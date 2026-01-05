Horse Man, Not Passing By
‘I’m on a divine journey. No matter what becomes of me, nothing [bad] ever seems to come to pass.’ — Seán Kilkenny, Keeper of the Forgotten Horses
The Forgotten Horses
To the Castle and Back
John Waters Unchained has spread its mission to make the world safer, smarter and more likeable to YouTube, and here is the first two-part episode, taking up an already established tradition of invigorating conversations from my old (now resting) Odysee channel, and another YouTube channel, The Scholar Gypsies,…