Diary of a Dissenter: The Week From My Window
Most striking about the NUJ 'Code of Conduct’ — read in our present circumstances — is that, it from the outset, rules out the possibility of a total corruption of the journalistic profession.
Age of Pinocchios
This week’s diary post may be too long for the Substack newsletter format. If you’re reading it as an email and it tails off unexpectedly, please click on the headline at the top of the page to be taken to the full post at Substack.
FRIDAY
A letter awaits on my arrival in Maugherow, from the Advertising Standards Authority, if you don’t m…