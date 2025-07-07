Restoring Reality

Perhaps the biggest challenge facing humanity is describing what has happened to it and to its sense of reality. Nothing of the evil being attempted inthe past five years would have had a chance of succeeding without the perversion and distortion of the human sense of factuality and meaning. Humanity has been induced to mislay the truth about itself, its past, its nature and its sense of the normal, to forget itself and what once mattered to it. Only by recovering these understandings can we hope to reclaim our equilibrium, and therefore our sovereignty and our freedom. There is only one way in which these quantities can be restored, and that involves multiple processes of communication, conversation, comparison and connection. Much more than we need to demonstrate, protest, agitate or oppose, we need to talk — and listen to tge witness of others. This capacity of the human to pool its intelligences was the original target of the Covid tyranny: to mute, silence, suppress and censor, by means of separation, isolation, alienation, gagging. The antidote, therefore, is clear: to assemble in places of conversation: pubs, cafés, studios, homes, spare rooms; to disperse the fears and suspicions, remove the gags and begin again to trust one another; to hear without prejudice the experiences and observations that we have been coached and conditioned to refuse. The chief focus of these endeavours ought to be the dispersal of the fog of normalisation that attends the attempts of the distracted and demoralised human’s attempt to apprehend what is true, even what is happening, rendering as though everyday the unprecedented, the surreal and the absurd.

Conversation is the sine qua non of self-liberation, and therefore the primary prerequisite of a return to the world and ways that have been snatched from us. Never, in all our lives, has talk been so vital.

late 14c., in physiology and philosophy, "of or pertaining to the animating principle; manifesting life," from Old French vital and directly from Latin vitalis "of or belonging to life," from vita "life," related to vivere "to live" (from PIE root *gwei- "to live").

What follows is a selection of my conversations with interlocutors from around the world in the past week.

