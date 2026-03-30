Grooming and Kompromat: 2 Modern Scourges
‘There’s a school in Galway where fifty per cent of the class is identifying as LGBTQI++. That shows clearly that it’s socially engineering kids.’ — Jana Lunden
1. Interview with Jana Lunden
(Wednesday, March 18th 2026)
Not Okay, Groomers!
The past few years have brought many bizarre and frequently obscene changes to the culture of my country, Ireland, and none has been more strange or disturbing than the programmes advanced by the lobby group with an occasionally varying nomenclature beginning with the letters ‘L…