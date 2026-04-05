Between the Street and the Sky

As I child I had what I thought was this normal idea: I was unique. I used to marvel at the idea that, out of all the aeons of time, I happened to be here now, inside the structure of my body, looking out. I wondered if other people had the same wonder, but, even when imagined I had successfully explained the idea to them, they tended to look at me blankly, as if they had never thought of themselves as different to other people in that they were first persons whereas everyone else was, or appeared to be, third persons, walking around the face of the planet as human beings had done for a few million years.

Still, I couldn’t get over the fact that I was ‘in here’, as opposed to just another of those ‘out there’. I used to wonder if something had happened to the brains of other people to stop them wondering about this, or even being aware of it. All the time, from as far back as I can remember, I had a sense that I had been created by someone or something, and nothing I have heard or read since, of biology, evolutionary theory or history, has convinced me that this perception was not, in the most fundamental sense of things, correct.

My father was born beside the sea in Sligo, but still I did not see the sea until I was nearly 20. Now I see the sea continuously from my back window and could not be without it. From my living room, perched high on Dalkey Hill, I look over Dun Laoghaire Harbour and across to Howth. On a clear day, I can see the Mountains of Mourne, head raised ghostily over Sutton.

At my front door I look on to Dalkey Quarry. Sometimes, especially on Tuesday nights in summertime, I stand at my front door listening to the voices of the rock-climbers in the quarry, invisibly calling to each other across the rock, and once again I cannot believe my luck in being here now, at this moment, of all the moments of Time, those that have appeared to pass and those I have been led to believe are yet to come.

Sometimes, as we come to the end of a rough winter, when the winds have pummelled us from the north and the east, and we have stayed indoors more than is natural in such a place, I find myself walking again across Dalkey Hill, as though for the first time. It is not a place you can take for granted. Walking off Torca Road, where George Bernard Shaw once lived, and along a path that weaves its way around the side of the hill, you suddenly emerge on to a vista that some people claim to be more beautiful than the Bay of Naples. Whether it is or not does not matter: this is beauty you cannot ignore.

Every time I come across it, even after a few days’ break, I think, ‘How could I have forgotten this? Why have I been neglecting to come out and look at such an extraordinary place?’ Walking home each time, I am visited by the same thoughts, as I try to retrace the steps which brought me here from the flatlands of County Roscommon and enabled me to call this my home. The beauty of this place seems to challenge something in me that seeks to normalise everything, to pretend that experience can be taken for granted as the natural order of things. Each time, something in the encounter seems to draw me back to a faint awareness of some prior consciousness, reminding me that I have a broader existence in both Time and Space.

Strangely, too, a collateral benefit of these rather enhanced experiences of beauty seems to be the opening up of my eyes to the beauty of Roscommon as well, so nowadays I am far more inclined than previously to be struck by the raw beauty of parts of my native county, pausing by the roadside at its northeasternmost corner to gaze across a misty Lough Arrow, or just standing on the back road behind the house where I grew up, in Castlerea at the heart of the county, to gaze in awe at the landscape I played in as a child, its long wild, communal gardens converging into the Suck River Valley stretching to the Dublin-Westport railway line beyond.

When I say ‘beauty’ I mean something deeper than I am capable of conveying in words. It is a kind of recognition, a sense of some broader and more tranquil existence, a sense of being perfectly at home.

Dalkey represents for me much more than aesthetic beauty. It is a place where I can encounter the wilderness, albeit in a distilled form, and yet live near to the street. Both aspects are, I think, vital to me. People who think they know where I come from always seem to regard me in a certain way because I come from what they call ‘The Country’. But I come from no such place. When I was a child growing up in Castlerea, I lived on Main Street, which, when I think about it now, had about it the qualities of a short stretch of city. It had a roadway with near constant traffic which I could listen to as I fell asleep. It had those incessant sounds that make the city live in the imagination as much as in space, the sound of Guinness barrells being unloaded at dawn and the drone of a train in the distance. It had the regular lines of the steetscape, the calculated bends and ordered corners, the footpaths and road markings, the signposts which tell you where to go, which create a kind of box for your humanity that both contains and seems to explain it. It had the Fair Green, two churches, a couple of small cafes, where the people congregated in various dispositions. It had shops where you could get food, ice cream, things to read or wear, and where you could get your shoes repaired or your radio fine-tuned and where the shop assistants multi-tasked as they talked to their customers about the life they shared without questioning it much.

When I walked out my back door, I was in the wilderness. The gardens behind our houses had long since run into one wide continuity, bordered at the end by the river, which had an island in the middle that you could access by means of a tree felled on the town side. It only now occurs to me that, as a child, this wild place existing so close to the beat of the street was fundamental to my formation in accordance with my nature and structure. The street sought to seduce me to a new reality, but the condensed wilderness of those gardens kept me in touch with what is infinite within myself. I used to walk around with my life’s companion, Fumble, a skinny, ugly, but intensely loyal animal, a dog trapped in the body of a cat. Usually I carried an iron staff, a spear, and we would go hunting together, s though we had walked straight from the pages of Huckleberry Finn or Just William. And in the eternity of a summer’s afternoon, I would lie in the hollow of the island with Fumble purring at my head, utterly alone in the human universe, connected to the sky and the core of the earth, part of the continuity of Time and yet momentarily resting on some cosmic journey. Then I would return to the street and be seduced once more.

