Diary of a Dissenter: The Week From My Window
'The dismantling of ‘humane modes of behaviour’ isn’t accidental. It’s a side-effect of transition from sovereign nation-state with shared culture to economic zone where everyone's a data "unit"'.
Men of Iron
This week’s diary post may be too long for the Substack newsletter format. If you’re reading it as an email and it tails off unexpectedly, please click on the headline at the top of the page to be taken to the full post at Substack.
SATURDAY
Today is the day Poppy, Kojak and their parents are to join us for Easter, and we awaken to a powerless …