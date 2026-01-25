Two Islands

An Essay/Extract from Diary of a Dissenter, January 23rd, 2026

John Waters

I want you to think about two islands, when really I mean just one. Think about that one island in two different ways, and see which version resonates more, which is what you think the better, makes the more sense. The island, incidentally, is for historical reasons politically divided, by a pointless and useless border, but set that thought aside, for it is of little consequence at this moment.

Think first of Description A, an ancient land, honoured into antiquity by her valour, her piety and her suffering, an island that has inspired the world by her resilience, her courage and her wealth of culture and learning, which emerged from perhaps the direst poverty ever known by humankind. Bring to mind her many griefs and pains, yet also her resilience of humour, arising as though by way of insulation or compensation from invasion, warfare, plunder, famine and a tacit genocide that has persisted for eight centuries. Think of her writers — poets, novelists, playwrights — who emerged triumphantly from the ashes of this depredation and, gracing a language not their own as its most potent and expressive voices, created a new mythology of possibility for a life for their island homeland by her own lights. Think of her music, perhaps the most eloquent folk music in the entire history of the world, still sending its ambassadors out into the world, to thrill and touch and move the hearts of multitudes. Think of her monks who saved Western civilisation, at least once or twice, by saving and copying the great books, centuries before the word samizdat was spoken. Think of her People — garrulous, lyrical, argumentative, (all too) welcoming and above all possessed by a deep love of their homeland, and a firm though unconscious belief that they themselves remain, and will always remain, the primary inhabitants, custodians and ‘proprietors’ of what they implicitly think about as their island homeland, and that of their children’s children’s children’s children.

Now, consider Description B, of the island as an — okay, fair enough — verdant outcrop, sticking up out of the Atlantic, devoid of history and culture, inhabited by people without memory or feeling for the place upon which they walk, run, and occasionally dance for something other than joy. Think of a sand bank, neutered as to sentiment and passion, which just happens to be conveniently situated for commerce and war, as well as moderate of climate, and tolerably easy on the eye. This is an island which once had a history, but now has a balance sheet, and a budget and a strategic plan, with a view to increasing the productivity of the territory under multiple headings, for which the preferred arrangement and conditions involve a population devoid of memory or sentiment, or much stomach for culture, possessed instead by a bland indifference to history and its remembrance. For these and related purposes, the presence of the indigenous population, with their reminiscing and reciting about history and dates and historic sites and monks and whatnot, are an encumbrance and a nuisance, clinging on to these archaic notions of nationhood and patriotism and all the rest of that palaver, when there is business to be done and money to be made.

The problem with Ireland now may most usefully be explained by reference to these two alternatives and the insinuation that, whereas many among the indigenous population still hold to the first of these descriptions in their thinking and feeling about their homeland, the latter is the model which puts a pep in the step of those who have control of the reins of internal power (such as remains) when they get out of bed in the morning, and this means that this is — and will remain — the prevailing concept of the island’s nature and future ‘going forward’, for Description A is more like a formula for ‘going backwards’, or not going anywhere, anyhow, at all.

Moreover, although this still remains more or less a secret, (so whisper it:) Ireland no longer belongs to her people, i.e. the indigenous population who look upon their country with feeling and conscious remembering, but (‘officially’ speaking) looks instead to outsiders who have acquired rights on paper which they have the power (mostly by dint of corruption) to implement in reality, as well as all the others whom these actors choose to invite and include, over the heads of the native People (and it seems also their whole bodies, if necessary).

This is the reason for everything that happens on that island now: for example, the constant inflow of hostile aliens, who have affinity not with the history, culture and people of the island, but with those who hold the purse strings, governed solely by considerations of utility, and the usefulness of the island to its rich and powerful new owners, which in turn ensures for the ‘incomers’ an income, a dwelling place, and the wherewithal to live comfortable lives, albeit without excess of sentiment for the ground upon which they move and act.

And this is why there is such incomprehension among the island’s current but diminishing native population as to what is happening to their ‘homeland’ (scare quote increasingly necessary), and to them. Because they persist in thinking of the island in terms of Description A, they continue to be confounded by what is happening. Even if they get to hear about this alternative version of reality, they do not think about, or take seriously, the facts as outlined by Description B, but this is because they have always assumed that the purpose of ‘economic’ and ‘financial’ activity on the ground of Ireland was somehow or other concerned with providing for the needs of the indigenous people. This was a grave error, which continues counter to all visible reality. Their understanding is that all this corporate materialist financialism, this transnational transactionalism, is in some way part of the means by which the island — that historical land of valour, piety and suffering, now arrived in allegedly happier times — maintains her people, and is accordingly to be regarded as a necessary evil which on that account must be tolerated and, as far as possible, enabled. It does not occur to them that the island that the recently arrived actors envisage and enable no longer includes any of the history, culture, valour, poetry, suffering or people qua People that they themselves (the natives) continue to think of as the ‘life of the building’.

No, that building is in the process of being demolished, like a venerable church with, to be sure, an air of residual grandeur about it, but no practical use, except perhaps as a mosque or discothèque, or a mausoleum into which short-term ‘guests’ or tourist might be persuaded to pay generously so as to gratify their condescension towards a past which in truth they are happy to have avoided, and to pay homage to the departed and extinct People who once called this island their home.

Conversation (From John Waters Unchained/YouTube)

Melissa Ciummei (Interview recorded in Dublin, December 19th, 2025)

Melissa Ciummei is a financial investor and public speaker from the North of Ireland, who since the start of the Covid episode, nearly six years ago, has been visible and vocal in her courageous insistence that what we were dealing with was a financial lockdown: it was not about our health, but about our wealth — or what might be left of it when the vultures were done. She has also from the outset been a consistent supporter of anti-vaccine and anti-lockdown protests in Northern Ireland, where she has highlighted the connections between government overreach in the guise of health precautions, and the concerted moved towards systemic economic and intimately personal modes of control. Melissa was among the first voices to be heard talking about vaccine passports as precursor to a financial reset based on Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) designed to change human existence out of all recognition, being primarily instruments not of trade or transaction, but of controlling societal participation through data collection and surveillance. She has stated clearly from the beginning that, although expert in these and other fields, she speaks first and foremost as a mother who wishes her children to enjoy at least the level of freedom which she had as a young woman. She is active across multiple online platforms, including X and Instagram.

Part 1

