Diary of a Dissenter: The Week From My Window
Violence is now an intrinsic factor of Irish politics. The ‘rulers' cannot ‘rule’ without it, nor can they get ‘elected’ unless they restrain those who might question them.
My shed in (slightly) better days
Power of the Powerless In Action
SATURDAY