There is something about a town, especially a town of a certain size, that touches me as nothing else does. There are few things I enjoy more than going to a new town, or better still an old town I haven’t seen for a while, for any old excuse, staying overnight and just walking about looking at how the town fits together. Cities do something to me also, but the draw of cities is, I suspect, more superficial, seeming to be fundamentally about sex, whereas the excitement of what we call towns is about a more subtle form of attraction. It has to do with the history and taste of a community, of the interaction of the lives of people largely unrelated but connected by space and story. To look at any town, even one without a formally recorded history, is to know that it has seen both great sorrow and great happiness. A town has a visible DNA which bears the record of its backstory, expressed in incongruous ways: the juxtapositioning of bingo hall and funeral home, the bright colours of the jolly-mixture town houses like facepainted children on the verge of laughter or tears, the church at the centre, the graves ranged behind, perpetual reminders of the open wound that marks or mars the fate of mankind.

There is a particular time when the town comes into its own: on a fine summer’s evening in the hour or two before nightfall. This is when the magic is most potent, when the inhabitants come out devoid of business sense and move in that golden light in a way that hints at something deeper in their togetherness. I like to watch them call to each other across the street and guess at their relationships. I am enchanted by the sense of their collective ownership of their surroundings, which varies greatly from town to town. The city does not have this, except in a more localised neighbourhood sense that you occasionally stumble into, and the countryside is too sparsely peopled for such intimacy. The town, therefore, is the repository of community in its purest essence, a physical representation of the togetherness wrought by fundamentally alike people who live, by a combination of accident and design, side-by-side.

Sometimes I go into the centre of Dublin, where I once lived for a while too, and walk from my former home on Grattan Street, which I shared with a friend from home for a while in my thirties, to Baggot St Bridge. I sit on the bench beside the bronze statue of Patrick Kavanagh and watch the moving water of the canal and think of time passing and growing old and getting what is called sense and finally learning, after Kavanagh, not to care about anything except whatever place I may have in the greater scheme of things.

I look at the lunchtime hordes streaming through the ancient streets of the city and reflect that these streets, which were here before us, will be here long after we go wherever it is we are going. They are older than the oldest of us and younger than the youngest. They have their own mortality, but it is not ours. And that thought always momentarily fills me with a kind of grief, because I cannot be a building or a tree. But this thought is wiped away by another: the idea that I have a kind of dominion here. I see the potential for hubris with which the city is immanent at all times: the ancient city, even while telling me of my transience, also tells me that reality is defined by man’s achievements.

I remember the first day I came to Dalkey, in 1990, when I began house-hunting after getting my first real journalism job, with the Irish Times. My initial encounter was with Castle Street, with its castellated walls and mid-morning hum of life. There was a tiny cafe then just opposite the Ulster Bank, and I went in and had a cup of tea and a bun. I had come purely out of curiosity, my house-buying budget seemingly dictating that I live somewhere else. But those twenty minutes looking out on the life of that Dalkey street was enough to convince me that this is where I should stay. I had no idea how I was going to do it, but I knew I was going to live here.

Eventually, putting my shirt on the line, I bought the cottage on Ardbrugh Road where I imagine I will stay for as long as this cosmic pause endures. The street is a little more distant than that of my childhood, but, although I cannot hear the Guinness barrels clatter onto the concrete, I can see the distant and reassuring movements of Castle Street from my attic window.

In the night, I hear occasional cars passing by my bedroom, enough to half-wake me occasionally to the sense that I have regressed forty years. And then, the car having disappeared into the infinity of sound, my ear shifts to the wilderness just across the road, to the pre-dawn chorus and the hum of the other reality. I stand at the door on a summer’s evening listening to the rock-climbers and sometimes fancy I hear the purr of a cat who thinks he’s a dog, and have to pinch myself awake. If I half close my eyes, I might be under Ben Bulben.

My father was born at the foot of Ben Bulben, the mountain made world famous by William Butler Yeats, who is buried at its foot in Drumcliffe. Every day of his childhood, when he walked out his front door, my father would have been as aware as Yeats ever was of the presence, to the east, of the most majestic and mysterious mountain in the world.

Ben Bulben from afar

I never thought of my father as connected with the sea. He had about him a sense that he came from someplace exotic, but he never talked about the sea, or implied any special knowledge of it. He did, however, talk about the mountain. I remember the words ‘Ben Bulben’ as signifying something pride-inducing and yet having about them a tinge of regret.

When I set eyes on Ben Bulben I felt instantly its uniqueness and its mystery. It’s as though something had been practising to create the perfect mountain — and here, just once, has almost succeeded. This feeling is beyond mere ‘love of nature’, an attraction so deep it feels like deeper kinds of love. It provokes in me a Yes — but one that is at first ambiguous. Could it be mere sentimentality, provoked by discovering this lost garden of my father? — or, something else?

