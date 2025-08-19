The Unpretty Future of Western Nations

This quite recent exchange (Monday, August 11th) with EM Burlingame, under the watchful moderation of Mike Farris (Coffee and a Mike), is perhaps the most important conversation I’ve been involved in since the start of the ‘trouble’ in 2020. To a high degree it completes my ‘drystone wall’ — the ‘map of meaning’ I’ve been attempting from the beginning — especially, though by no means exclusively, in respect of the fate of my own beloved country, Ireland. The auguries are dark, the options limited. This, I am convinced, is very close to the total unpretty truth about our future, yours and mine.

About EM Burlingame

An unconventional and versatile business and finance leadership background, leveraging diverse experience in entrepreneurship, technology, global venture capital/private equity and U.S. Special Forces acquired Unconventional Warfare to drive business operations and investment results.



Career arc:



Tech entrepreneur in the first telecommunications driven boom in Silicon Valley;



Front seat to the rise of business in China through venture capital and private equity experience;



Career and lifestyle detour as executive with superyacht and interceptor craft builder on the French and Italian Riviera;



Left the sun and light of the Med to join Army Special Forces ‘Green Beret’ 18x program following 9/11;



Finishing PhD in Interdisciplinary Engineering | Computational Engineering, developing Artificial Intelligence for financial services and healthcare;



On diagnosis of traumatic brain injuries shifted to research in neuroscience, signal processing and solution integration in diagnostics and treatment of TBI and ABI;



Established the Jason Dawson and Stewart McGurk Brain Research Fellowship with the National Foundation for Integrative Medicine;



Co-founded the 3rd Generation Medicine Lab with the National Foundation for Integrative Medicine.

