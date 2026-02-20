Diary of a Dissenter: The Week From My Window
[I]t is not possible to hear the sketched facts of that little girl’s abuse and degradation, and undoubted despair, without connecting with the true, deep, dark meaning of the word ‘Epstein’.
The Desertion of Virtue
This week’s diary post may be too long for the Substack newsletter format. If you’re reading it as an email and it tails off unexpectedly, please click on the headline at the top of the page to be taken to the full post at Substack.
SATURDAY
We’re off to Andalusia, for a week or so, hoping to snatch the odd spell of sunshine as the…