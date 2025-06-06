Diary of a Dissenter: The Week From My Window
My father’s people have been Mau-Maus for hundreds of years. No one else has rights to claim the fruits of their toil and suffering, or the windy tracks they scored through their patchworks of fields.
Ben Bulben looks enviously across the road to Maugherow
Resurrection, Maugherow
This week’s diary post may be too long for the Substack newsletter format. If you’re reading it as an email and it tails off unexpectedly, please click on the headline at the top of the page to be taken to the full post at Substack.
SATURDAY
I’m hearing strange rumblings about …