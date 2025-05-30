Diary of a Dissenter: The Week From My Window
Living in a country with an atrophied conversation is like being incarcerated in a house with only one small window, facing north, outside of which a drama is being enacted for your ‘benefit’.
Conversations on a Horror Show
This week’s diary post may be too long for the Substack newsletter format. If you’re reading it as an email and it tails off unexpectedly, please click on the headline at the top of the page to be taken to the full post at Substack.
SATURDAY
I have been staying with Poppy and Kojak overnight because their parents are away, …