should be looking askance at power at all times.’

