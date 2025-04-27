In Dreams Begin Responsibility.

(A note from the Producers (The Inner Harp) of The Awakening Soul of Ireland, a new documentary about the mind and spirit of a nation under siege from without, and treason from within, fighting for its life and future against the darkest powers on Earth.)

The seed of inspiration for The Awakening Soul Of Ireland was gifted from forces way beyond our comprehension . . . the ancestors of ancient Ireland . . . the spirit of the Tuatha De Danann . . . who knows. The vision was absolute and the goal was clear from the outset to help ‘Save Ireland’ from the evil forces that have consumed her. Side by side with the spirits of our ancestors some of the bravest and most eloquent men and women in the country, some already suffering deep battle scars, once again step up to the front lines behind a multitude of silent warriors to take on the globalist onslaught of destruction across this sacred land.

A huge debt of gratitude is due to all, but none more so than John Waters, who was the anchor for the whole project, a man who continues to give to the cause of Ireland when he could easily and quietly step away. His relentless dedication is a deep well of knowledge and inspiration for many, and his kindness and openness to us throughout this project will not be forgotten.

We’ll leave the last word to him :

‘The Awakening Soul Of Ireland is a fabulous piece of work. It never flags. I loved the way it manages to combine a cinematic encapsulation of the physique and spirit of Ireland with a really serious piece of journalism that is utterly indispensable — crucial — right now, especially in light of recent and continuing events, especially in the absence of any credible media voice to speak to the people about what is happening. Rarely do we see the two elements — aesthetics and reportage — go so well together, but this documentary pulls it off without a hint of schizophrenia or tokenism, so that we get to see what we're talking about as we're talking about it. Some amazing contributions — Kevin Sharkey is outstanding, as is Thomas Sheridan and Aidan Killian — and Siobhán De Paor is magical from beginning to end. What struck me throughout is that this is the first time we've ever answered back to the smears, but not in a defensive way — rather, by simply being as we actually are, which is the way we have been formed in this culture, and so our case cannot be twisted into something it's not, but will be instantly and continuously recognisable to those who know Ireland as she is and has always been, and utterly, profoundly moving for those who know her only from a distance. I am deeply proud and thrilled to be included in it.‘

Book Launch: The Abolition of Reality: A First Draft of the End of History, by John Waters

The premiere of The Awakening Soul of Ireland, on Easter Monday, was immediately preceded by the Easter Sunday launch of The Abolition of Reality: A First Draft of the End of History, by John Waters, an immense compendium of his despatches here on Substack (where he was the first Irish creator), starting in the dark days of 2020.

Below find the link to the conversation about the book conducted on The Richie Allen Show, on Tuesday April 15th:

Richie is joined by the Irish writer and broadcaster John Waters, who came on to discuss his highly anticipated forthcoming book; The Abolition of Reality: A First Draft of the End of History. The book is John's account of the events of the past five years in Ireland and the wider world. It is a (chiefly) collection of articles and essays originally published on his Substack, and It is undoubtedly the most comprehensive account yet published of the implications and meanings of these events.

On today's show John speaks candidly about the harsh reality of publishing in these increasingly censorious times. He and Richie also share a few laughs at some of the most absurd spectacles of the scamdemic.

The Abolition of Reality: A First Draft of the End of History , by John Waters, can now be ordered from Amazon and the website of the publishers, Western Frint Books.



