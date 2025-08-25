The Beginning of the Yellow Brick Road

I was sketching out a blurb for this post-Mise Éire video conversation with Rick Munn, recorded today, Monday August 25th, 2025, when I stumbled on the following sublime Facebook post by the Irish director, producer, writer, actor, and acting coach, Terry McMahon, who attended Saturday’s 'controversial’ event in Castlebar.

It can’t bettered:



Incensed political activists, outraged media pundits, scandalised conspiracy theorists, and even some genuinely fearful friends all made dire warnings about the dark dangers of attending the inaugural Mise Eire Festival, held yesterday in The Ivy Hotel in Castlebar, Mayo.



I don’t like being told what I can and cannot think. I don’t like being told what I can and cannot say. I don’t like being told where I can and cannot go, and I most definitely don’t like being told what I can and cannot do. Particularly by the kind of folks who claim moral authority over people they have never met and gatherings they have never attended.



So, rather than accepting the wailing warnings in advance of the festival, or reading agenda-driven secondhand reports afterwards, I decided, with a little degree of trepidation, to attend. I wanted to dispose of preordained prejudice. To witness reality. To see for myself.



Did some people say some things I don’t agree with? I certainly hope so. I disagree with multiple things many people say. But does that mean they now need to be reduced for the rest of their lives to being my enemy? Does it mean one sentence out of a hundred million sentences should now define that person forever? Does it mean I need to shout my disgust from the rooftops so all my virtual friends can see just how morally superior I am?



Those who insisted the festival would be a hate-fuelled nationalistic orgy of homophobic fascism, where non-nationals are ravaged by racists and non-gentiles have their foreskins forcibly reattached by naughty Nazis, all sweaty in their swastika-soaked panties, were lying. Much to my disappointment.



Over the course of the day, into the evening, and long into the night, I had countless conversations with incredible people. Not one of them were racists, fascists or Nazis. Not one of them screamed unfounded accusations at me. Not one of them was afraid of dissent. And not one of them demanded I be cancelled for questioning them. It is impossible to exaggerate how warm, open, curious, hospitable, and, frankly, full of love these people were.



Some of us ended up in a hotel room late into the night. A guitar was passed around and stunning songs were sung. Brilliant poems were recited. Spectacular stories were spoken. And we were moved to tears. If the hundreds of artists who signed the petition to have these beautiful people silenced were in that hotel room, I have no doubt that despite their belief they were doing something noble in signing, they’d hang their heads in shame. And I also have no doubt that they’d be handed the guitar and instantly forgiven.



Maybe next time we might pause when media hacks and NGO whores and uninformed frauds tell us who to hate. The beauty of the Mise Eire festival is it reminded us that if we are kept at each others throats by those who benefit from division, we forget how to take a step back, look at a stranger, and, without prejudice, or judgement, or agenda, we can begin the beautiful journey of bullshit-free connection. Eye to eye. Human to human. Soul to soul.



What a day it was. And what a night. It was a gauntlet thrown down to all of us. See you at the next #miseéirefestival.

— Terry McMahon

