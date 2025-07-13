The Shirts Their Grandfathers Wore!

This interview with Peter Mclvenna on Hearts of Oak, conducted on July 2nd, may be the most apropos and comprehensive so far about the content of The Abolition of Reality. It was posted on Twitter on July 7th and transmitted simultaneously in the United States on Steve Bannon’s War Room channel.

‘In the process of creating a groupthink, the most important thing is the spectre of the outgroup, which is almost always an imaginary force. In this case it was the ’far right’. Our societies had virtually no far right elements, certainly Ireland did not. The last far right that was in Ireland was the Blueshirts, in the 1930s, who were the foundational force of the current Fine Gael party, which was the party (since 2020) pushing this tyranny from Government Buildings. The only far right in the country was in Government Building, and those of us who instinctively knew that, can show it historically as well.’

Pull quotes:

‘That’s what the Lycra Lads were saying to me. “You’re a spoilsport, you’re interfering with our game! This is a game! Don’t you understand? Are you stupid? . .” It was a bizarre kind of logic, which was accepted uncritically by virtually everyone.’

‘There was no common sense emanating from the media at all. It was almost as if there had been some kind of mandate issued against common sense — that people were advised, “Whatever you say, don’t say anything commonsensical! No matter how ridiculous what you’re hearing, just nod your head!” And then: “We’ll put it in the paper tomorrow!”’

“As a child the word “journalist” used to excite me. To hear a journalist speak, it was almost like a godhead. It was a really exalted position. Now I’m ashamed of the word. When people introduce me as a journalist, I say, “Sorry . . . do you mind . . . ?”’

‘Maybe there’s something about the modern way of living that creates such stress and anxiety for people they can become infantilised, and throw all of their power away, give themselves over to the control of some tyranny, so they can be told what to do. And it’s a little like being back at school again, so they can take instructions from some teacher. You know: the fear of responsibility, the fear of getting things wrong, the tiredness you feel about pushing, pushing., pushing, and always feeling that you’re at best hanging on, hanging in. I certainly think there’s something in the modern lifestyle that makes us very susceptible to interventions like that.‘

‘In this context, in a certain sense, much more important than the question of God is the question of emphasising to each and every human being that you are not God! You are not God! The real danger here is not the forgetting about God in itself; it’s what happens next, which is that you then replace God — with yourself. You place yourself on God’s throne.’

‘When you look at what’s happened in the law courts, with judgments in the recent decades in respect of things like natural law principles — the language of the constitutions, the fundamental, absolutist language — ‘inalienable’, ‘imprescriptible’, ‘antecedent’, ‘anterior’ — all those words, which were as close to one hundred per cent absolute as you could imagine — maybe having some minor possibility of flexibility in particular extreme cases, but always cases which were to do with particular situations, never to say, “All the people will lose their rights now, for the foreseeable future!” That was inconceivable by the logic of those constitutions and that language. But the judges reinterpreted this language and issued judgements that were watering this down all the time, and saying, “Oh well, the words are there, they’re interesting, but you know . . . .they’re not really intended to mean this or that or the other.” So, what you realise, listening to the judgments over the last few decades, is that these judges were basically saying anything that came into their heads, and putting it into their judgments without taking any responsibility either for the consequences or for the intentions of the framers of the constitutions, and all the discussion that had gone into the formation and the formulation of those paragraphs, those articles, in those constitutions. So that’s where we are, and we’ve seen this happen in virtually every country in the West, where they now tell us that there is no absolute right to life; they tell us that the unborn child is not a human being. They tell us all this stuff which has no basis in anything — in anthropology, in metaphysics, in philosophy, or in anything! There’s no logic to it, other than made-up stuff. And that now is believed by people who want the easy life. And that is Satanic. That is a definition — that if you go down the road of finding an easy way to go through existence, then you’re basically playing it by the devil’s rules.’

‘I don’t believe in the internet. I’ve never believed this idea that just because it’s on there, its there forever. It’s only there as long as the guys in charge want it to be there. You can wake up tomorrow morning and everything is gone, if they want that.’

‘The great fear I have had from the beginning of this was about the devilish techniques that they were applying to the people, with behavioural psychology, and propaganda tools, and the groupthink thing — that all these things were so badly understood in our culture. And I went to great lengths to dig out all I could find to explain these concepts to people, so they would know and recognise them again. And I wanted there to be a book which, in future, people would be able to read and for people to say, “Oh!, this society we now live in. . . ’ — if it goes down the road that the tyrants want — “. . . is not the natural way that human beings should live! Something happened to make this happen! Perhaps we could reverse it? Perhaps we could go back and find another way of living that isn’t so tyrannical, that isn’t so cruel?”’

‘I wanted basically to be able to remind people that this is the most heinous crime in history — what has happened here. It is not a small thing. It is not overreach. It’s not these guys being so anxious to save our lives that they did a bit too much, went a bit too far. No! No! No! This is evil beyond imagination. And we need to understand that this can never happen again. If we can get out of this, then we have to create conditions where it can never happen again.’

‘All the institutions of our societies need to be dismantled after this, including the media — the media closed down and their buildings razed to the ground. Like, remember those two people, those two murderers, a husband and wife — was it the Wests? Their house was knocked down as a mark of respect to their victims. Well, I think the same should happen to the Irish Times, and RTÉ, and the BBC, and The Guardian, and all those other media organisations which pushed these lies, and pushed this bullying campaign against the human race for those years, and have left us now absolutely demoralised, and destitute, and heartbroken — many of us. And many of us maimed for life. And many people having lost people they shouldn’t have lost. And then they say, “Everything’’s fine! Everything’s fine! Oh, by the way, there’s a new variant!” That’s covering up the crime, And these are the same journalists — in Ireland, certainly — who lined up to attack the Church, the bishops, for covering up the crimes of priests. Rightly so at the time — okay — but can we now point the finger at them and say, “You are the guilty ones here!”?’