When I watch the mountain from Lislary in the west, I see it like an animal in the middle distance, crouching, about to pounce. But, nearer, on the road to Grange, it rises above me, stately and proud, like something with a mind of its own. And not just a mind but an entire emotional apparatus that seems, strangely, quite like mine. More than any other mountain, I like to believe, Ben Bulben shares my humanity. In the veils of clouds that hang around his brow — in the light that plays tricks with time in the folds of his back — he mirrors my temperament and shares my joy or sadness. On a clear day, approaching from the east, to catch a glimpse on the horizon of that unique and noble profile (on a clear day you can glimpse it to the right just after Boyle) is to be transported as by the face of a true love.

The geological explanations for Ben Bulben’s existence — its shape, its geometric integrity — interest me a little, but not much, for such are merely superficial explanations born of the limited human intelligence. I need to know merely that Ben Bulben has come before me out of the cosmic order, to bear witness to the facts of existence, to assure me that there is an order and that it is not what I, left to my own devices, would have made or shaped. Ben Bulben is for me a sign, a nodding brow towards something infinitely great, an intelligence the human mind is too earthed to contemplate.

For Beauty is not a matter of aesthetic appreciation of shapes and colours, but the reawakening to the original Beauty whence we come. We rummage through the world for traces of it. Sometimes we catch a glimpse that keeps us going. Sometimes, because it is too much or too little, we turn away, or accept some plausible explanation rooted in aesthetics, or geology, or civilisation, or what is called science. But knowing is more than gathering information. Knowing is standing in awe before something that defies superficial expectations — because it strikes a chord in harmony with something deeper. The evidence we need is before our eyes, accessible not through comprehension, but through the sheer power of wordless wonder provoked in us by what is there. Only in wonder do we really see, because only wonder knows what we are looking for. We do not.

But strangely, it is in the street rather than the wild that the pure condition of man can sometimes become most strikingly visible. It is there, in moments of repose, caught in the contradiction between his place in nature and his place in his own schemes, between his createdness and his own striving to control, that man occasionally emerges from the murk of civilisation to become visible in his pure state.

One Friday afternoon in the autumn of 2008, when my daughter was twelve years old, we were driving through Dublin city on the way to the airport, when a strange thing occurred between us. The traffic was heavy and we were making slow progress, but we had plenty of time before our flight and so were enjoying the trip, talking intermittently as we do and otherwise listening to Johnny Cash on the CD player. In one of the silences while Róisín was changing the CD, I became aware, at a bus stop just ahead of us on the right, of a scene that struck me in some exceptional but not in an immediately identifiable way. Paused in the line of cars, I idly directed my attention at the tableau. There were perhaps a dozen people, mainly adults but also a couple of schoolchildren in uniform, all waiting for the next bus. What was remarkable was that, at that moment, all of them were looking in our direction, though not exactly. Their gazes were directed upwards, just above our heads, or the tops of the line of cars — perhaps craning to read the numbers on one of the buses coming towards them. But in this brief instant it occurred to me that I was looking at one of those occasional moments when life betrays its inner meaning and briefly lapses into the demeanour of art. If I had been a photographer, I would have grabbed my camera, jumped out and captured this instant. A painter would have soaked the scene into his memory and gone away to recreate it as close to exactly as it was.

What I was seeing, I realised, could be described in two ways, and it was this dualism that made it striking. One the one hand, one could easily come up with a prosaic description of the scene: a dozen or so harried commuters waiting for a bus. This would be the everyday interpretation of the signs contained in the scene, the significance our culture leads us to draw from scenes as we go around our cities in the citizen’s general condition of metaphysical numbness, reading the signs and the lines and the lights so as to find the quickest way to where we want to go. But what made the scene exceptional was that it also contained a different pattern: something deeper and more resonant. Drinking it in, I became conscious that I was momentarily observing a number of human beings in something like their pure existential state, stripped of the meanings which become attached to us in consumer/commercial/political society. They were waiting for a bus, yes, but also no. They were waiting. Full stop; new sentence. They were gazing upwards in anticipation of something. And, looking at this dozen or so people looking upwards, I became aware that it was possible to see them, almost simultaneously, in these two different ways — that it was actually possible to ‘flip’ backwards and forwards between the two interpretations, now seeing them as commuters waiting for public transport, but then, instantly, seeing them anew as human beings caught in a moment of repose in the midst of existences mysterious and brief and shockingly beautiful.

I sat almost hypnotised by the scene, overcome by its beauty and significance. And then, beside me, my daughter spoke: ‘Dad’, she said, ‘why do people in the city look so different from people in the country?’

Already moved by what I was seeing, I now almost burst into tears. It was all I could do to ask her what she meant, though I sensed immediately what she was asking. We had never spoken of these matters in such terms before, but, in the course of a brief exchange, which scratched around the surface of the moment, I established that she had seen the same thing I had, in much the same way, and had been struck by it also.