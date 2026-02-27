Diary of a Dissenter: The Week From My Window
The 'Sunday Times' tells of an imminent new partnership in Irish politics — of Fine Gael, the far-right destroyers of Ireland, and Turning Point, the organisation founded by the late Charlie Kirk.
Joe Biden sniffs Bono’s neck; Bono prays for it to end
Shameless Days of Ashamedness
SATURDAY
For a very long time, whenever we tried to speak about the grave danger that euthanasia might in time become a constructed mandate, we received blank stares in reply. Euthanasia was voluntary, a private matter, no one else’s business except the person contemplatin…