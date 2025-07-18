Diary of a Dissenter: The Week From My Window
We’ve dined out for long enough on Joyce and Beckett; time to carve a new name on to the plaque of our national chroniclers: Joyce, Beckett . . . McCormack. . . ?
The End of His (Her) Story?
This week’s diary post may be too long for the Substack newsletter format. If you’re reading it as an email and it tails off unexpectedly, please click on the headline at the top of the page to be taken to the full post at Substack.
SATURDAY
As we went to ‘press’ last Friday evening, a darkish cloud was manifesting over next mo…