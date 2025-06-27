Diary of a Dissenter: The Week Through My Window
Big errors are more likely to come to notice. The small ones lie there, leaching out their minor untruths, which in time run into other minor untruths, in time to construct new and bigger untruths.
The Great (Irish) Taking
This week’s diary post may be too long for the Substack newsletter format. If you’re reading it as an email and it tails off unexpectedly, please click on the headline at the top of the page to be taken to the full post at Substack.
SATURDAY
I see my friend, Stephen Baskerville, is offering a service he calls ‘Ask my book a questi…