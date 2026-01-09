Diary of a Dissenter: The Week From My Window
The kidnapping of Maduro was an act of war, engineered by a leader who clearly believes himself omnipotent in the world and unanswerable to everyday human values.
All’s fair in lovin’ war
SUNDAY
There’s yet more bad news about the future of Substack in this article, ‘Substack Has Become …