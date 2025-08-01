Diary of a Dissenter: The Week From My Window
'When bad men combine, the good must associate; else they will fall, one by one, an unpitied sacrifice in a contemptible struggle.' — Edmund Burke, 'Thoughts on the Cause of Present Discontents'
Though the heavens fall
This week’s diary post may be too long for the Substack newsletter format. If you’re reading it as an email and it tails off unexpectedly, please click on the headline at the top of the page to be taken to the full post at Substack.
SATURDAY
At the time of posting last week’s diary, I hadn’t had the opportunity to digest the news o…